Mithril Resources : Billy Hills Zinc Project - Exploration Update 02 October 2019

Billy Hills Zinc Project - Exploration Update 02 October 2019

10/01/2019 | 09:23pm EDT

ASX Release - 2 October 2019

Billy Hills Zinc Project - exploration update

Mithril Resources Ltd (MTH.ASX) is pleased to advise that ongoing exploration has reinforced the prospectivity of the Firetail Prospect at Billy Hills (located 25kms east of Fitzroy Crossing in Western Australia - Figures 1 and 2) and a Heritage Clearance Survey to facilitate drilling at Firetail will take place in the first week of November 2019.

At Firetail, high-grade zinc mineralisation occurs within a subcropping 350 metre-long zone of siliceous gossan, weathered colloform-banded* sulphides, ferruginous veining (i.e calcite + marcasite) and localised brecciation. Rockchip sampling previously undertaken by the Company returned assay values up to 30.3% zinc, 127g/t silver and 3.0% lead from the zone (see Table 1, Figures 3 - 6 and Mithril's ASX Announcement dated 1 July 2019).

The mineralisation occurs in an area of sand and soil cover and where visable, has a width ranging from 0.5 to 4 metres with the gossan and sulphides forming a central core of 0.5 to 1.5 metres width.

Regionally Firetail lies within a fault zone which is interepreted from geological mapping and geophysical (gravity) data to continue north to the Pillara Zinc Deposit approximately 5 kilometres to the north-east. Pillara had a reported pre-mine resource of 18.05 million tonnes at 7.7% Zn and 2.4% Pb (See Mithril's ASX Announcement dated 21 August 2017).

Firetail's prospectivity is also reinforced by a large surface soil

anomaly (+300ppm zinc + lead) that overlies the northern

end of the mineralisation, extends to the west and remains

open along strike to the north (Figure 4).

Apart from one drill hole (PD514 - 2.0m @ 1.05% zinc + lead

from 39 metres) which is reported to have been drilled

immediately west of the mineralised zone (field inspection

has failed to find any evidence of the drill hole), Firetail and

the surrounding soil anomaly have not been drilled.

As such Firetail is a priority for drill testing by Mithril and a

Heritage Clearance Survey to facilitate drilling has been

Figure 1: Project Location

scheduled with the project's Traditional Owners for the first

week in November 2019.

Table 1: Firetail Prospect - Mithril rock chip sampling results and details (see Mithril's ASX Announcement dated

1 July 2019 for JORC information).

Company

Date

SampleID

Easting

Northing

Comments

Pb_%

Zn_%

Zn+Pb_%

Ag_g/t

MTH

Jun-19

BH190621

790,702

7,965,868

siliceous gossan

1.11

1.57

2.68

3.1

MTH

Jun-19

BH190622

790,702

7,965,878

siliceous gossan

0.97

3.27

4.24

3.8

MTH

Jun-19

BH190623

790,707

7,965,889

siliceous gossan

0.28

0.65

0.92

<0.5

MTH

Jun-19

BH190624

790,710

7,965,900

siliceous gossan

0.21

0.82

1.03

<0.5

MTH

Jun-19

BH190625

790,710

7,965,903

siliceous gossan

0.74

3.92

4.66

2.0

MTH

Jun-19

BH190626

790,713

7,965,906

siliceous gossan / colloform $

0.38

8.14

8.52

21.9

MTH

Jun-19

BH190627

790,716

7,965,909

siliceous gossan / colloform $

0.35

8.08

8.43

11.5

MTH

Jun-19

BH190628

790,716

7,965,915

siliceous gossan / colloform $

1.83

26.00

27.83

44.7

MTH

Jun-19

BH190629

790,717

7,965,918

siliceous gossan / colloform $

0.81

24.20

25.01

62.2

MTH

Jun-19

BH190630

790,737

7,965,953

siliceous gossan / colloform $

2.31

30.30

32.61

127.0

MTH

Jun-19

BH190631

790,777

7,966,070

siliceous gossan / colloform $

3.00

2.31

5.31

34.7

MTH

Jun-19

BH190632

790,788

7,966,099

siliceous gossan / colloform $

1.19

9.97

11.16

6.7

Billiton

1993

LSR111568

790,724

7,965,960

gossan

0.23

3.60

3.83

3.0

Billiton

1993

LSR111569

790,614

7,965,490

gossan

0.37

0.29

0.66

0.0

Billiton

1993

LSR111599

790,774

7,966,110

gossan

4.58

6.40

10.98

40.0

Billiton

1993

SD1

790,802

7,966,145

breccia

0.50

10.00

10.50

98.0

Billiton

1993

SD2

790,781

7,966,083

banded ferruginous rock

0.50

1.14

1.64

14.0

Billiton

1993

SD3

790,763

7,966,026

silicified / breccia

0.50

0.78

1.28

3.0

Billiton

1993

SD4

790,585

7,965,588

silicified / breccia

0.05

0.03

0.08

<0.5

Billiton

1993

SD5

790,576

7,965,503

gossan

0.02

1.04

1.06

<0.5

Billiton

1993

SD7

790,576

7,965,437

breccia

0.02

0.03

0.05

<0.5

*Colloform banding - A texture, often found in certain types of mineral deposits, where crystals have grown in a radiating and concentric manner which may reflect underlying geochemical controls. Lead-zinc deposits often show colloform banding of pyrite (iron), sphalerite (zinc) and galena (lead).

Figure 3: Firetail - Pillara geological plan showing major structures, outcrop lithologies and rock chip sampling. Note that the Pillara deposit has been projected vertically to surface.

PD514

Figure 4: Firetail surface geochemistry showing the gossan / sulphide zone, major structures, outcrop lithologies and soil sampling. Refer to Table 1 of this Report for details of rock ship sampling at Firetail.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mithril Resources Limited published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 01:22:09 UTC
