Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mithril Resources : Placement Update 16 September 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2019 | 11:17pm EDT

ASX Release - 13 September 2019

Placement update

Mithril Resources Ltd (ASX: MTH) (the Company) is pleased to advise that it has received firm commitments to raise $340,000 through a private placement from sophisticated and professional investors (Placement).

The Placement, comprising the issue of 68,000,000 new shares (28,766,215 shares under LR7.1 and 39,233,785 shares under LR7.1A) at an issue price of $0.005 (0.5 cents) per share.

The proceeds of the Placement will be used to continue with the development of Billy Hills, working capital and to cover the costs of the offer.

The Company expects to settle the Placement mid-late next week.

ENDS

22B Beulah Road

T:

(61 8) 438 269 089

ASX Code:

MTH

Norwood, South Australia, 5067

Issued Shares:

422,389,211

Page 1 of 1

www.mithrilresources.com.au

E:

admin@mithrilresources.com.au

Market Capitalisation:

$2.53 million

Disclaimer

Mithril Resources Limited published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 03:16:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:35pOil surges, stock futures slip after attack on Saudi facility
RE
11:34pVOLKSWAGEN : agrees to Australian settlement over diesel cheating
RE
11:33pOil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, poor China data drags on shares
RE
11:31pPurdue Pharma Announces Agreement in Principle on Landmark Opioid Litigation Settlement
BU
11:31pProduction Starts on New Line Cinema's Cinematic Action Adventure “Mortal Kombat,” Based on the Blockbuster Video Game Franchise
BU
11:28pNATIONAL ENERGY SERVICES REUNITED CORP. : maintains full capacity in Saudi Arabia in support of its operations
BU
11:28pRAK PETROLEUM : Releases Half-Year Financial Report for the Period Ended 30 June 2019
AQ
11:27pCATALYST METALS : Change in substantial shareholding notice (198 k)
PU
11:23pASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Fall As Crude Prices Soar
DJ
11:22pTASMAN RESOURCES : EdenCrete - GDOT Update
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO
2Oil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, poor China data drags on shares
3Oil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, poor China data drags on shares
4DOW JONES 30 : U.S. stock futures fall after Saudi oil attacks
5Dollar falls as oil attacks send investors to safety

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group