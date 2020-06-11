Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Mitsubishi Elec to acquire plant from Sharp to boost EV power chip output

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/11/2020 | 03:33am EDT
A Mitsubishi signage is pictured next to a Mitsubishi electric car at the Tokyo Motor Show

Japan's Mitsubishi Electric Corp said on Thursday it would buy part of a plant in western Japan from Sharp Corp to meet growing demand for power management chips used in electric vehicles (EVs).

The move comes as Mitsubishi's rivals such as Infineon Technologies AG and ON Semiconductor Corp are boosting production capacity for power management chips, which efficiently control electric power in cars and electronic devices.

Mitsubishi, a major supplier of such chips to Toyota Motor Corp, said it would invest about 20 billion yen ($187 million) to acquire two idled facilities at Sharp's chip plant and launch production lines there.

The new plant, set to begin operating in November next year, will process wafers for power management chips, Mitsubishi said.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Clarence Fernandez & Simon Cameron-Moore)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG -3.61% 20.13 Delayed Quote.2.86%
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION -0.87% 1483.5 End-of-day quote.-1.00%
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION -3.52% 19.46 Delayed Quote.-17.27%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION -0.84% 5920 End-of-day quote.-6.48%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -0.38% 7094 End-of-day quote.-8.04%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:00aFrance should speed up return to business activity, says Le Maire
RE
03:58aSpeech by the Governor of Eesti Pank to the Riigikogu Presentation of the Annual Report of Eesti Pank for 2019
PU
03:58aSGS : New York State Amends Lead-containing Jewelry Law
PU
03:53aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's economy could achieve 'impressive' recovery, economist says
PU
03:51aSoftBank's creditworthiness under pressure despite asset sales, says S&P
RE
03:48aTGA THERAPEUTIC GOODS ADMINISTRATION : Disinfectants for use against COVID-19 in the ARTG for legal supply in Australia
PU
03:47aDollar rises from three-month lows after Fed paints gloomy picture
RE
03:33aMitsubishi Elec to acquire plant from Sharp to boost EV power chip output
RE
03:28aNigeria's House send 10.8 trillion naira budget to Senate
RE
03:28aLondon stocks open lower on fears of second wave of infections, Fed outlook
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : U.S. companies vow to fight racism but face critics on diversity
2JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. : Europe's Just Eat Takeaway to buy Grubhub for $7.3 billion
3COATS GROUP PLC : British companies seek extra time to plug ballooning pension gaps - sources
4NOKIA OYJ : Nokia Names Marco Wiren CFO, Replacing Kristian Pullola
5SBERBANK OF RUSSIA : Big rate cut no quick fix for Russian economy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group