Mitsubishi Electric Research Laboratories and Mitsubishi Electric Announce Gold Sponsorship of Grace Hopper Celebration 2018 to Promote the Development of Women in Technology

BOSTON, Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Mitsubishi Electric Research Laboratories in partnership with Mitsubishi Electric, is proud to be a Gold Sponsor of the Grace Hopper Celebration 2018 (GHC18), presented by AnitaB.org and the Association for Computing Machinery . The world's largest gathering of women technologists, GHC18 will be held at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston from September 26-28, 2018. GHC18 is a series of conferences designed to bring the research and career interests of women in computing to the forefront. The event is expected to draw 18,000 female technologists.



Mitsubishi Electric’s sponsorship of GHC18 underscores the company’s commitment to the goal of promoting the development of women in technology and highlighting their commitment to encourage women to consider Mitsubishi Electric Research Laboratories as part of their career journey.

GHC18 provides professional networking opportunities for it’s membership by connecting them with the world’s most influential technology companies. Beyond networking opportunities, GHC18 offers attendees to attend education sessions from some of the top female leaders in the industry.

"Mitsubishi Electric Research Labs, in partnership with our parent company, Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc, is proud to be a GHC18 Gold Sponsor,” said Dick Waters, CEO of Mitsubishi Electric Research Laboratories. “We share AnitaB.org’s commitment to technological innovation, as well as connecting, inspiring and guiding women in computing."

Waters encourages creative, imaginative female leaders interested in using their talents to contribute to the global success of a world-class organization to visit booth #7650 at GHC18 and learn about career opportunities at Mitsubishi Electric Research Labs. Positions range from machine learning and AI research scientists to engineering, technical sales and more.

About Mitsubishi Electric Research Laboratories

Mitsubishi Electric Research Laboratories Inc. is the North American arm of the corporate research and development organization of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation. More than 60 PhDs pursue application-motivated research and advanced development in a wide range of areas, including electronics and communications, multimedia, computer vision, data analytics, mechatronics and algorithms. Since 1991, the research lab has been awarded more than 1,300 patents. Mitsubishi Electric Research Laboratories is located in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Additional information is available at www.MERL.com .

About Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc., a US affiliate company of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, manufactures cooling and heating products, elevators and escalators, data wall cubes, LCD digital signage monitors, industrial printers, professional photo printers and semiconductor devices. For additional information visit http://us.mitsubishielectric.com/en.

