Mithril Resources : Placement Update 16 September 2019

ASX Release - 13 September 2019
Placement update
Mithril Resources Ltd (ASX: MTH) (the Company) is pleased to advise that it has received firm commitments to raise $340,000 through a private placement from sophisticated and professional investors (Placement).
The Placement, comprising the issue of 68,000,000 new shares (28,766,215 shares under LR7.1 and 39,233,785 shares under LR7.1A) at an issue price of $0.005 (0.5 cents) per share.
The proceeds of the Placement will be used to continue with the development of Billy Hills, working capital and to cover the costs of the offer.
The Company expects to settle the Placement mid-late next week.
ENDS
22B Beulah Road
T:
(61 8) 438 269 089
ASX Code:
MTH
Norwood, South Australia, 5067
Issued Shares:
422,389,211
Page 1 of 1
www.mithrilresources.com.au
E:
admin@mithrilresources.com.au
Market Capitalisation:
$2.53 million
Disclaimer
Mithril Resources Limited published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 03:16:01 UTC