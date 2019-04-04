Mithril Resources : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting 04 April 2019

MITHRIL RESOURCES LIMITED ACN 099 883 922 ________________________________________________________________ NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING EXPLANATORY STATEMENT PROXY FORM ________________________________________________________________ Date of Meeting 15 May 2019 Time of Meeting 9.30 am (Adelaide time) Place of Meeting Pioneer Room Mercure Grosvenor Hotel Adelaide 125 North Terrace ADELAIDE SA 5000

A Message to Shareholders Dear Fellow Shareholders, This General Meeting is about control of your Board and the future direction of your Company •A minority group of associated shareholders is trying to remove more than 60 years of combined exploration, project evaluation and corporate experience from the Mithril Board •The requisitioning shareholders (both of which are companies) are relative newcomers to the Register, and they intend to remove the Independent Directors and have their directors take-up Mithril board positions •The intentions of the proposed replacement directors have not been disclosed •If successful, the replacement directors will have control of your Board and can set an alternate direction for your Company •The requisitioning shareholders have called the meeting without consulting the existing board •Dealing with the matter is a costly distraction to the Company at the time it is about to commence field work on its exciting and wholly owned Billy Hills Zinc Project in WA; a project that represents a significant growth opportunity for Mithril and its shareholders Ensure that your Company remains focused on advancing its core Billy Hills Zinc Project and on pursuing growth through exploration and discovery. Vote againstresolutions 1 through 5 at the forthcoming General Meeting. Thank you for your consideration. Graham Ascough Donald Stephens Chairman Director 22B Beulah Road, Norwood, South Australia 5067 Telephone: (61 8) 438 269 089 Web: www.mithrilresources.com.auEmail: admin@mithrilresources.com.au ABN: 30 099 883 922

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING MITHRIL RESOURCES LIMITED ACN 099 883 922 Notice is hereby given that an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Mithril Resources Limited (Company) will be held at 9.30 am (Adelaide time) on 15 May 2019 in the Pioneer Room, Mercure Grosvenor Hotel Adelaide, 125 North Terrace, Adelaide, South Australia. Ordinary Business Resolutions 1 to 5 (Appointment and Removal of Directors) are included in this Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting following a requisition for general meeting of shareholders received by the Company on 19 March 2019 under section 249D of the Corporations Act from two members holding at least 5% of the votes which may be cast at the general meeting (Requisition Notice). Resolution 1: Appointment of Mr Adrien Wing as a Director To consider and, if thought fit, pass, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: 'That Mr Adrien Wing, having consented to act, be appointed as a director of the Company with effect from the end of the General Meeting of the Company at which this resolution is passed.' Resolution 2: Appointment of Mr Stephen Layton as a Director To consider and, if thought fit, pass, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: 'That Mr Stephen Layton, having consented to act, be appointed as a director of the Company with effect from the end of the General Meeting of the Company at which this resolution is passed.' Resolution 3: Removal of Mr Graham Ascough as a Director To consider and, if thought fit, pass, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: 'That in accordance with section 203D of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) Mr Graham Ascough be removed as a director of the Company with effect from the end of the General Meeting of the Company at which this resolution is passed.' Resolution 4: Removal of Mr Donald Stephens as a Director To consider and, if thought fit, pass, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: 'That in accordance with section 203D of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) Mr Donald Stephens be removed as a director of the Company with effect from the end of the General Meeting of the Company at which this resolution is passed.' Resolution 5: Removal of Other Directors To consider and, if thought fit, pass, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: 'That any Director appointed by the Board of the Company pursuant to section 9.1 of the Company's Constitution between 19 March 2019 and the earlier of:

(a)the date on which the requisitioning shareholders all withdraw their intention to move this resolution; or (b)the end of the General Meeting of the Company at which this resolution is passed, other than Mr Adrien Wing or Mr Stephen Layton, be removed as a Director of the Company in accordance with section 203D of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) with immediate effect.' DATED 4 APRIL 2019 BY ORDER OF THE BOARD MITHRIL RESOURCES LIMITED DONALD STEPHENS COMPANY SECRETARY

NOTES: 1.Explanatory Statement The Explanatory Statement accompanying this Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting is incorporated in and comprises part of this Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting and should be read in conjunction with this Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting. Shareholders are specifically referred to the Glossary in the Explanatory Statement which contains definitions of capitalised terms used in both this Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting and the Explanatory Statement. 2.Proxies A Shareholder entitled to attend this Meeting and vote is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote for the Shareholder at the Meeting. A proxy need not be a Shareholder. If the Shareholder is entitled to cast two or more votes at the Meeting, the Shareholder may appoint two proxies and may specify the proportion or number of votes which each proxy is appointed to exercise. A form of proxy accompanies this Notice. To record a valid vote, a Shareholder will need to take the following steps: 2.1cast the Shareholder's vote online by visiting www.investorvote.com.auand entering the Shareholder's Control Number, SRN/HIN and PIN, which are shown on the first page of the enclosed proxy form; or 2.2complete and lodge the manual proxy form at the share registry of the Company, Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited: (a)by post at the following address: Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited GPO Box 242 MELBOURNE VIC 3001 OR (b)by facsimile on 1800 783 447 (within Australia) or +61 3 9473 2555 (outside Australia); or 2.3for Intermediary Online subscribers only (custodians), cast the Shareholder's vote online by visiting www.intermediaryonline.com, so that it is received no later than 9.30 am (Adelaide time) on 13 May 2019. The chair intends to vote undirected proxies againsteach item of business. In exceptional circumstances, the chair may change his or her voting intention on any Resolution, in which case an ASX announcement will be made. 3.'Snap Shot' Time The Company may specify a time, not more than 48 hours before the Meeting, at which a 'snap- shot' of Shareholders will be taken for the purposes of determining Shareholder entitlements to vote at the Meeting. The Directors have determined that all Shares of the Company that are quoted on ASX as at 7.00 pm (Adelaide time) on 13 May 2019 shall, for the purposes of determining voting entitlements at the Meeting, be taken to be held by the persons registered as holding the Shares at that time.

