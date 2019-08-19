Log in
Mitsubishi : MKK to participate in ‘Power–Gen Asia 2019'in Kuala Lumpur.

08/19/2019 | 10:32pm EDT

August 20, 2019

Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha, Ltd. (MKK) participates in the 'Power-Gen Asia 2019' held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This event will showcase the end-to-end value chain of power generation, advanced innovations and technologies, and energy solutions.

MKK will introduce Seawater Intake Screening System which removes debris (jellyfish, seaweed, driftwood, plastic litters, etc.) from intake seawater in power generation facilities, LNG terminals and seawater desalination plants.

We welcome your visit to our booth located in MITEC (Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre), Booth No. R31.

official websitehttps://www.powergenasia.com/en/index.htmlDate 3rd September (Tuesday) (8:00 to 18:00)
4th September (Wednesday) (8:00 to 18:00)
5th September (Thursday) (8:30 to 15:00)VenueMITEC (Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre) Kuala Lumpur, MalaysiaOur BoothNo. R31Showcase Technologies and InformationSeawater Intake Screening System

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 02:31:03 UTC
