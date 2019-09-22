Log in
Mithril Resources : Becoming a Substantial Holder 23 September 2019

09/22/2019 | 08:42pm EDT

Form 603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

Mithril Resources Limited

ACN/ARSN

099 883 922

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Covenant Holdings (WA) Pty Ltd and Michael Boyd

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

ACN 129 030 897

The holder became a substantial holder on

18/9/2019

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Number of securities

Person's votes (5)

Voting power (6)

Fully Paid Ordinary shares

30,000,000

30,000,000

6.12%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest (7)

Class and number of securities

Covenant Holdings (WA) Pty Ltd

Registered Holder

FULLY PAID ORDINARY

a/c>

30,000,000

Indirectly held - has a relevant interest

in the shares held by Covenant

FULLY PAID ORDINARY

Michael Boyd

Holdings (WA) Pty Ltd

a/c> through operation of s608(3)(a) of

30,000,000

the Corporations Act

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant

Registered holder of

Person entitled to be

Class and number

interest

securities

registered as holder (8)

of securities

Covenant Holdings (WA) Pty

Covenant Holdings (WA) Pty

Covenant Holdings (WA) Pty

FULLY PAID ORDINARY

Ltd Ltd Ltd

30,000,000

Michael Boyd

Covenant Holdings (WA) Pty

Covenant Holdings (WA) Pty

FULLY PAID ORDINARY

Ltd Ltd

30,000,000

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Holder of relevant

Date of

Consideration (9)

Class and number

interest

acquisition

of securities

Cash

Non-cash

Covenant Holdings (WA) Pty Ltd

18/9/2019

$50,000

10,000,000 FULLY PAID

a/c>

ORDINARY

6. Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Disclaimer

Mithril Resources Limited published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 00:41:02 UTC
