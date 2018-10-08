Mithril Resources Limited Investor Update Presentation

Adelaide, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Mithril Resources Limited (ASX:MTH) provides the Company's latest Investor Update Presentation.



About Mithril



- Boots on ground project generator and explorer



- Quality project portfolio



o Kurnalpi (nickel, cobalt)



o Billy Hills (zinc)



o Bangemall (copper, lead, zinc)



o Limestone Well (vanadium)



- 200M Shares on Issue



- $2M market cap



About Mithril Resources Limited:



Mithril Resources Limited (ASX:MTH) is an Australian resources company whose objective is the creation of shareholder wealth through the discovery of mineral deposits.



The Company and its exploration partners are actively exploring throughout the Kalgoorlie, West Kimberley and Murchison Districts of Western Australia for economic nickel, copper, zinc, and vanadium deposits.



In the Kalgoorlie District, Mithril is exploring for nickel on the Kurnalpi, Lignum Dam and North Scotia Projects which lie along strike from, or adjacent to previously mined high-grade nickel at the Silver Swan and Scotia Nickel Deposits.



In the West Kimberley, Mithril is exploring for zinc on the Billy Hills Project which lies adjacent to the previously mined Pillara Zinc Deposit.



In the Murchison, Mithril is exploring for copper, nickel and zinc mineralisation on the Nanadie Well Project and for copper, silver, zinc and lead on the Bangemall Base Metal Project. Mithril's exploration partner – Monax Mining Ltd is also exploring for vanadium on the Limestone Well tenements.





