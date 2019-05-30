Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mitsui Matsushima : Convocation Notice of the 163rd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 12:24am EDT

(Securities Code 1518)

May 30, 2019

Tsuneo Amano, Representative Director and President

Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd.

1-1-12 Otemon, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka City

Dear Shareholders,

Convocation Notice of the 163rd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

We are pleased to inform you that the 163rd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held as shown on the following page. You are respectfully requested to attend the meeting.

If you are unable to attend the meeting, you may exercise your voting rights in writing or via the Internet. Please examine the Reference Material for the General Meeting of Shareholders enclosed herewith, and exercise your voting rights no later than 5:30 p.m. on June 20, 2019 (Thursday).

Yours Faithfully,

Tsuneo Amano

Representative Director and President

1

PARTICULARS

  1. Time and date: 10:00 a.m., June 21, 2019 (Friday)
  2. Place:Conference Room on the 2nd floor of Otemon Pine Building, 1-1-12 Otemon, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka City
  3. Agenda:

Matters to be reported:

  • The business report, consolidated financial statements for the 163rd fiscal year (from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019), and results of the audit of the consolidated financial statements by the accounting auditors and the Audit and Supervisory Committee
  • The non-consolidated financial statements for the 163rd fiscal year (from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019)

Matters to be resolved:

First Proposal: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

Second Proposal: Election of Four (4) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

2

Matters to be resolved and Reference Information

First Proposal: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

1. Reasons for the Proposal

In line with the Company's acquisition of Meiko Shokai Co., Ltd. as a subsidiary, the Company is adding the purpose of business of Meiko Shokai Co., Ltd. to the purpose of business of the Company and amending the respective provisions in the Articles of Incorporation.

2. Details of the Amendments

Details of the amendments are as follows:

(Underlined parts are amended.)

Current Articles of Incorporation

Proposed amendments

(Purpose)

(Purpose)

Article 2

The Company shall engage in the control

Article 2

and management of business activities

performed by companies (including

foreign companies), associations

(including counterparts in foreign

countries), and other entities engaged in

the following businesses by holding their

shares or equities, and itself also engage

in the following businesses.

1. to 23.

1. to 23.

24.

Manufacturing, sales, repair and

maintenance, collection, and recycling of

office equipment and accessories

including shredders, pouches, and voice

call machinery

25.

Planning, proposal, and distribution of

solution services

24.

26.

25.

27.

3

Second Proposal: Election of Four (4) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

The terms of office of all four (4) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) will expire at the close of this general meeting of shareholders. Therefore, the shareholders are asked to elect four (4) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members).

Director (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) candidates are presented below:

Attendance at

No.

Name

meetings of the

Title and responsibility at the Company

Board of

and significant concurrent position(s)

Directors

Representative Director and Chairman

Shinichiro Kushima

Re-n

100%

Director, Mitsui Matsushima International

1

omin

(13 out of 13)

Pty. Ltd.

ated

Director, Meiko Shokai Co., Ltd.

Representative Director and President

CEO, Mitsui Matsushima International

Tsuneo Amano

Re-n

100%

2

omin

Pty. Ltd.

ated

(13 out of 13)

Representative Director and Chairman,

Mitsui Matsushima Co., Ltd.

Director and Senior Managing Executive

Officer

General Manager of Energy Business

Division

Shinji Koyanagi

Re-n

100%

COO, Mitsui Matsushima International

3

omin

(13 out of 13)

Pty. Ltd.

ated

Director, Mitsui Matsushima Australia

Pty. Ltd.

Representative Director and President,

Mitsui Matsushima Co., Ltd.

Director and Senior Managing Executive

Officer

4

Toshihiro Nomoto

Re-n

100%

omin

General Manager of Consumer Goods and

ated

(13 out of 13)

Services Business Division

Director, M&M Service Co., Ltd.

4

Name

Summary of career, title and responsibility, and important position

Candidate's

No.

shareholding in

(Date of birth)

at other organizations concurrently assumed

the Company

April 1975

Joined Mitsui Bank, Ltd. (presently Sumitomo

Mitsui Banking Corporation) (the "Bank")

In charge of International Planning Department of

Feb. 1995

the Bank and Vice President of Bank Sakura

Swadharma

Oct. 1999

General Manager of Kagoshima Branch of the

Bank

April 2004

Director and General Manager of Administration

Division of Verde Kyushu Co., Ltd.

Shinichiro

June 2005

Joined the Company as Director and Managing

Executive Officer

Kushima

17,000 shares

(June 4, 1951)

June 2007

Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer

April 2008

Director, Executive Vice President and Executive

Officer

Oct. 2008

Representative Director, President and Executive

1

Officer

June 2014

Representative Director and Chairman (to present)

(Important positions at other organizations concurrently assumed)

Director, Mitsui Matsushima International Pty. Ltd.

Director, Meiko Shokai Co., Ltd.

(Reasons for nominating the candidate for Director)

Mr. Shinichiro Kushima was the Representative Director and President of the Company and is now the Representative Director and Chairman of the Company. As a manager of an enterprise, he has contributed to stabilizing and diversifying revenues by promoting an improved and strengthened financial base, and aggressively launching new businesses through corporate acquisitions, etc., and has accomplished more effective corporate governance of the Group by leading and managing the Board of Directors of the Company.

The Company will ask the shareholders to reelect him as Director because it believes that he has the experience and knowledge to enable precise and fair supervision of the overall management of the Group, and he has sufficient capabilities to fulfill a decision-making role on important matters and oversee operations and their execution for the Group.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mitsui Matsushima Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 04:23:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:39aNGK INSULATORS : New website for "Cooperation with the Region and Society" is now open.
PU
01:38aAUSTRALIAN BAUXITE LTD (ASX : ABX) Binjour Project Update - Port MoU and Bulk Sampling Results
AQ
01:37aChina's Hansoh Pharma secures GIC, Boyu Capital among investors for up to $1 billion Hong Kong IPO
RE
01:37aPARTNER COMMUNICATIONS : Reports First Quarter 2019 Results1
BU
01:35aMALAYAN BANKING BERHAD : Telekom Malaysia 1Q Net Profit Nearly Doubles
DJ
01:34aINDIANA RESOURCES : Option to Acquire Strategic Northern Strike Extension to Existing West Mali Ground Package Copy
PU
01:34a30 MAY 2019 : Investor Presentation – Annual General Meeting
PU
01:34aINDIANA RESOURCES : Ntaka Hill Nickel Project – Update on Status and Activities
PU
01:31aWIRECARD : and XBN Announce Global Strategic Partnership for International e-Commerce
PR
01:30aVOLTALIA SA : Alten chooses Voltalia to build and operate one of the largest solar plants in Eastern Africa
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : Explainer - China's rare earth supplies could be vital bargaining chip in U.S. trade war
2CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Exxon shareholders reject resolutions on climate and splitting CEO, chairman r..
3LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : LYNAS : China set to control rare earth supply for years due to processing dominance
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : 737 MAX may not return to service until August - IATA head
5WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : EXCLUSIVE: Disney CEO says it will be 'difficult' to film in Georgia if abortion l..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About