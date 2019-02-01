Mitsubishi Motors Reports Best January Sales since 2007

Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA), the fastest-growing Asian brand in the U.S. for the second consecutive year*, today reported January 2019 sales of 8,708, an increase of 2.7 percent over January 2018. January 2019’s sales results represent MMNA’s best January sales since 2007.

News and Notes:

MMNA’s Crossover SUV lineup recorded 7,141 vehicles sold, up 6.6 percent over last January. Mitsubishi predicted consumers’ desire for crossover SUVs, and continues to be a leader in the segment

The fuel-efficient Mirage and Mirage G4 combined for 1,570 vehicles sold, up 42.3 percent over January of 2018. Mirage G4 is the most fuel-efficient gasoline-fueled non-hybrid passenger car available in the United States

Despite MMNA’s strong monthly performance, sales were impacted by the U.S. Government shutdown and the polar vortex weather system impacting many areas of the country

JAN YTD 2019 2018 2019 2018 Mirage 1570 1103 1570 1103 Lancer -3 678 -3 678 Outlander Sport 3099 3379 3099 3379 Outlander 2346 3020 2346 3020 Outlander PHEV 133 300 133 300 Eclipse Cross 1563 0 1563 0 Total 8708 8480 8708 8480

*Based on Motor Intelligence CY2017 and CY2018 Sales by Manufacturer data. Excludes premium brands.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Through a network of approximately 355 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, research and development, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. 2018 marked the brand’s sixth consecutive year of sales growth.

Located in Cypress, Calif., MMNA is a part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, the largest automaker alliance in the world. Mitsubishi continues to lead the way in the development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered automobiles, while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery-electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at (888) 560-6672 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

