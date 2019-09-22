Mithril Resources : Becoming a Substantial Holder 23 September 2019

Form 603
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of initial substantial holder
|
ToCompany Name/Scheme
|
Mithril Resources Limited
|
|
|
ACN/ARSN
|
099 883 922
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
|
Name
|
Covenant Holdings (WA) Pty Ltd and Michael Boyd
|
|
|
|
|
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
|
ACN 129 030 897
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The holder became a substantial holder on
|
18/9/2019
|
|
|
|
|
2. Details of voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
|
Class of securities (4)
|
Number of securities
|
Person's votes (5)
|
Voting power (6)
|
|
|
|
|
Fully Paid Ordinary shares
|
30,000,000
|
30,000,000
|
6.12%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Details of relevant interests
The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:
|
Holder of relevant interest
|
Nature of relevant interest (7)
|
Class and number of securities
|
|
|
|
Covenant Holdings (WA) Pty Ltd
|
Registered Holder
|
FULLY PAID ORDINARY
|
a/c>
|
|
30,000,000
|
|
Indirectly held - has a relevant interest
|
|
|
in the shares held by Covenant
|
FULLY PAID ORDINARY
|
Michael Boyd
|
Holdings (WA) Pty Ltd
|
|
a/c> through operation of s608(3)(a) of
|
30,000,000
|
|
|
|
the Corporations Act
|
|
|
|
4. Details of present registered holders
The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:
|
Holder of relevant
|
Registered holder of
|
Person entitled to be
|
Class and number
|
interest
|
securities
|
registered as holder (8)
|
of securities
|
|
|
|
|
Covenant Holdings (WA) Pty
|
Covenant Holdings (WA) Pty
|
Covenant Holdings (WA) Pty
|
FULLY PAID ORDINARY
|
Ltd
|
Ltd
|
Ltd
|
30,000,000
|
Michael Boyd
|
Covenant Holdings (WA) Pty
|
Covenant Holdings (WA) Pty
|
FULLY PAID ORDINARY
|
Ltd
|
Ltd
|
30,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5. Consideration
The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:
|
Holder of relevant
|
Date of
|
Consideration (9)
|
Class and number
|
interest
|
acquisition
|
of securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
Non-cash
|
|
Covenant Holdings (WA) Pty Ltd
|
18/9/2019
|
$50,000
|
|
10,000,000 FULLY PAID
|
a/c>
|
|
ORDINARY
|
|
|
6. Associates
The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:
Disclaimer
Mithril Resources Limited published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 00:41:02 UTC