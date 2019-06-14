Mitsui Matsushima : Notice Concerning Appointment of Directors

May 15, 2019
Dear Sirs:
Company name: Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd.
Representative: Tsuneo Amano, Representative Director and President
(Stock Code 1518, 1st Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Fukuoka Stock Exchange)
Contact: Koujirou Inoue, Managing Executive Officer and in charge of General Affairs Department (TEL. +81-92-771-2171)
Notice Concerning Appointment of Directors
This is to notify you that Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd. ("the Company") has nominated candidates for director (excluding directors who act as an audit & supervisory committee member) at its Board of Directors meeting on May 15, 2019, and will submit a proposal on the appointment of directors at the 163rd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for June 21, 2019, as follows.
We would also like to inform you of the lineup of executive officers as of April 1, 2019.
1. Appointment of directors
Candidates for director (excluding directors who act as an audit & supervisory committee member)
|
Name
|
|
New
|
Current
|
Shinichiro Kushima
|
(Reappointed)
|
Representative Director
|
Representative Director and
|
and Chairman
|
Chairman
|
|
|
Tsuneo Amano
|
(Reappointed)
|
Representative Director
|
Representative Director and
|
and President
|
President
|
|
|
Shinji Koyanagi
|
(Reappointed)
|
Director
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
Toshihiro Nomoto
|
(Reappointed)
|
Director
|
Director
|
|
|
|
(Note) The term of directors (excluding those who act as an audit & supervisory committee member) is one year.
[Reference] Directors who act as an audit & supervisory committee member, and currently serving their terms
|
Name
|
|
Current title
|
Yoshio Takata
|
(Currently
|
Director (Audit & Supervisory
|
serving term)
|
Committee Member)
|
|
Takashige Araki
|
(Currently
|
External Director (Audit &
|
serving term)
|
Supervisory Committee Member)
|
|
Tetsuya Notabe
|
(Currently
|
External Director (Audit &
|
serving term)
|
Supervisory Committee Member)
|
(Note) The term of directors who act as an audit & supervisory committee member is two years.
2. Lineup of executive officers (as of April 1, 2019)
|
Name
|
Title and responsibilities
|
|
|
Shinji Koyanagi
|
Senior Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of Energy Business
|
Division
|
|
|
|
Toshihiro Nomoto
|
Senior Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of Consumer Goods and
|
Services Business Division
|
|
|
|
Koujirou Inoue
|
Managing Executive Officer, in charge of General Affairs Department and Human
|
Resources Department
|
|
|
|
Taishi Yoshioka
|
Managing Executive Officer, in charge of Business Planning Department
|
|
|
Yoshitaka Wada
|
Executive Officer, in charge of Accounting Department and System Planning
|
Development Office
|
|
|
|
Takeshi Nagano
|
Executive Officer, President & CEO of CLEAN SURFACE TECHNOLOGY Co.,
|
Ltd.
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Mitsui Matsushima Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 04:33:08 UTC