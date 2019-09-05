Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mitchell Introduces Mitchell Cloud Glass

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 07:07am EDT

Mitchell extends its cloud platform to now include glass for claims and point-of-sale capabilities for repair and replacement facilities

Mitchell, a leading provider of technology, connectivity and information solutions to the Property & Casualty (P&C) claims and Collision Repair industries, has merged its glass claims, repair and replacement solutions into the Mitchell cloud platform to create Mitchell Cloud Glass. This product ushers in a robust new point-of-sale glass solution for repair and replacement facilities, while modernizing Mitchell’s claims platform for carriers.

Mitchell’s new point-of-sale solution, designed as a replacement for the Mitchell GlassMate® solution, greatly enhances cross-functional capabilities within Mitchell’s cloud-based products. Mitchell Cloud Glass is designed to create long-term benefits for its clients through the Mitchell cloud platform’s ability to leverage data and strategic resources within Mitchell.

“Mitchell is excited to offer the glass market our newest solution, leveraging our advanced cloud platform. We are continuing to build on our history as a market leader and innovator,” said Mike Lawlor, VP Strategy and Strategic Partnerships at Mitchell International. “This new offering is the culmination of our years of experience, and allows us to deliver tools and solutions that are designed to offer extraordinary value and functionality for our customers.

“By centralizing these products, we will be able to provide a more cohesive user experience and seamlessly utilize resources across our ecosystem, while delivering the next generation of glass-related solutions. Given today’s windshield-based ADAS systems and constantly evolving vehicle complexity, our new offering is again focused on the proper and safe repair of vehicles.”

Mitchell Cloud Glass will link to relevant repair procedures, including available information regarding calibration. The solution will be available by December 2019. It will be both introduced and demonstrated at AUTO GLASS WEEK™ 2019, held September 4-6 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

For collision repair and property casualty industry updates and perspectives, follow Mitchell on Twitter @MitchellClaims and @MitchellRepair.

About Mitchell International

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Mitchell International, Inc. delivers smart technology solutions that simplify and accelerate claims handling and repair processes, driving more accurate, consistent and cost-effective resolutions. Mitchell integrates deep industry expertise into its workflow solutions, providing unparalleled access to data, advanced analytics and decision support tools. Mitchell's comprehensive solution portfolio and robust SaaS infrastructure connects its customers in ways that enable tens of millions of electronic transactions to be processed each month for more than 300 insurance companies, over 30,000 collision repair facilities and countless other Property & Casualty industry supply partners across the Americas and Europe. For more information, please visit www.mitchell.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:27aSFK CONSTRUCTION : Financial Statements - Interim Report 2019
PU
07:27aARNOLDO MONDADORI EDITORE : INTERNI presents a special “Onboard”, dedicated to sailin
PU
07:27aNOSTRUM OIL & GAS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC
PU
07:27aGAZPROM EDR : and Mitsui discuss cooperation-related issues
PU
07:27aHUATAI SECURITIES : Announcement on key financial information of business operation for august 2019
PU
07:27aRSI INTERNATIONAL : RoomKeyPMS Launches Hotel Payment Processing Solution
PU
07:27aNASPERS : DappRadar raises $2.33m seed round led by Naspers Ventures
PU
07:26aSiam Commercial Bank partners with Sea Group to expand digital lending
RE
07:25aPermex Petroleum Cancels Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement
NE
07:24aDONALDSON : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Safran raises profit forecasts after strong first half results
2CYBG : CYBG : Britain's Clydesdale Bank shares plunge 20% on PPI provisions bombshell
3MTU AERO ENGINES : MTU Aero Moves Into Germany's DAX, Replacing Thyssenkrupp
4SAFRAN : SAFRAN : reports very strong performance for first-half 2019 - FY 2019 outlook substantially upgraded
5ATOS : ATOS : New CEO of Atos France

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group