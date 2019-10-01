Mithril Resources : Billy Hills Zinc Project - Exploration Update 02 October 2019

ASX Release - 2 October 2019

Billy Hills Zinc Project - exploration update

Mithril Resources Ltd (MTH.ASX) is pleased to advise that ongoing exploration has reinforced the prospectivity of the Firetail Prospect at Billy Hills (located 25kms east of Fitzroy Crossing in Western Australia - Figures 1 and 2) and a Heritage Clearance Survey to facilitate drilling at Firetail will take place in the first week of November 2019.

At Firetail, high-grade zinc mineralisation occurs within a subcropping 350 metre-long zone of siliceous gossan, weathered colloform-banded* sulphides, ferruginous veining (i.e calcite + marcasite) and localised brecciation. Rockchip sampling previously undertaken by the Company returned assay values up to 30.3% zinc, 127g/t silver and 3.0% lead from the zone (see Table 1, Figures 3 - 6 and Mithril's ASX Announcement dated 1 July 2019).

The mineralisation occurs in an area of sand and soil cover and where visable, has a width ranging from 0.5 to 4 metres with the gossan and sulphides forming a central core of 0.5 to 1.5 metres width.

Regionally Firetail lies within a fault zone which is interepreted from geological mapping and geophysical (gravity) data to continue north to the Pillara Zinc Deposit approximately 5 kilometres to the north-east. Pillara had a reported pre-mine resource of 18.05 million tonnes at 7.7% Zn and 2.4% Pb (See Mithril's ASX Announcement dated 21 August 2017).

Firetail's prospectivity is also reinforced by a large surface soil anomaly (+300ppm zinc + lead) that overlies the northern end of the mineralisation, extends to the west and remains open along strike to the north (Figure 4). Apart from one drill hole (PD514 - 2.0m @ 1.05% zinc + lead from 39 metres) which is reported to have been drilled immediately west of the mineralised zone (field inspection has failed to find any evidence of the drill hole), Firetail and the surrounding soil anomaly have not been drilled. As such Firetail is a priority for drill testing by Mithril and a Heritage Clearance Survey to facilitate drilling has been Figure 1: Project Location scheduled with the project's Traditional Owners for the first week in November 2019.