Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Miticides: Global Market Outlook (2017-2026) - Rising Demand in Developing Countries - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 11:20pm CEST

The "Miticides - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the market accounted for $1.1 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $2.02 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

Developments in farming practices and technology and increase in agricultural productivity are some of the key factors propelling the market growth. However, stringent government regulations and easy availability of substitutes and alternatives are hindering the growth of the market. Moreover, rising demand in developing countries and growing implementation of integrated pest management will also boost the opportunities for players in this market.

By formulation, the liquid segment is anticipated to dominate the market during forecast period. Liquids are mostly chosen as they do not cause dust formation on spraying, give high effectiveness due to smaller particle size, low packaging volume and do not cause flammability or toxicity.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market owing to rising awareness about miticides and continuous technological developments. Moreover, the increasing demand for crops and growing cultivation in the countries of Asia Pacific have forced agribusiness companies to increase their supplier and manufacturing base in this region.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Miticides Market, By Formulation

6 Global Miticides Market, By Source

7 Global Miticides Market, By Crop Type

8 Global Miticides Market, By Application

9 Global Miticides Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

  • Valent Biosciences
  • FMC Corporation
  • DowDuPont
  • Certis
  • Nufarm Limited
  • ADAMA
  • Syngenta
  • OHP Inc.
  • Bayer AG
  • Nihon Nohyaku Co. Ltd.
  • Nissan Chemicals Industry
  • BASF
  • Gowan Company LLC
  • Platform Solutions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r7szv9/miticides_global?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08/13ELECTROVAYA : Enters into $1.5 Million Secured Loan Facility
AQ
08/13VAULTBANK : Partners With Kingdom Trust for Qualified Custodial Services for Crypto Assets
BU
08/13Imperial Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
GL
08/13SPRIZA MEDIA : FanLogic Interactive Inc. Announces Close of a First Tranche Non-Brokered Private Placement
AQ
08/13NIKO RESOURCES : Reports Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2018
AQ
08/13HITACHI : America Announces Latest Version of B2B and B2C Ecommerce
AQ
08/13COPA S A : Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For July 2018
PU
08/13COSAN USA : Descontinuidade do Programa de BDRs (Fato Relevante)
PU
08/13YY Reports Second Quarter 2018 Unaudited Financial Results
GL
08/13ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : Conflict Consumes World of Warcraft®—The Battle for Azeroth™ Has Begun!
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MERCK AND COMPANY : Roundup cancer verdict sends Bayer shares sliding
2LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : MPs 'disappointed' over regulator's inaction on RBS
3ALLIANZ : ALLIANZ SE: Release of a capital market information
4Musk talking to Saudi fund, others as he seeks Tesla buyout financing
5IG GROUP HOLDINGS : IG : Regulation takes shine off Plus500's record results, shares sink

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.