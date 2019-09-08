Mithril Resources : New exploration partner to drive nickel and gold search at Lignum Dam 09 September 2019

ASX Release - 9 September 2019

New exploration partner to drive nickel and gold

search at Lignum Dam

Mithril Resources Ltd (MTH.AX) is pleased to advise that it has executed an Earn-In Agreement with Great Boulder Resources Ltd (GBR.AX) for the Lignum Dam Project (located 60 kilometres northeast of Kalgoorlie, WA - Figure 1) whereby they can earn up to an 80% interest in the project by completing expenditure of $1M over four years.

Lignum Dam is prospective for both nickel sulphide and lode gold mineralisation and lies along strike from the previously mined high-grade Silver Swan nickel deposit. Mithril understands that GBR will explore the Lignum Dam Project in conjunction with their adjoining Whiteheads Project.

The terms of the Earn-In Agreement are as follows;

GBR can earn an initial 51% in the project tenements (EL's 28/576, 582 and 584) by spending $400,000 over 2 years (Stage One),

GBR can earn a further 29% by spending an additional $600,000 over a further 2 years (Stage Two) (total of 80% by spending $1M over 4 years),

GBR must spend a minimum of $120,000 before any withdrawal,

Upon GBR reaching 80%, Mithril will be free carried until completion of a Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS).

Following completion of a BFS, Mithril can elect to contribute on a pro-rata basis or convert its interest into a 1.5%Net Smelter Royalty (NSR).

Commenting on the announcement, Mithril's Managing Director Mr David Hutton said that he was very pleased to have a new exploration partner for the Lignum Dam Project.

"The earn-in agreement is in line with Mithril's strategy of seeking exploration funding partners for and / or divesting its low-priority projects to ensure that the Company remains focused on its 100% - owned Billy Hills Zinc Project.

Great Boulder Resources has a quality exploration team and I look forward to them driving the nickel and gold search at Lignum Dam over the coming years"