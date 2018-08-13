Miticides: Global Market Outlook (2017-2026) - Rising Demand in Developing Countries - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Miticides
- Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
According to the report, the market accounted for $1.1 billion in 2017
and is expected to reach $2.02 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7%
during the forecast period.
Developments in farming practices and technology and increase in
agricultural productivity are some of the key factors propelling the
market growth. However, stringent government regulations and easy
availability of substitutes and alternatives are hindering the growth of
the market. Moreover, rising demand in developing countries and growing
implementation of integrated pest management will also boost the
opportunities for players in this market.
By formulation, the liquid segment is anticipated to dominate the market
during forecast period. Liquids are mostly chosen as they do not cause
dust formation on spraying, give high effectiveness due to smaller
particle size, low packaging volume and do not cause flammability or
toxicity.
By Geography, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market owing to rising
awareness about miticides and continuous technological developments.
Moreover, the increasing demand for crops and growing cultivation in the
countries of Asia Pacific have forced agribusiness companies to increase
their supplier and manufacturing base in this region.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Miticides Market, By Formulation
6 Global Miticides Market, By Source
7 Global Miticides Market, By Crop Type
8 Global Miticides Market, By Application
9 Global Miticides Market, By Geography
10 Key Developments
11 Company Profiling
-
Valent Biosciences
-
FMC Corporation
-
DowDuPont
-
Certis
-
Nufarm Limited
-
ADAMA
-
Syngenta
-
OHP Inc.
-
Bayer AG
-
Nihon Nohyaku Co. Ltd.
-
Nissan Chemicals Industry
-
BASF
-
Gowan Company LLC
-
Platform Solutions
