Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc. : Supports Feeding America

Mitsubishi Electric Elevator & Escalator staff walk to raise $12,000

The Elevator & Escalator Division of Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc., headquartered in Cypress, California, and the Mitsubishi Electric America Foundation have proudly donated $12,000 to Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization.

Mitsubishi Electric US. Elevators & Escalators team members and their families participated in the Walk, Run or Step for Wellness challenge. The result: $12,000 donation to Feeding America. Pictured: Jeff Linn, Mitsubishi Electric US. Inc. Elevators & Escalators (Photo: Business Wire)

The donation is the result of a combination of efforts. A physical Walk, Run or Step for Wellness activity challenge encouraging division staff members and their friends and families to log at least 250 hours of exercise during National Volunteer Month in April. Participants could run, walk, bike or exercise outside or inside the home. Following the challenge, and with the goal exceeded, the Elevator & Escalator Division’s Lift Well-Being committee and the Mitsubishi Electric America Foundation contributed for a combined donation of $12,000 to Feeding America.

“We are proud of our employees for sweating it out to support this cause during such an uncertain time,” said Erik Zommers, senior vice president and general manager for the Elevator & Escalator Division. “We are grateful to all who participated and are pleased to have the opportunity to support an organization that serves vulnerable members of our community.”

Feeding America is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States, providing meals to more than 40 million people each year through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs.

