August 30, 2018
Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha, Ltd. (MKK) will take part in the 'Power Gen Asia 2018' power industry event to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia from Tuesday, September 18, to Thursday, September 20.
Details are outlined below.
URL: https://www.powergenasia.com/en/index.html
Please be sure to visit the fair and drop by MKK's booth (No. J-40).
Exhibit Dates and Hours
Tuesday, September 18 to Thursday, September 20, 2018 (8:00 to 18:00)Exhibit Venue
ICE BSD CITY in Jakarta (Indonesia)MKK Booth
No. J-40Items/Information
on Exhibit
Seawater Intake Screening System
