Mitratech Kicks Off 2019 with the Launch of New SaaS Legal Hold Solution and Series of Legal Ops Panels at LegalTech

LegalHold’s intuitive design simplifies the entire process, maximizing efficiency for both the legal department and custodians who must attest to their obligations. In just four easy steps, a legal team can create and manage a hold. This standardized, repeatable process reduces the risk that potential evidence is deleted, and can stand up to judicial scrutiny.

LegalHold features include:

Mobile-optimized user experience for administrators and custodians

Personalized custodian portal

Intuitive legal hold wizard with email template library

One-click integration with TeamConnect and eCounsel ELM platforms

and ELM platforms Seamless integration with HRIS and Active Directory

Configurable custodian questionnaires with templates

Automatic email reminders and manager escalations

Comprehensive audit trail for all hold related actions

Embedded dashboards and reports for administrators

“Legal departments don’t have time to spend fumbling with complex and cumbersome software, or highly manual and error-prone spreadsheets to manage the legal hold process,” said Chris Kraft, Senior Vice President, Product Management, Mitratech. “They need software that is quick and easy to use for both administrators and custodians while ensuring data integrity to protect the company. Our unique, mobile-optimized design and seamless integration with matter management systems help improve response rates, reduce risk and save staff time by as much as 75 percent.”

Mitratech is excited to kick off 2019 with four distinguished panels at Legalweek scheduled on Jan. 29. Moderated by Mitratech’s Chris Kraft, Brian McGovern and Steven O’Donnell, the panels include some of the industry’s most innovative and forward-thinking legal operations professionals.

1:00 pm to 2:00 pm | Everything I Learned About Legal Ops I Learned in eDiscovery

Moderator: Steven O’Donnell, Director, Product Marketing - Mitratech

Panelist: Eric Lieber, Director of Legal Operations & Litigation Support – Toyota Legal One c/o Toyota Motor North America Inc.

Panelist: Jim Michalowicz, Senior Manager – Legal Operations – TE Connectivity

Panelist: Jack Thompson, Sr. Manager – eDiscovery & Legal Operations – Sanofi US

Panelist: Melissa DeHonney, Corporate Counsel – Information Governance – Novo Nordisk, Inc.

2:30 pm to 3:30 pm | Leveraging Data Analytics: Getting More Done, without Doing More

Moderator: Brian McGovern, Executive Director, Strategic Programs – Mitratech

Panelist: John Albright, Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary – HUB International, Ltd.

Panelist: Javier Robles, SVP & Group Chief Compliance Officer – News Corp

4:00 pm to 5:00 pm | Mobile Workforce: Operational Efficiency, Productivity, and Security

Moderator: Steven O’Donnell, Director, Product Marketing – Mitratech

Panelist: Kevin Fumai, Senior Managing Counsel – Oracle

Panelist: Suresh Pillai, Senior Corporate Counsel, IP – Astellas

Panelist: Julie Richer, Legal Operations & Discovery Manager – American Electric Power

4:00 pm to 5:00 pm | We Did It! Lessons From Implementing eBilling & Digital Matter Management

Moderator: Chris Kraft, Senior Vice President, Product Management – Mitratech

Panelist: Howard Law, Vice President, Counsel, Castleton Commodities International

Sierra Budelli, Sr. Manager, Legal & Compliance Operations, Jazz Pharmaceutical

