Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US : Announces New Chief Executive Officer

Mark Kuntz Named CEO

Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US (METUS), the exclusive provider of Zoned Comfort Solutions® and a leading supplier of Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) heating and cooling systems, announces the promotion of Mark Kuntz to chief executive officer (CEO).

In his new role as CEO effective April 1, Kuntz leads the development, promotion and execution of METUS’ business growth strategy and manages all departments. Kuntz reports to the METUS Board of Directors.

“Mark brings incredible leadership, management and HVAC industry expertise to this position. In his previous role as Senior Vice President and Deputy General Manager of the Mitsubishi Electric US Cooling & Heating Division, Mark was critical in the formation of the METUS joint venture and we look forward to continued success under his vision and direction,” says Masafumi Ando, chairman of the METUS board of directors.

“Mark has played an instrumental leadership role in the formation and success of the METUS joint venture,” said Dave Regnery, executive vice president of Ingersoll Rand. “His strong HVAC industry knowledge paired with his vision and track record of operating performance make him the ideal CEO for the joint venture. We are excited about a future with Mark at the helm.”

Kuntz joined Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc.’s Cooling & Heating Division in 2010 and previously held positions in sales, marketing, product development, engineering and administration. Prior to the joint venture formation, he held the position of senior vice president and deputy general manager of the Cooling & Heating Division. He was promoted to chief operating officer for METUS in August 2018 after the joint venture’s formation.

Kuntz is a professional engineer licensed in California and a LEED® accredited professional. He holds a bachelor’s degree from California Polytechnic State University and a master’s degree from Southern Methodist University.

As CEO, Kuntz oversees all METUS business activities to ensure alignment with short- and long-term strategic objectives. He provides strategic and managerial leadership throughout the organization as METUS pursues key performance objectives, including profitability, sustainability and corporate social responsibility. He also collaborates with and leads the METUS executive management team to communicate and model the company’s core mission, vision, values, strategies and objectives.

Kuntz will continue to be based in Suwanee, Georgia.

