Mitsui Matsushima : Convocation Notice of the 163rd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

(Securities Code 1518) May 30, 2019 Tsuneo Amano, Representative Director and President Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd. 1-1-12 Otemon, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka City Dear Shareholders, Convocation Notice of the 163rd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders We are pleased to inform you that the 163rd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held as shown on the following page. You are respectfully requested to attend the meeting. If you are unable to attend the meeting, you may exercise your voting rights in writing or via the Internet. Please examine the Reference Material for the General Meeting of Shareholders enclosed herewith, and exercise your voting rights no later than 5:30 p.m. on June 20, 2019 (Thursday). Yours Faithfully, Tsuneo Amano Representative Director and President 1

PARTICULARS Time and date: 10:00 a.m., June 21, 2019 (Friday) Place: Conference Room on the 2 nd floor of Otemon Pine Building, 1-1-12 Otemon, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka City Agenda: Matters to be reported: The business report, consolidated financial statements for the 163 rd fiscal year (from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019), and results of the audit of the consolidated financial statements by the accounting auditors and the Audit and Supervisory Committee The non-consolidated financial statements for the 163 rd fiscal year (from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019) Matters to be resolved: First Proposal: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation Second Proposal: Election of Four (4) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) 2

Matters to be resolved and Reference Information First Proposal: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation 1. Reasons for the Proposal In line with the Company's acquisition of Meiko Shokai Co., Ltd. as a subsidiary, the Company is adding the purpose of business of Meiko Shokai Co., Ltd. to the purpose of business of the Company and amending the respective provisions in the Articles of Incorporation. 2. Details of the Amendments Details of the amendments are as follows: (Underlined parts are amended.) Current Articles of Incorporation Proposed amendments (Purpose) (Purpose) Article 2 The Company shall engage in the control Article 2 and management of business activities performed by companies (including foreign companies), associations (including counterparts in foreign countries), and other entities engaged in the following businesses by holding their shares or equities, and itself also engage in the following businesses. 1. to 23. 1. to 23. 24. Manufacturing, sales, repair and maintenance, collection, and recycling of office equipment and accessories including shredders, pouches, and voice call machinery 25. Planning, proposal, and distribution of solution services 24. 26. 25. 27. 3

Second Proposal: Election of Four (4) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) The terms of office of all four (4) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) will expire at the close of this general meeting of shareholders. Therefore, the shareholders are asked to elect four (4) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members). Director (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) candidates are presented below: Attendance at No. Name meetings of the Title and responsibility at the Company Board of and significant concurrent position(s) Directors Representative Director and Chairman Shinichiro Kushima Re-n 100% Director, Mitsui Matsushima International 1 omin (13 out of 13) Pty. Ltd. ated Director, Meiko Shokai Co., Ltd. Representative Director and President CEO, Mitsui Matsushima International Tsuneo Amano Re-n 100% 2 omin Pty. Ltd. ated (13 out of 13) Representative Director and Chairman, Mitsui Matsushima Co., Ltd. Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer General Manager of Energy Business Division Shinji Koyanagi Re-n 100% COO, Mitsui Matsushima International 3 omin (13 out of 13) Pty. Ltd. ated Director, Mitsui Matsushima Australia Pty. Ltd. Representative Director and President, Mitsui Matsushima Co., Ltd. Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer 4 Toshihiro Nomoto Re-n 100% omin General Manager of Consumer Goods and ated (13 out of 13) Services Business Division Director, M&M Service Co., Ltd. 4

Name Summary of career, title and responsibility, and important position Candidate's No. shareholding in (Date of birth) at other organizations concurrently assumed the Company April 1975 Joined Mitsui Bank, Ltd. (presently Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation) (the "Bank") In charge of International Planning Department of Feb. 1995 the Bank and Vice President of Bank Sakura Swadharma Oct. 1999 General Manager of Kagoshima Branch of the Bank April 2004 Director and General Manager of Administration Division of Verde Kyushu Co., Ltd. Shinichiro June 2005 Joined the Company as Director and Managing Executive Officer Kushima 17,000 shares (June 4, 1951) June 2007 Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer April 2008 Director, Executive Vice President and Executive Officer Oct. 2008 Representative Director, President and Executive 1 Officer June 2014 Representative Director and Chairman (to present) (Important positions at other organizations concurrently assumed) Director, Mitsui Matsushima International Pty. Ltd. Director, Meiko Shokai Co., Ltd. (Reasons for nominating the candidate for Director) Mr. Shinichiro Kushima was the Representative Director and President of the Company and is now the Representative Director and Chairman of the Company. As a manager of an enterprise, he has contributed to stabilizing and diversifying revenues by promoting an improved and strengthened financial base, and aggressively launching new businesses through corporate acquisitions, etc., and has accomplished more effective corporate governance of the Group by leading and managing the Board of Directors of the Company. The Company will ask the shareholders to reelect him as Director because it believes that he has the experience and knowledge to enable precise and fair supervision of the overall management of the Group, and he has sufficient capabilities to fulfill a decision-making role on important matters and oversee operations and their execution for the Group. 5

