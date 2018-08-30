August 30, 2018



Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha, Ltd. (MKK) will take part in the 'Power Gen Asia 2018' power industry event to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia from Tuesday, September 18, to Thursday, September 20.

URL: https://www.powergenasia.com/en/index.html

Tuesday, September 18 to Thursday, September 20, 2018 (8:00 to 18:00)ICE BSD CITY in Jakarta (Indonesia)No. J-40Seawater Intake Screening System