Mitsui Matsushima : Notice Concerning Appointment of Directors

06/14/2019 | 12:34am EDT

May 15, 2019

Dear Sirs:

Company name: Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd.

Representative: Tsuneo Amano, Representative Director and President

(Stock Code 1518, 1st Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Fukuoka Stock Exchange)

Contact: Koujirou Inoue, Managing Executive Officer and in charge of General Affairs Department (TEL. +81-92-771-2171)

Notice Concerning Appointment of Directors

This is to notify you that Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd. ("the Company") has nominated candidates for director (excluding directors who act as an audit & supervisory committee member) at its Board of Directors meeting on May 15, 2019, and will submit a proposal on the appointment of directors at the 163rd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for June 21, 2019, as follows.

We would also like to inform you of the lineup of executive officers as of April 1, 2019.

1. Appointment of directors

Candidates for director (excluding directors who act as an audit & supervisory committee member)

Name

New

Current

Shinichiro Kushima

(Reappointed)

Representative Director

Representative Director and

and Chairman

Chairman

Tsuneo Amano

(Reappointed)

Representative Director

Representative Director and

and President

President

Shinji Koyanagi

(Reappointed)

Director

Director

Toshihiro Nomoto

(Reappointed)

Director

Director

(Note) The term of directors (excluding those who act as an audit & supervisory committee member) is one year.

[Reference] Directors who act as an audit & supervisory committee member, and currently serving their terms

Name

Current title

Yoshio Takata

(Currently

Director (Audit & Supervisory

serving term)

Committee Member)

Takashige Araki

(Currently

External Director (Audit &

serving term)

Supervisory Committee Member)

Tetsuya Notabe

(Currently

External Director (Audit &

serving term)

Supervisory Committee Member)

(Note) The term of directors who act as an audit & supervisory committee member is two years.

2. Lineup of executive officers (as of April 1, 2019)

Name

Title and responsibilities

Shinji Koyanagi

Senior Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of Energy Business

Division

Toshihiro Nomoto

Senior Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of Consumer Goods and

Services Business Division

Koujirou Inoue

Managing Executive Officer, in charge of General Affairs Department and Human

Resources Department

Taishi Yoshioka

Managing Executive Officer, in charge of Business Planning Department

Yoshitaka Wada

Executive Officer, in charge of Accounting Department and System Planning

Development Office

Takeshi Nagano

Executive Officer, President & CEO of CLEAN SURFACE TECHNOLOGY Co.,

Ltd.

Disclaimer

Mitsui Matsushima Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 04:33:08 UTC
