Mitigating Risks Associated with Unmanaged Indirect Spend for an Oil and Gas Firm | SpendEdge's Procurement Best Practices Engagement

SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest success story on mitigating risks associated with unmanaged indirect spend for a supplier in the oil and gas industry.

Engagement background

The company wanted to improve their overall business efficiency to expand their services worldwide. The key objectives they aimed to achieve through this engagement are mentioned below:

Objective 1: The company wanted to improve demand planning and optimize inventory to address issues pertaining to regulatory compliance.

They also wanted to maintain oil and gas equipment uptime to improve their overall productivity.

“As the struggle to retain market share in the face of increased oil production has increased, companies in the oil and gas industry require effective procurement strategies to increase operational efficiency and reduce costs,” says Srinivas R, Procurement Manager at SpendEdge.



Key findings and solutions offered

In collaboration with SpendEdge, the client – a leading firm in the oil and gas industry – gained vital insights to improve their sourcing practices and streamline supply chain activities. The solution offered helped them to:

Identify areas of unmanaged indirect spend and reduce risks associated with it.

Devise and implement procurement best practices to drive profitability.

Identifying areas of unmanaged indirect spend requires a great deal of expertise.

Outcome: SpendEdge’s procurement best practices helped the oil and gas firm to communicate appropriately at all levels of the supply chain and streamline their business processes. This improved their sourcing process and increased profit margins. The solution offered also identified risks associated with indirect spend and helped the client better manage their indirect spend.



About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.



