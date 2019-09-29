Mithril Resources : Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting 30 September 2019

MITHRIL RESOURCES LIMITED ACN 099 883 922 NOTICE OF 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Notice is given that the 2019 Annual General Meeting ("Meeting") of Mithril Resources Limited ("the Company" or "Mithril") will be held at Level 17, 500 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000 on 13 November 2019 at 10:00am (Melbourne time). Further details in respect of each of the resolutions proposed in this Notice of Annual General Meeting ("Notice") are set out in the Explanatory Memorandum ("Memorandum") accompanying this Notice. Details of the resolutions contained in the Memorandum should be read together with, and form part of, this Notice. GENERAL BUSINESS 2019 Annual Financial Statements To lay before the meeting and consider the Annual Financial Statements of the Company in respect of the year ended 30 June 2019 and comprising the Annual Financial Report, the Directors' Report and the Auditor's Report. RESOLUTION 1: NON-BINDING RESOLUTION TO ADOPT REMUNERATION REPORT To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as a non-binding ordinary resolution: "That the Company approve the adoption of the Remuneration Report, included in the Directors' Report, for the year ended 30 June 2019." Voting Exclusion Statement: A vote on Resolution 1 must not be cast (in any capacity) by or on behalf of either of the following persons: a member of the key management personnel, details of whose remuneration are included in the Remuneration Report; or a closely related party of such a member (referred to herein as Restricted Voters ). However, a person (voter) may cast a vote on Resolution 1 as a proxy if the vote is not cast on behalf of a Restricted Voter and the voter is appointed as a proxy in writing that specifies the way the proxy is to vote on Resolution 1. The Chair may also exercise undirected proxies if the vote is cast on behalf of a person entitled to vote on Resolution 1 and the proxy appointment expressly authorises the Chair to exercise the proxy even if Resolution 1 is connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of members of the key management personnel of the Company. Voting Note: Directors of the Company who are key management personnel whose remuneration details are included in the 2019 Remuneration Report, any other key management personnel whose remuneration details are included in the 2019 Remuneration Report, or any of their closely related parties, will not be able to vote on Resolution 1 or to vote undirected proxies held by them on Resolution 1. RESOLUTION 2: RE-ELECTION OF MR ADRIEN WING AS A DIRECTOR To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That Mr Adrien Wing, who retires by rotation in accordance with the Company's constitution and, being eligible, offer himself for re-election, be re-elected as a Director of the Company."

- 2 - RESOLUTION 3: RATIFICATION OF A PRIOR ISSUE OF SHARES To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, shareholders ratify the prior issue of 30,051,357 fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.005 (0.5 cents) per share to unrelated sophisticated, professional and other exempt investors, as described in the Memorandum which accompanied and formed part of this Notice." Voting Exclusion The Company will disregard votes cast in favour of this Resolution by or on behalf of any person who participated in the issue or any associates of that person. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by: a person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the proxy form; or

the person chairing the Meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides. RESOLUTION 4: RATIFICATION OF A PRIOR ISSUE OF SHARES To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, shareholders ratify the prior issue of 68,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.005 (0.5 cents) per share to unrelated sophisticated, professional and other exempt investors, as described in the Memorandum which accompanied and formed part of this Notice." Voting Exclusion The Company will disregard votes cast in favour of this Resolution by or on behalf of any person who participated in the issue or any associates of that person. However, the Company need not disregard a vote if it is cast by: a person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the proxy form; or

the person chairing the Meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides. RESOLUTION 5: APPROVAL OF PLACEMENT FACILITY To consider, and if thought fit, pass the following resolution as a special resolution: "That for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.1A, shareholders approve the Company having the capacity to issue fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company up to the maximum number permitted under ASX Listing Rule 7.1A.2 at an issue price which is not less than 75% of the volume weighted average market (closing) price of the Company's ordinary shares calculated over the last fifteen (15) days on which trades of the Company's ordinary shares were recorded on ASX immediately before the date on which the issue price is agreed or the date the issue is made as described in the Memorandum which accompanied and formed part of this Notice." Voting Note: If, at the time of the Meeting, the Company: is included in the S&P/ASX 300 Index; and/or

has a market capitalisation (excluding restricted securities and securities quoted on a deferred

- 3 - settlement basis) of greater than AU$300 million, this Resolution will be withdrawn. Voting Exclusion Statement: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of this Resolution by: a person who is expected to participate in, or who will obtain a material benefit as a result of, the proposed issue (except a benefit solely by reason of being a holder of ordinary securities in the Company); or

an associate of those persons. However, the Company need not disregard a vote on this Resolution if: it is cast by a person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the proxy form; or

it is cast by the person chairing the meeting as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides. Dated: 19 September 2019 By the order of the Board Adrien Wing Director and Company Secretary The accompanying Memorandum and the Proxy and Voting Instructions formed part of this Notice.

