Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc. to Expand Lineup of KD Series Line Scan Cameras

CYPRESS, Calif., Oct. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc., a global leader in CIS technology, expands its lineup of KD Series industrial line scan cameras with model KD6R1064CXL-NL, a CIS camera that is 1064mm wide with a 27mm working distance. Mitsubishi Electric’s KD Series of wide-format imaging cameras are ideal for machine vision applications.



Key features of the KD6R1064CXL-NL camera includes:

Low image distortion

Electric shutter

Selectable resolution (600, 300, 200 and 150 dpi)

Switchable color/mono output

27mm working distance

The KD-CX Series Line Scan Camera is also available in scan widths of 367, 587 and 807mm, and uses a tri-linear color sensor. The CIS camera's acquisition speed is 140 meters per minute at 600 dpi resolution in 24-bit RGB using internal or external sync. In 30-bit RGB applications and at 600 dpi resolution, the acquisition speed is 128 meters per minute using external sync, but remains at 140 meters per minute if using internal sync. Software settings allow users to select lower resolutions for faster acquisition speeds. Target applications for the KD-CX Series include print inspection, glass inspection, printed circuit boards, and web-based processes.

The KD-CX Series has a compact, low-profile camera for simplified system installation. The CIS camera’s design can be more cost effective compared to traditional designs, where multiple line scan cameras are used. The camera offers a practical imaging solution for confined or space-limited areas.

About Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc., Semiconductor & Device Division

The Semiconductor & Device Division of Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc. offers a portfolio of semiconductor and electronic devices that contribute to the advancement of information processing, telecommunications and the efficient use of energy. The division’s next-generation optical devices, high-frequency gallium nitride and gallium arsenide devices and silicon RF devices are used in a range of applications such as datacenters, satellite base stations and two-way radios to support today's rapidly evolving telecommunications networks. The division also offers leading-edge TFT-LCD modules and CIS line-scan cameras for industrial image output and image processing. Additionally, the division provides highly efficient power modules for both traditional and renewable energy sources that distribute power more effectively and reliably and are used in industrial and automation applications, hybrid and electric vehicles, and home appliances. More information is available at http://us.mitsubishielectric.com/semiconductors/en.

In addition to semiconductor devices, Mitsubishi Electric US group companies ’ principal businesses include factory automation equipment, automotive electrical components, elevators and escalators, heating and cooling products, electric utility products, and large-scale video displays for stadiums and arenas. Mitsubishi Electric US group companies have roughly 31 locations throughout North America with approximately 4,000 employees.