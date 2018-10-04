Mitchell Congratulates 2018 mPower Award Winners

Celebrating customers for delivering an excellent customer experience through business innovations

Mitchell International, a leading provider of technology, connectivity and information solutions to the Property & Casualty (P&C) insurance and Collision Repair industries, held its annual Property and Casualty Conference October 1-3, 2018 near Palm Springs, CA. During the gathering of experts in auto physical damage, auto casualty and workers’ compensation insurance claims, Mitchell’s president and CEO Alex Sun announced the winners of the second annual Mitchell mPower Awards. The program celebrates customers who are delivering better outcomes through innovative technology or business transformations. Congratulations to WCF Insurance and Property Damage Appraisers for their outstanding efforts this year.

WCF Insurance Proves that Doing the Right Thing is Good for Business

As Utah’s premier workers’ compensation insurance provider, WCF Insurance has been protecting both workers and employers for more than 100 years. Like many states across the U.S., addiction to prescription painkillers has reached epidemic proportions in Utah. With a commitment to finding an effective way to address the crisis affecting its community, WCF developed a program to get the right medication to the right people for the right situation, resulting in less opportunity for individuals to begin a path to tolerance, addiction, or abuse. To ensure a successful adoption, they conducted extensive outreach to the medical community. After implementing its Pharmacy Partnership Program, WCF saw a 51 percent decrease in the quantity of opioid pills dispensed—the implied equivalent of a more than 41,000 opioid pill reduction from the prior year. That is 41,000 fewer opportunities for individuals to begin an unintended path toward addiction. Moreover, because of their outreach, WCF’s programs have significantly influenced a broader network of health partners who have followed WCF’s lead by adopting its protocols.

Property Damage Appraisers Gets Customers Back to Their Lives Faster by Helping Clients Deliver on their Promises

Clients turn to Property Damage Appraisers (PDA) and its national team of 650+ appraisers to assist when they have more work than they can manage or need a local appraiser. Because these appraisers are often the only representative from the carrier that the customer will meet, PDA wants to ensure that it delivers a consistent experience across its entire network. Knowing that cycle time dramatically affects customer satisfaction as well as the cost of the claim, PDA set its sights on a cycle time of less than two days, outpacing the industry’s five-day cycle time. To achieve this goal, PDA overhauled its existing workflow, implemented several new tools and methods such as a proprietary photo application, more robust file-tracking, and streamlined resource assignments. Implementing these technology and service advancements was a massive undertaking, as it required significant training and change management across 250 franchise offices. PDA reports that since implementation in 2016, cycle times have consistently declined each month. In September 2018, cycle times for auto-related claims were an industry-leading average of 1.54 business days. PDA continues strengthening the industry by improving the claims experience by offering same-day service for both the customer and the carrier.

“It’s our mission to empower our clients to deliver the best possible outcomes to restore their customers’ lives after a challenging event,” said Sun. “On behalf of the entire Mitchell team, I’m honored to be able to celebrate these leaders and the incredible work they are doing.”

About Mitchell International

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Mitchell International, Inc. delivers smart technology solutions that simplify and accelerate claims handling, repair processes, and pharmacy transactions, driving more accurate, consistent and cost-effective resolutions. Mitchell integrates deep industry expertise into its workflow solutions, providing unparalleled access to data, advanced analytics, and decision support tools. Mitchell's comprehensive solution portfolio and robust SaaS infrastructure connect its customers in ways that enable tens of millions of electronic transactions to be processed each month for more than 300 insurance providers, over 65,000 pharmacies and 30,000 collision repair facilities, as well as countless other Property & Casualty industry supply partners across the Americas and Europe. For more information, please visit www.mitchell.com.

About Property Damage Appriasers

Property Damage Appraisers (PDA) is the nation’s premier independent appraisal firm. Based in Fort Worth, Texas, PDA completes nearly 450,000 damage estimates every year quickly, consistently and accurately through its national team of local appraisers. Its services include damage estimates for auto, specialty equipment, over-the-road truck, RV, boat, motorcycle and property claims. Wherever an estimate is needed, PDA responds swiftly with industry-leading cycle times. The company also offers Same-Day and Next-Day Service for standard auto claims. PDA appraisers are highly trained and adhere to proven processes. They use the latest technologies to deliver fast, accurate estimates the first time. Call 800.872.4732 or visit pdacorporation.com for more information.

About WCF Insurance

Salt Lake City-based WCF Insurance is Utah's premier workers’ compensation insurance provider, promoting workplace safety to more than 22,000 Utah companies. WCF Insurance was established in 1917 and is owned by its policyholders and governed by a board of directors. WCF Insurance offers its customers a variety of services including safety and loss control, claims administration, medical case management, vocational rehabilitation, and fraud investigations. WCF Insurance is rated A (Excellent) by the A.M. Best Company. For more information, please visit www.wcf.com.

