Mitsui Matsushima : Notice Concerning Appointment of Directors

May 15, 2019

Dear Sirs:

Company name: Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd.

Representative: Tsuneo Amano, Representative Director and President

(Stock Code 1518, 1st Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Fukuoka Stock Exchange)

Contact: Koujirou Inoue, Managing Executive Officer and in charge of General Affairs Department (TEL. +81-92-771-2171)

Notice Concerning Appointment of Directors

This is to notify you that Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd. ("the Company") has nominated candidates for director (excluding directors who act as an audit & supervisory committee member) at its Board of Directors meeting on May 15, 2019, and will submit a proposal on the appointment of directors at the 163rd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for June 21, 2019, as follows.

We would also like to inform you of the lineup of executive officers as of April 1, 2019.

1. Appointment of directors

Candidates for director (excluding directors who act as an audit & supervisory committee member)

Name New Current Shinichiro Kushima (Reappointed) Representative Director Representative Director and and Chairman Chairman Tsuneo Amano (Reappointed) Representative Director Representative Director and and President President Shinji Koyanagi (Reappointed) Director Director Toshihiro Nomoto (Reappointed) Director Director

(Note) The term of directors (excluding those who act as an audit & supervisory committee member) is one year.

[Reference] Directors who act as an audit & supervisory committee member, and currently serving their terms

Name Current title Yoshio Takata (Currently Director (Audit & Supervisory serving term) Committee Member) Takashige Araki (Currently External Director (Audit & serving term) Supervisory Committee Member) Tetsuya Notabe (Currently External Director (Audit & serving term) Supervisory Committee Member)

(Note) The term of directors who act as an audit & supervisory committee member is two years.