Mithril Resources : Drilling underway at Limestone Well vanadium target 14 August 2019

About Mithril Resources Ltd:

Mithril Resources Ltd (MTH:AX) is an Australian resources company whose objective is the creation of shareholder wealth through the discovery of mineral deposits.

The Company and its exploration partners are actively exploring throughout the West Kimberley, Kalgoorlie, and Murchison Districts of Western Australia for economic zinc, copper, nickel, and vanadium deposits.

The Company's priority Billy Hills Project lies adjacent to the previously mined Pillara Zinc Deposit, 25kms east of Fitzroy Crossing in Western Australia.

In the Murchison, Mithril's exploration partner - Auteco Minerals is also exploring for vanadium on the Limestone Well tenements which lie directly along strike from the Barrambie Titanium - Vanadium Deposit.