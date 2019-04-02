Log in
Mitsubishi Motors Reports Best Monthly Sales Since 2004

04/02/2019 | 10:52am EDT

Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA), the fastest-growing Asian brand in the U.S. for the second consecutive year*, today reported March 2019 sales of 19,599, an increase of 36.9 percent over March 2018. This is the single-best sales month since March 2004, as well as being the best March since 2004 as well. The brand’s dynamic lineup of crossover utility vehicles (CUVs) led the way for the month with March 2019 sales up over 60 percent compared to March 2018.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005767/en/

Mitsubishi Motors announces best monthly sales since 2004. (Photo: Business Wire)

Mitsubishi Motors announces best monthly sales since 2004. (Photo: Business Wire)

Through the first quarter of 2019, calendar year sales are 42,067, an increase of 17.6 percent over the same period in 2018, and the best first quarter of the year since 2004.

News and Notes:

  • The popular three-row Outlander CUV had its best sales month ever with 7,923 units sold. The vehicle has been on sale since 2002
  • Outlander Sport posted its best March ever with sales of 5,309 vehicles
  • MMNA’s CUV lineup posted combined sales of 16,716 vehicles sold in March, up 60.1 percent over March 2018
  • 2019 calendar year sales of 42,067 vehicles sold represent a year-over-year increase of 17.6 percent compared to the same period in 2018
  • During March, MMNA added seven new dealer partners to its rapidly growing U.S. retail network
             
      MAR     YTD
      2019     2018     2019     2018
Mirage     2880     3106     6242     5532
Lancer**     3     773     0     2062
Outlander Sport     5309     4674     12457     13430
Outlander     7923     4789     13740     13099
Outlander PHEV     341     373     631     996
Eclipse Cross     3143     604     8997     653
Total     19599     14319     42067     35772
               

For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

*Based on Motor Intelligence CY2017 and CY2018 Sales by Manufacturer data. Excludes premium brands.

**Vehicle production discontinued in 2018.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Through a network of approximately 370 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, research and development, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. 2018 marked the brand’s sixth consecutive year of sales growth.

Located in Cypress, Calif., MMNA is a part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, the largest automaker alliance in the world. Mitsubishi continues to lead the way in the development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered automobiles, while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery-electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at (888) 560-6672 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.


© Business Wire 2019
