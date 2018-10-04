Mitchell Congratulates 2018 mPower Award Winners

Mitchell
International, a leading provider of technology, connectivity and
information solutions to the Property
& Casualty (P&C) insurance and Collision
Repair industries, held its annual Property and Casualty Conference
October 1-3, 2018 near Palm Springs, CA. During the gathering of experts
in auto physical damage, auto casualty and workers’ compensation
insurance claims, Mitchell’s president and CEO Alex Sun announced the
winners of the second annual Mitchell mPower Awards. The program
celebrates customers who are delivering better outcomes through
innovative technology or business transformations. Congratulations to
WCF Insurance and Property Damage Appraisers for their outstanding
efforts this year.
WCF Insurance Proves that Doing the Right Thing is Good for
Business
As Utah’s premier workers’ compensation insurance provider, WCF
Insurance has been protecting both workers and employers for more than
100 years. Like many states across the U.S., addiction to prescription
painkillers has reached epidemic proportions in Utah. With a commitment
to finding an effective way to address the crisis affecting its
community, WCF developed a program to get the right medication to the
right people for the right situation, resulting in less opportunity for
individuals to begin a path to tolerance, addiction, or abuse. To ensure
a successful adoption, they conducted extensive outreach to the medical
community. After implementing its Pharmacy Partnership Program, WCF saw
a 51 percent decrease in the quantity of opioid pills dispensed—the
implied equivalent of a more than 41,000 opioid pill reduction from the
prior year. That is 41,000 fewer opportunities for individuals to begin
an unintended path toward addiction. Moreover, because of their
outreach, WCF’s programs have significantly influenced a broader network
of health partners who have followed WCF’s lead by adopting its
protocols.
Read
more about this project.
Property Damage Appraisers Gets Customers Back to Their Lives
Faster by Helping Clients Deliver on their Promises
Clients turn to Property Damage Appraisers (PDA) and its national team
of 650+ appraisers to assist when they have more work than they can
manage or need a local appraiser. Because these appraisers are often the
only representative from the carrier that the customer will meet, PDA
wants to ensure that it delivers a consistent experience across its
entire network. Knowing that cycle time dramatically affects customer
satisfaction as well as the cost of the claim, PDA set its sights on a
cycle time of less than two days, outpacing the industry’s five-day
cycle time. To achieve this goal, PDA overhauled its existing workflow,
implemented several new tools and methods such as a proprietary photo
application, more robust file-tracking, and streamlined resource
assignments. Implementing these technology and service advancements was
a massive undertaking, as it required significant training and change
management across 250 franchise offices. PDA reports that since
implementation in 2016, cycle times have consistently declined each
month. In September 2018, cycle times for auto-related claims were an
industry-leading average of 1.54 business days. PDA continues
strengthening the industry by improving the claims experience by
offering same-day service for both the customer and the carrier.
Read
more about this project.
“It’s our mission to empower our clients to deliver the best possible
outcomes to restore their customers’ lives after a challenging event,”
said Sun. “On behalf of the entire Mitchell team, I’m honored to be able
to celebrate these leaders and the incredible work they are doing.”
For further property casualty and collision repair industry updates and
perspectives, follow Mitchell on Twitter @Mitchell_Intl, @MitchellClaims, @MitchellRepair, @MitchellPBM and LinkedIn.
About Mitchell International
Headquartered in San Diego, California, Mitchell International, Inc.
delivers smart technology solutions that simplify and accelerate claims
handling, repair processes, and pharmacy transactions, driving more
accurate, consistent and cost-effective resolutions. Mitchell integrates
deep industry expertise into its workflow solutions, providing
unparalleled access to data, advanced analytics, and decision support
tools. Mitchell's comprehensive solution portfolio and robust SaaS
infrastructure connect its customers in ways that enable tens of
millions of electronic transactions to be processed each month for more
than 300 insurance providers, over 65,000 pharmacies and 30,000
collision repair facilities, as well as countless other Property &
Casualty industry supply partners across the Americas and Europe. For
more information, please visit www.mitchell.com.
About Property Damage Appriasers
Property Damage Appraisers (PDA) is the nation’s premier independent
appraisal firm. Based in Fort Worth, Texas, PDA completes nearly 450,000
damage estimates every year quickly, consistently and accurately through
its national team of local appraisers. Its services include damage
estimates for auto, specialty equipment, over-the-road truck, RV, boat,
motorcycle and property claims. Wherever an estimate is needed, PDA
responds swiftly with industry-leading cycle times. The company also
offers Same-Day and Next-Day Service for standard auto claims. PDA
appraisers are highly trained and adhere to proven processes. They use
the latest technologies to deliver fast, accurate estimates the first
time. Call 800.872.4732 or visit pdacorporation.com for more information.
About WCF Insurance
Salt Lake City-based WCF Insurance is Utah's premier workers’
compensation insurance provider, promoting workplace safety to more than
22,000 Utah companies. WCF Insurance was established in 1917 and is
owned by its policyholders and governed by a board of directors. WCF
Insurance offers its customers a variety of services including safety
and loss control, claims administration, medical case management,
vocational rehabilitation, and fraud investigations. WCF Insurance is
rated A (Excellent) by the A.M. Best Company. For more information,
please visit www.wcf.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181004005133/en/