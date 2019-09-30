Mitigating Supply Chain Disruptions for Companies in Different Categories: Download SpendEdge's Latest Newsletter on the Benefits of Supplier Risk Analysis Solution

SpendEdge, a leading provider of supply market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest newsletter on how businesses can mitigate supply chain disruptions by performing supplier risk analysis. Supplier risk analysis can help businesses to evaluate suppliers, identify hidden cost drivers, and reduce risks associated with them. It can help them analyze risks associated with currency and interest rates and restructure financial capabilities.

SpendEdge’s customized supplier risk analysis solutions have helped numerous companies to stay competitive by understanding suppliers’ financial stability to the level of short and long-term liabilities. Our latest newsletter covers how SpendEdge has helped companies from different categories to make robust futuristic business decisions and develop an effective risk management plan. It also highlights how the supplier risk analysis solution has helped companies to decrease the cost of managing supplier data and improve the overall supply chain performance.

According to our experts, leveraging supplier risk analysis solution has become an important part of organizations. Supplier risk analysis services help companies to identify supply chain risks and potential outcomes. It keeps tabs on the best suppliers and helps companies improve workflows by addressing risks effectively. This is one of the key reasons why best-in-class companies leverage supplier risk analysis to improve the supply chain. This newsletter, which is now available for free download, will help you understand the importance of supplier risk analysis solution in addressing supply chain disruptions and improving financial capabilities.

How Can Supplier Risk Analysis Solution Benefit Businesses?

#1: Recognizing Flaws in the Supply Chain to Restructure Financial Capabilities

Rapid changes in the energy industry were making it difficult for a renowned energy services provider to transform their business model. They felt the need to develop a robust supplier risk analysis model to manage investments and operating costs effectively.

SpendEdge's experts carried out extensive research and identified typical risks associated with the key suppliers and the risks associated with the subsidiaries. This helped the client to restructure their financial capabilities and address risks associated with the subsidiaries effectively.

#2: Managing the Ever-changing Risk Environment for a Mineral Oil Manufacturer

A multinational company producing white mineral oil wanted to analyze supplier risks and devise an appropriate risk analysis model. They wanted to perform quantitative analysis of various categories within the supply chain to prioritize risks based on the probability of their severity and occurrence.

The solution offered helped the client to assess the impact of key factors across their global supply chain and develop a proprietary risk assessment matrix. This enabled them to evaluate potential threats and supply chain vulnerabilities and develop appropriate strategies to improve the supply chain.

#3: Mitigating Supply Chain Risks by Conducting Supplier Risk Analysis

Due to the rapid changes in the transportation services sector, the client felt the need to track the latest developments in the industry and devise robust supply chain strategies. They also wanted to gain actionable insights into their global supply chain network and efficiently manage supplier information to alleviate risks.

With the help of experts at SpendEdge, the client identified factors that could lead to supplier risks and estimated impacts of disruptions across the extended supply chain. This helped them to focus on services that were aligned with the organization’s core value drivers and improve overall supply chain performance.

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

