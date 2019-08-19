Mitsubishi : MKK to participate in ‘Power–Gen Asia 2019'in Kuala Lumpur.

August 20, 2019
Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha, Ltd. (MKK) participates in the 'Power-Gen Asia 2019' held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This event will showcase the end-to-end value chain of power generation, advanced innovations and technologies, and energy solutions.
MKK will introduce Seawater Intake Screening System which removes debris (jellyfish, seaweed, driftwood, plastic litters, etc.) from intake seawater in power generation facilities, LNG terminals and seawater desalination plants.
We welcome your visit to our booth located in MITEC (Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre), Booth No. R31.
official websitehttps://www.powergenasia.com/en/index.htmlDate
3rd September (Tuesday) (8:00 to 18:00)
4th September (Wednesday) (8:00 to 18:00)
5th September (Thursday) (8:30 to 15:00)Venue
MITEC (Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre) Kuala Lumpur, MalaysiaOur Booth
No. R31Showcase Technologies and Information
Seawater Intake Screening System