- 4 - PROXY AND VOTING INSTRUCTIONS Proxy Instructions A member who is entitled to vote at a meeting may appoint: one proxy if the member is only entitled to one vote; and

one or two proxies if the member is entitled to more than one vote. Where more than one proxy is appointed each proxy may be appointed to represent a specific proportion of the member's voting rights. If the appointment does not specify the proportion or number of votes each proxy may exercise, each proxy may exercise half of the votes in which case any fraction of votes will be disregarded. The proxy form (and the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which the proxy form is signed) or a copy or facsimile which appears on its face to be an authentic copy of the proxy form (and the power of attorney or other authority) must be lodged with the Company's share registry not less than 48 hours before the time for holding the Meeting, or adjourned meeting as the case may be, at which the individual named in the proxy form proposes to vote. The proxy form must be signed by the member or his/her attorney duly authorised in writing or, if the member is a corporation, in a manner permitted by the Corporations Act. A proxy given by a foreign corporation must be executed in accordance with the laws of that corporation's place of incorporation. The proxy may, but need not, be a member of the Company. A proxy form is attached to this Notice. If you sign the proxy form and do not appoint a proxy, you will have appointed the Chair of the meeting as your proxy. Corporate Representatives Any corporation which is a member of the Company may authorise (by certificate under common seal or other form of execution authorised by the laws of that corporation's place of incorporation, or in any other manner satisfactory to the chairperson of the Meeting) a natural person to act as its representative at any general meeting. Voting Entitlement For the purposes of the Corporations Act and Corporations Regulations shareholders entered on the Company's Register of Members as at 7:00pm (Melbourne time) on 11 November 2019 are entitled to attend and vote at the meeting. On a poll, members have one vote for every fully paid ordinary share held. Holders of options are not entitled to vote. How the Chair Will Vote Undirected Proxies Subject to the restrictions set out below and in the Notice, The Chair of the meeting will vote undirected proxies in favour of all of the proposed resolutions. Voting Restrictions on Resolution 1 (Remuneration Report) The Remuneration Report identifies key management personnel for the year ended 30 June 2019. Their closely related parties are defined in the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and include specified family members, dependents and companies they control. Directors of the Company who are key management personnel whose remuneration details are included in the 2019 Remuneration Report, any other key management personnel whose remuneration details are included in the 2019 Remuneration Report, or any of their closely related parties, will not be able to vote on Resolution 1 or to vote undirected proxies held by them on Resolution 1 provided however that the Chair may vote undirected proxies on behalf of persons eligible to vote where expressly authorised to do so on the proxy form. Special Resolution Resolution 5 is proposed as a special resolution. For a special resolution to be passed, at least 75% of the votes validly cast on the resolution by shareholders (by number of shares) must be in favour of the resolution.

- 5 - MITHRIL RESOURCES LIMITED ACN 099 883 992 ("the Company") 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING EXPLANATORY MEMORANDUM PURPOSE OF INFORMATION This Explanatory Memorandum ("Memorandum") accompanies and forms part of the Company's Notice of Annual General Meeting ("Notice") for the 2019 Annual General Meeting ("Meeting") to be held at Level 17, 500 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000 on 13 November 2019 at 10:00am (Melbourne time). The Notice incorporates, and should be read together, with this Memorandum. BUSINESS 2019 Annual Financial Statements The Annual Financial Statements, comprising the Financial Report, Directors' Report and Auditor's Report for the year ended 30 June 2019 will be laid before the meeting. Shareholders will have the opportunity to ask questions about, or make comments on, the 2019 Annual Financial Statements and the management of the Company. A representative of the auditor will be invited to attend to answer questions about the audit of the Company's 2019 Annual Financial Statements. The Company's 2019 Annual Financial Statements are set out in the Company's 2019 Annual Report which can be obtained from the Company's website, www.mithrilresources.com.au or upon request to Mr Adrien Wing, a Director and the Company Secretary, at the office of the Company, Level 17, 500 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000 (telephone (03) 9614 0600). There is no requirement for these reports to be formally approved by shareholders. No resolution is required to be moved in respect of this item. Resolution 1: Non-binding Resolution - Remuneration Report The Company is required pursuant to the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) ("the Corporations Act"), to propose a non-binding resolution regarding the 2019 Remuneration Report, which forms part of the Director's Report in the 2019 Annual Financial Statements. The vote is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company. Shareholders attending the 2019 Annual General Meeting of the Company will have an opportunity to discuss and put questions in respect of the Remuneration Report. The Board will consider the outcome of the vote and comments made by shareholders on the Remuneration Report at the meeting when reviewing the Company's remuneration policies. Under the Corporations Act, if 25% or more of votes that are cast are voted against the adoption of the Remuneration Report at two consecutive annual general meetings (AGM) (treating this AGM as the first such meeting), shareholders will be required to vote at the second of those AGM's on a resolution (a spill resolution) that another meeting be held within 90 days at which all of the Company's Directors (other than the Managing Director and CEO) must be put up for re-election. The vote on the Remuneration Report contained in the Company's 2018 Annual Financial Statements was passed with the support of more than 75% of votes thus a spill resolution will not be required in the event 25% or more of votes that are cast are against the adoption of the 2019 Remuneration Report. However, in the event that 25% or more of votes that are cast are against the adoption of the 2019 Remuneration Report, shareholders should be aware that if there is a 'no' vote of 25% or more for the same resolution at the 2020 AGM the consequences are that it may result in the re-election of the Board.

