Mitsubishi Motors Reports Best January Sales since 2007

02/01/2019 | 11:04am EST

Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA), the fastest-growing Asian brand in the U.S. for the second consecutive year*, today reported January 2019 sales of 8,708, an increase of 2.7 percent over January 2018. January 2019’s sales results represent MMNA’s best January sales since 2007.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190201005357/en/

Mitsubishi Motors North America reports best January sales since 2007. (Photo: Business Wire)

News and Notes:

  • MMNA’s Crossover SUV lineup recorded 7,141 vehicles sold, up 6.6 percent over last January. Mitsubishi predicted consumers’ desire for crossover SUVs, and continues to be a leader in the segment
  • The fuel-efficient Mirage and Mirage G4 combined for 1,570 vehicles sold, up 42.3 percent over January of 2018. Mirage G4 is the most fuel-efficient gasoline-fueled non-hybrid passenger car available in the United States
  • Despite MMNA’s strong monthly performance, sales were impacted by the U.S. Government shutdown and the polar vortex weather system impacting many areas of the country
        JAN       YTD
        2019       2018       2019       2018
Mirage       1570       1103       1570       1103
Lancer       -3       678       -3       678
Outlander Sport       3099       3379       3099       3379
Outlander       2346       3020       2346       3020
Outlander PHEV       133       300       133       300
Eclipse Cross       1563       0       1563       0
Total       8708       8480       8708       8480
                       

For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

*Based on Motor Intelligence CY2017 and CY2018 Sales by Manufacturer data. Excludes premium brands.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Through a network of approximately 355 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, research and development, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. 2018 marked the brand’s sixth consecutive year of sales growth.

Located in Cypress, Calif., MMNA is a part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, the largest automaker alliance in the world. Mitsubishi continues to lead the way in the development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered automobiles, while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery-electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at (888) 560-6672 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.


© Business Wire 2019
