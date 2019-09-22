Mithril Resources : Becoming a Substantial Holder 23 September 2019

Form 603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme Mithril Resources Limited ACN/ARSN 099 883 922

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name Covenant Holdings (WA) Pty Ltd and Michael Boyd ACN/ARSN (if applicable) ACN 129 030 897 The holder became a substantial holder on 18/9/2019

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Number of securities Person's votes (5) Voting power (6) Fully Paid Ordinary shares 30,000,000 30,000,000 6.12%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest (7) Class and number of securities Covenant Holdings (WA) Pty Ltd Registered Holder FULLY PAID ORDINARY a/c> 30,000,000 Indirectly held - has a relevant interest in the shares held by Covenant FULLY PAID ORDINARY Michael Boyd Holdings (WA) Pty Ltd a/c> through operation of s608(3)(a) of 30,000,000 the Corporations Act

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant Registered holder of Person entitled to be Class and number interest securities registered as holder (8) of securities Covenant Holdings (WA) Pty Covenant Holdings (WA) Pty Covenant Holdings (WA) Pty FULLY PAID ORDINARY Ltd Ltd Ltd 30,000,000 Michael Boyd Covenant Holdings (WA) Pty Covenant Holdings (WA) Pty FULLY PAID ORDINARY Ltd Ltd 30,000,000

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Holder of relevant Date of Consideration (9) Class and number interest acquisition of securities Cash Non-cash Covenant Holdings (WA) Pty Ltd 18/9/2019 $50,000 10,000,000 FULLY PAID a/c> ORDINARY

6. Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows: