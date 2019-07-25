Mithril Resources : June 2019 Quarter Activity and Cashflow Report 25 July 2019

Quarterly Report
For the Period Ending 30 June 2019
Key Points
Billy Hills (Zinc)
-
High-gradesurface mineralisation identified at the Firetail Zinc Prospect
-
Rock chip assay results up to 30.3% zinc, 127g/t silver and 3.0% lead returned from sampling of a 300 metre - long zone of siliceous gossan and weathered sulphide mineralisation that remains open along strike
-
The mineralisation lies within a fault zone that hosts the Pillara Zinc Deposit approximately 5 kilometres to the north east
-
Mithril seeking to drill Firetail as soon as possible
Limestone Well (Vanadium)
-
Auteco Minerals (earning up to 80% of the project) to fund a drill test of a new vanadium target during the September 2019 Quarter
-
Limestone Well lies directly north along strike from the Barrambie Titanium Vanadium Deposit (2012
JORC Inferred + Indicated Resource of 280.1Mt @ 9.18%TiO₂ and 0.44%V₂O₅)
Strategy
-
To ensure that Mithril remains focussed on Billy Hills, the Company is seeking exploration funding partners for and / or divesting low priority projects
-
At the time of writing was in preliminary discussions with a number of companies who have expressed an interest in other projects within the Company's portfolio
Planned Activites
-
Continuation of field activities at Billy Hills, and the drilling of a new vanadium target at Limestone
Well, fully funded by Mithril's exploration partner - Auteco Minerals
Cash
-
Cash reserves of $0.63M at 30 June 2019
Exploration Overview
Mithril Resources' (ASX: MTH - "Mithril") primary focus is the Billy Hills Zinc Project where fieldwork undertaken during the June 2019 Quarter identified high-grade surface mineralisation at the Firetail Zinc Prospect with rock chip sampling returning up to 30.3% zinc, 127g/t silver and 3.0% lead (Figure 1).
To ensure that Mithril remains focussed on Billy Hills, the Company is seeking exploration funding partners for and / or divesting low priority projects and at the time of writing was in preliminary discussions with a number of companies who have expressed an interest
in other projects within the Company's portfolio. Figure 1: Project Locations Mithril will provide an update on these discussions if
and when any material developments occur.
Planned activities for the September 2019 Quarter comprise the continuation of field activities at Billy Hills, and the drilling of a new vanadium target at Limestone Well, fully funded by Mithril's exploration partner - Auteco Minerals.
Corporate
During the Quarter, Mithril spent $0.13M on exploration activities outlined in this report and at 30 June 2019 had cash reserves of $0.63M.
Following an Extraordinary General Meeting held during the Quarter the Company's Board of Directors now comprises Mr David Hutton (Managing Director), Mr Adrien Wing (Non-Executive Director) and Mr Stephen Layton (Non-Executive Director).
Mr Wing has also assumed the role of Company Secretary following the resignation of the Company's previous Company Secretary, Mr Donald Stephens.
Billy Hills (Zinc)
(Mithril 100%)
During the Quarter field work undertaken on the Billy Hills Zinc Project (located 25kms east of Fitzroy Crossing WA) has identified high-grade surface mineralisation at the Firetail Zinc Prospect which lies within the southern project area (Figure 2).
Rock chip samples collected along a 300 metre - long subcropping zone of siliceous gossan and weathered colloform-banded sulphides returned assay values up to 30.3% zinc, 127g/t silver and 3.0% lead (see Figures 3 and 4). The mineralisation occurs in an area of sand and soil cover and remains open along strike to the north. Where visible the zone has a width ranging from 0.5 to +1.0 metre.
The mineralisation lies within a broader fault zone which has been mapped over 1.5 kilometres strike length and is characterised by locally developed veining and brecciation of the limestone host rock. Geological mapping and interpretation of geophysical data shows that the fault zone continues north to the Pillara Zinc Deposit which lies approximately 5 kilometres north-east of Firetail.
Pillara had a pre-mine resource of 18.05 million tonnes at 7.7% Zn and 2.4% Pb and produced 10.3 Mt @ 6.9% Zn, 2.3% Pb from June 1997 to October 2003 (see Mithril's ASX Announcement dated 21 August 2017).
Despite the proximity to Pillara, the Firetail area has not been explored since 1993 when three wide-spaced drill holes were drilled in the area, two of which returned anomalous mineralisation; 2.0m @ 1.05% zinc + lead from 39 metres in PD514, and 4.0m @ 0.71% zinc + lead from 89 metres in PD512.
Field inspection has failed to find any sign of the drilling so it is not known whether any of the holes specifically tested the high-grade surface mineralisation. Firetail is a priority for drill testing which the Company will seek to do as soon as possible.
At Billy Hills, Mithril is targeting large scale zinc + lead + silver deposits within soil-covered portions of fault zones immediately along strike from existing surface and bedrock mineralisation.
Billy Hills is relatively under-explored with the bulk of historic drilling and geophysical testing carried out on the adjacent Pillara Mine Lease (ML04/118) which hosts the Pillara Zinc Deposit. Pillara had a pre-mine resource of
18.05 million tonnes at 7.7% Zn and 2.4% Pb and produced 10.3 Mt @ 6.9% Zn, 2.3% Pb from June 1997 to October
2003 (See Mithril's ASX Announcement dated 21 August 2017).
About the Pillara Zinc Deposit (located on ML04/118 which is not owned by Mithril)
At Pillara, zinc + lead +/- silver mineralisation is hosted by structurally controlled zones of breccia and vein development which are spatially associated with a series of large-scale NNE - NNW orientated fault zones that cut a sequence of Devonian-age limestones.
The deposit had a reported pre-mine resource of 18.05 million tonnes at 7.7% Zn and 2.4% Pb and underground mining produced 10.3 Mt @ 6.9% Zn, 2.3% Pb from June 1997 to October 2003. Mining briefly resumed during 2007 / 2008 and the mine site is now closed (See Mithril's ASX Announcement dated 21 August 2017).
The style of mineralisation, which occurs at Pillara and adjacent deposits, produces metal concentrates which are very highly sought by smelting companies due to their very high-grade and low amount of impurities.
Zinc concentrate grade historically ranged between 57-63% and lead concentrate grade between containing 73- 81%. It is as a result of their clean, high-grade nature, that concentrates from area have in the past attracted a premium price from smelters.
Figure 2: Billy Hills Location Plan showing the Firetail Zinc Prospect
granite
Sample No's:
BH190621 - BH190632,
LSR111568 - LSR111569,
LSR111599 and SD1
Sand / black soil cover
Limestone outcrop / sub crop
Figure 3: Firetail Prospect geological summary plan showing rock types, faults, rock chip sampling locations and drill hole locations. Rock chips coloured coded by zinc + lead%
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Mithril Resources Limited published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 10:19:02 UTC