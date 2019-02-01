Mitsubishi Motors Reports Best January Sales since 2007

Mitsubishi
Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA), the fastest-growing Asian brand
in the U.S. for the second consecutive year*, today reported January
2019 sales of 8,708, an increase of 2.7 percent over January 2018.
January 2019’s sales results represent MMNA’s best January sales since
2007.
Mitsubishi Motors North America reports best January sales since 2007. (Photo: Business Wire)
News and Notes:
-
MMNA’s Crossover SUV lineup recorded 7,141 vehicles sold, up 6.6
percent over last January. Mitsubishi predicted consumers’ desire for
crossover SUVs, and continues to be a leader in the segment
-
The fuel-efficient Mirage and Mirage G4 combined for 1,570 vehicles
sold, up 42.3 percent over January of 2018. Mirage G4 is the most
fuel-efficient gasoline-fueled non-hybrid passenger car available in
the United States
-
Despite MMNA’s strong monthly performance, sales were impacted by the
U.S. Government shutdown and the polar vortex weather system impacting
many areas of the country
|
|
|
|
|
JAN
|
|
|
|
YTD
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2018
|
Mirage
|
|
|
|
1570
|
|
|
|
1103
|
|
|
|
1570
|
|
|
|
1103
|
Lancer
|
|
|
|
-3
|
|
|
|
678
|
|
|
|
-3
|
|
|
|
678
|
Outlander Sport
|
|
|
|
3099
|
|
|
|
3379
|
|
|
|
3099
|
|
|
|
3379
|
Outlander
|
|
|
|
2346
|
|
|
|
3020
|
|
|
|
2346
|
|
|
|
3020
|
Outlander PHEV
|
|
|
|
133
|
|
|
|
300
|
|
|
|
133
|
|
|
|
300
|
Eclipse Cross
|
|
|
|
1563
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
1563
|
|
|
|
0
|
Total
|
|
|
|
8708
|
|
|
|
8480
|
|
|
|
8708
|
|
|
|
8480
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit media.mitsubishicars.com.
*Based on Motor Intelligence CY2017 and CY2018 Sales by Manufacturer
data. Excludes premium brands.
About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.
Through a network of approximately 355 dealer partners across the United
States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., (MMNA) is responsible for
the sales, research and development, marketing and customer service of
Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. 2018 marked the brand’s sixth
consecutive year of sales growth.
Located in Cypress, Calif., MMNA is a part of the
Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, the largest automaker alliance in
the world. Mitsubishi continues to lead the way in the development of
highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered automobiles,
while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery-electric vehicles
to develop future EV and PHEV models.
For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the
Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at (888) 560-6672 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190201005357/en/