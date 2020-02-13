Mitel Announces Winners of ‘Americas Partner Awards 2020'

Spotlights highest-achieving channel partners of the past year

Mitel®, a global leader in business communications, today announced the winners of its annual Partner Awards for the Americas region. Award recipients were chosen for demonstrating outstanding performance and honored during a special ceremony in Dallas during the company’s flagship event, Mitel Next.

Top honors were given to the following partners:

Top MiCloud Flex Partner – Versa Technologies

Top MiCloud Connect Partner – Chesapeake Telephone Systems

Top Service Provider Partner – Windstream

Top Collaboration Partner – BSB Communications

Top Contact Center Partner – Marco Technologies

Top Government Partner – Maverick Networks, Inc.

Top Hospitality Partner – Pinnacle Communications

Top Healthcare Partner – Allstream

Top Software Assurance Partners – Marco Technologies and Packet Fusion, Inc.

Regional awards and other commendations included:

Top Partner North Central Region – Marco Technologies

Top Partner Northeast Region – VOIP Network Solutions

Top Partner South Central Region – Telecomp Holdings

Top Partner Southeast Region – CNP Technologies

Top Partner West Region – Packet Fusion, Inc.

Top Government Service Provider – Frontier Communications

MiCloud Flex Deal of the Year – Valhalla Corp.

Sourcewell Award – VOIP Networks Solutions

“This year’s award winners exemplified the pivotal advisory role our partners play in guiding customers to the right communications and collaboration solution for their needs, no matter where they are on their journey to the cloud,” said Scott Peterson, Senior Vice President, Americas, Mitel. “The companies honored today have built trusted, long-standing relationships with Mitel and we are grateful for the opportunity to continue our success together as we help businesses find new ways to operate more efficiently and effectively.”

Important Facts

Mitel is trusted by more than 70 million users each day to provide an exceptional communications and collaboration experience.

Mitel is a leading provider of cloud communications, enabling 4.7 million users, including 1.4 million UCaaS customers (Source: Synergy Research Group).

Mitel is recognized as a Leader in the 2019 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Unified Communications & Collaboration.

Related Materials

Learn why organizations like Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Major League Baseball, Carlsberg Breweries, Liverpool Football Club, the School District of Philadelphia, and Make-A-Wish America rely on Mitel.

Eastern Management ranks Mitel highest in mid-market and enterprise for customer satisfaction for premises and hosted PBX solutions. Read more.

CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, gives Mitel a 5-Star rating in its 2019 Partner Program Guide.

About Mitel

A global market leader in business communications powering more than two billion business connections, Mitel helps businesses and service providers connect, collaborate and provide innovative services to their customers. Our innovation and communications experts serve more than 70 million business users in more than 100 countries. For more information, go to www.mitel.com and follow us on Twitter @Mitel.

Mitel is a registered trademark of Mitel Networks Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200213005777/en/