Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc. : Supports Feeding America

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 10:02am EDT

Mitsubishi Electric Elevator & Escalator staff walk to raise $12,000

The Elevator & Escalator Division of Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc., headquartered in Cypress, California, and the Mitsubishi Electric America Foundation have proudly donated $12,000 to Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200518005108/en/

Mitsubishi Electric US. Elevators & Escalators team members and their families participated in the Walk, Run or Step for Wellness challenge. The result: $12,000 donation to Feeding America. Pictured: Jeff Linn, Mitsubishi Electric US. Inc. Elevators & Escalators (Photo: Business Wire)

Mitsubishi Electric US. Elevators & Escalators team members and their families participated in the Walk, Run or Step for Wellness challenge. The result: $12,000 donation to Feeding America. Pictured: Jeff Linn, Mitsubishi Electric US. Inc. Elevators & Escalators (Photo: Business Wire)

The donation is the result of a combination of efforts. A physical Walk, Run or Step for Wellness activity challenge encouraging division staff members and their friends and families to log at least 250 hours of exercise during National Volunteer Month in April. Participants could run, walk, bike or exercise outside or inside the home. Following the challenge, and with the goal exceeded, the Elevator & Escalator Division’s Lift Well-Being committee and the Mitsubishi Electric America Foundation contributed for a combined donation of $12,000 to Feeding America.

“We are proud of our employees for sweating it out to support this cause during such an uncertain time,” said Erik Zommers, senior vice president and general manager for the Elevator & Escalator Division. “We are grateful to all who participated and are pleased to have the opportunity to support an organization that serves vulnerable members of our community.”

Feeding America is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States, providing meals to more than 40 million people each year through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs.

For more information about Mitsubishi Electric elevators and escalators, visit www.MitsubishiElevator.com.

About Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc. Elevator & Escalator Division

Headquartered in Cypress, California, Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc. Elevator and Escalator Division sells, installs, modernizes, and services elevators and escalators. The division is recognized as an industry leader in product quality, reliability, and preventive maintenance programs. “Quality in Motion™” is inherent in the division’s best in class products and people. Quality is at the division’s core. The products differentiate themselves through the smooth ride, leading edge technology, and unmatched reliability. The commitment continues over the life of the product through the division’s intensive service program that maximizes uptime of vertical transportation. Additional information is available at www.MitsubishiElevator.com or 714/220-4700.

In addition to elevators and escalators, Mitsubishi Electric US group companies’ principal businesses include cooling and heating products, semiconductor devices, automotive electrical components, factory automation products and services, electric utility products, and large-scale video displays for stadiums and arenas. Mitsubishi Electric US group companies have 38 locations throughout North America with approximately 4,000 employees.

About Mitsubishi Electric America Foundation

The Mitsubishi Electric America Foundation, based in the Washington, DC area, was established in 1991 by Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and the Mitsubishi Electric U.S. companies, which produce, sell and distribute a wide range of consumer, industrial, commercial and professional electronics products. The Foundation has contributed more than $17 million to organizations that are empowering young people with disabilities to lead more inclusive and productive lives. To learn more, visit www.MEAF.org.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:32aFidelity European Values Plc - Monthly Summary as at 30 April 2020
PR
10:31aDIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY : Q1 2020 Supplemental Earnings
PU
10:31aSPEQTA PUBL : Report from the Annual General Meeting of Speqta AB (plc) on 18 May 2020
AQ
10:31aIZEA's “BrandGraph® for COVID-19 Competitive Intelligence” Streaming Event Today at 2pm EST
GL
10:31aAnalysis on Impact of COVID-19-Radio Frequency (RF) Cable Market 2020-2024 | Development of Smart Cities to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
10:30aMODERNA : Early coronavirus vaccine results are encouraging
AQ
10:30aSCATEC SOLAR ASA : Contemplated private placement
AQ
10:30aLITGRID : Concerning the opinion of the Audit Committee
AQ
10:30aHEMP : Shares Source that Suggests Cannabis Could Block Coronavirus
AQ
10:29aLOGC FINAL DEADLINE TODAY : ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Reminds LogicBio Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - LOGC
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LONDON BRENT OIL : Brent at one-month high, U.S. oil tops $32 as lockdowns ease
2BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD. : Thyssenkrupp in talks with rivals over steel business - source
3ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
4GRUBHUB INC. : Grubhub and Uber Chiefs Continue Deal Talks
5CICOR TECHNOLOGIES LTD. : Cicor updates its outlook

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group