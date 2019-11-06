Mitchell Diagnostics™ System Surpasses One Million Collision Repair Scan Milestone

Fully integrated into Mitchell’s Freedom Platform, the system now features OEM factory scanning, ADAS calibrations, and technical support

Mitchell International, Inc., a leading provider of technology, connectivity and information solutions to the Property & Casualty (P&C) claims and Collision Repair industries, has completed more than 1 million vehicle repair scans on collision damaged vehicles using the industry-leading and patented system. This milestone follows significant, recent enhancements to the Mitchell Diagnostics product suite, which help facilitate the proper and safe repair of vehicles.

The Mitchell Diagnostics system was launched in July 2017 and has quickly become an industry leading solution, having now assisted insurer, independent appraiser and collision repair facility users. The Mitchell Diagnostics system is a comprehensive collision repair diagnostics solution, operating on all leading vehicle makes and providing both scanning and diagnostic repair capabilities. Recently, Mitchell announced a partnership with Drew Technologies to deliver OEM factory scanning and remote expert technical assistance on diagnostic repairs.

“More than 1 million Mitchell Diagnostic scans were completed and delivered with no transaction fees, which provides advantages in claims costs for carriers and profit margins for repairers,” explained Jack Rozint, SVP of APD Repair Sales for Mitchell. “The entire product suite is based on OEM licensed data from Bosch and factory OEM scanning software and tools through Drew so our users are assured of best-in-class quality in a platform that is cost effective and efficient.”

For repairers, the Mitchell Diagnostics system makes it easy to perform diagnostic repairs in-house, including dynamic ADAS recalibrations, system resets, and J-2534 compliant module reprogramming. The recently announced Drew partnership also provides for available assistance from ASE certified master technicians to assist with troubleshooting and diagnostic repairs.

Mitchell’s Freedom Platform is designed to allow the free flow of repair and claims information among both Mitchell and major third-party applications, in order to streamline processing and assist in the delivery of proper and safe repairs. The Drew and Bosch partnerships are examples of Mitchell’s core commitment to partner with industry leaders to deliver solutions that meet the needs of today’s complex repair and claims processes.

“From the beginning, one of our core design principles for the Mitchell Diagnostics system was simplicity,” said Alex Landau, Product Manager at Mitchell. “Pre and post-scanning is an important part of performing proper and safe repairs, but making the process easy is key. Our system is simple, fast and automatically routes the documentation via Mitchell Connect. This ease of use is a major reason customers like the Mitchell Diagnostics system, and why they have produced over a million vehicle scans to date.”

To see a demo of the Mitchell Diagnostics system, visit Mitchell at SEMA, booth #16607 at the Westgate Hotel.

