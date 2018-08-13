Miticides: Global Market Outlook (2017-2026) - Rising Demand in Developing Countries - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Miticides - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the market accounted for $1.1 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $2.02 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

Developments in farming practices and technology and increase in agricultural productivity are some of the key factors propelling the market growth. However, stringent government regulations and easy availability of substitutes and alternatives are hindering the growth of the market. Moreover, rising demand in developing countries and growing implementation of integrated pest management will also boost the opportunities for players in this market.

By formulation, the liquid segment is anticipated to dominate the market during forecast period. Liquids are mostly chosen as they do not cause dust formation on spraying, give high effectiveness due to smaller particle size, low packaging volume and do not cause flammability or toxicity.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market owing to rising awareness about miticides and continuous technological developments. Moreover, the increasing demand for crops and growing cultivation in the countries of Asia Pacific have forced agribusiness companies to increase their supplier and manufacturing base in this region.

