Mithril Resources : June 2019 Quarter Activity and Cashflow Report 25 July 2019

Exploration Overview

Mithril Resources' (ASX: MTH - "Mithril") primary focus is the Billy Hills Zinc Project where fieldwork undertaken during the June 2019 Quarter identified high-grade surface mineralisation at the Firetail Zinc Prospect with rock chip sampling returning up to 30.3% zinc, 127g/t silver and 3.0% lead (Figure 1).

To ensure that Mithril remains focussed on Billy Hills, the Company is seeking exploration funding partners for and / or divesting low priority projects and at the time of writing was in preliminary discussions with a number of companies who have expressed an interest

in other projects within the Company's portfolio. Figure 1: Project Locations Mithril will provide an update on these discussions if

and when any material developments occur.

Planned activities for the September 2019 Quarter comprise the continuation of field activities at Billy Hills, and the drilling of a new vanadium target at Limestone Well, fully funded by Mithril's exploration partner - Auteco Minerals.

Corporate

During the Quarter, Mithril spent $0.13M on exploration activities outlined in this report and at 30 June 2019 had cash reserves of $0.63M.

Following an Extraordinary General Meeting held during the Quarter the Company's Board of Directors now comprises Mr David Hutton (Managing Director), Mr Adrien Wing (Non-Executive Director) and Mr Stephen Layton (Non-Executive Director).

Mr Wing has also assumed the role of Company Secretary following the resignation of the Company's previous Company Secretary, Mr Donald Stephens.