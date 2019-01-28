Log in
Mitratech Kicks Off 2019 with the Launch of New SaaS Legal Hold Solution and Series of Legal Ops Panels at LegalTech

01/28/2019 | 09:03am EST

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitratech today announced the launch of LegalHold, a new, modern, mobile-friendly SaaS solution for end-to-end management of the legal hold process, enabling both defensible mitigation of litigation risk and improved outcomes. LegalHold was built in partnership with over 40 corporate legal department clients, who’s co-innovation over the past year helped create a validated, best-practice-based solution.

LegalHold’s intuitive design simplifies the entire process, maximizing efficiency for both the legal department and custodians who must attest to their obligations. In just four easy steps, a legal team can create and manage a hold. This standardized, repeatable process reduces the risk that potential evidence is deleted, and can stand up to judicial scrutiny.

LegalHold features include:

  • Mobile-optimized user experience for administrators and custodians
  • Personalized custodian portal
  • Intuitive legal hold wizard with email template library
  • One-click integration with TeamConnect and eCounsel ELM platforms
  • Seamless integration with HRIS and Active Directory
  • Configurable custodian questionnaires with templates
  • Automatic email reminders and manager escalations
  • Comprehensive audit trail for all hold related actions
  • Embedded dashboards and reports for administrators

“Legal departments don’t have time to spend fumbling with complex and cumbersome software, or highly manual and error-prone spreadsheets to manage the legal hold process,” said Chris Kraft, Senior Vice President, Product Management, Mitratech. “They need software that is quick and easy to use for both administrators and custodians while ensuring data integrity to protect the company. Our unique, mobile-optimized design and seamless integration with matter management systems help improve response rates, reduce risk and save staff time by as much as 75 percent.”

Mitratech is excited to kick off 2019 with four distinguished panels at Legalweek scheduled on Jan. 29. Moderated by Mitratech’s Chris Kraft, Brian McGovern and Steven O’Donnell, the panels include some of the industry’s most innovative and forward-thinking legal operations professionals.

1:00 pm to 2:00 pm | Everything I Learned About Legal Ops I Learned in eDiscovery

  • Moderator: Steven O’Donnell, Director, Product Marketing - Mitratech
  • Panelist: Eric Lieber, Director of Legal Operations & Litigation Support – Toyota Legal One c/o Toyota Motor North America Inc.
  • Panelist: Jim Michalowicz, Senior Manager – Legal Operations – TE Connectivity
  • Panelist: Jack Thompson, Sr. Manager – eDiscovery & Legal Operations – Sanofi US
  • Panelist: Melissa DeHonney, Corporate Counsel – Information Governance – Novo Nordisk, Inc.

2:30 pm to 3:30 pm | Leveraging Data Analytics: Getting More Done, without Doing More

  • Moderator: Brian McGovern, Executive Director, Strategic Programs – Mitratech
  • Panelist: John Albright, Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary – HUB International, Ltd.
  • Panelist: Javier Robles, SVP & Group Chief Compliance Officer – News Corp

4:00 pm to 5:00 pm | Mobile Workforce: Operational Efficiency, Productivity, and Security

  • Moderator: Steven O’Donnell, Director, Product Marketing – Mitratech
  • Panelist: Kevin Fumai, Senior Managing Counsel – Oracle
  • Panelist: Suresh Pillai, Senior Corporate Counsel, IP – Astellas
  • Panelist: Julie Richer, Legal Operations & Discovery Manager – American Electric Power

4:00 pm to 5:00 pm | We Did It! Lessons From Implementing eBilling & Digital Matter Management

  • Moderator: Chris Kraft, Senior Vice President, Product Management – Mitratech
  • Panelist: Howard Law, Vice President, Counsel, Castleton Commodities International
  • Sierra Budelli, Sr. Manager, Legal & Compliance Operations, Jazz Pharmaceutical

For more information on Mitratech LegalHold, visit https://www.mitratech.com/ or visit booth #100 at LegalTech, Jan. 28-31 for a demo.

ABOUT MITRATECH
Mitratech is a proven global technology partner for corporate legal professionals who seek out and maximize opportunities to raise productivity, control expense, and mitigate risk by deepening organizational alignment, increasing visibility, and facilitating collaboration across the enterprise. Serving 1,200 organizations of all sizes across the globe, we represent almost 40 percent of the Fortune 500 and over 500,000 users in over 160 countries.

With Mitratech’s proven portfolio of end-to-end solutions, operational best practices spread throughout the enterprise, standardizing processes and accelerating time-to-value. By unlocking every opportunity to drive progress and improve outcomes, Mitratech is helping legal teams rise to the challenge of serving the evolving needs of the modern, dynamic enterprise.

For more info, visit: www.mitratech.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Sue Huss
Mitratech
sue.huss@mitratech.com
+1 619-379-4396

Mitratech_Logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
