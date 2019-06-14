Mitsui Matsushima : Notice Concerning Booking of Extraordinary Loss and Differences Between Forecast of FY2018 Full-Year Consolidated Earnings and Actual Results

May 15, 2019

Dear Sirs:

Company name: Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd.

Representative: Tsuneo Amano, Representative Director and President

(Stock Code 1518, 1st Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Fukuoka Stock Exchange)

Contact: Yoshitaka Wada, Executive Officer and in charge of Accounting Department (TEL. +81-92-771-2172)

Notice Concerning Booking of Extraordinary Loss and Differences Between Forecast of FY2018 Full-

Year Consolidated Earnings and Actual Results

We would like to inform you that Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd. ("the Company") posted an extraordinary loss for FY2018 as indicated below. We would also like to inform you of the differences between our forecast of FY2018 (April 1, 2018 through March 31, 2019) full-year consolidated earnings, which was announced on November 9, 2018, and the FY2018 actual results announced today as indicated below.

1. Booking of extraordinary loss (impairment loss regarding goodwill and investment securities)

As already announced in the "Notice of Revision of Earnings Forecast" on November 9, 2018, the Company reviewed the business revenue/expenditure plan on the development of underground coal mines of PT Gerbang Daya Mandiri ("GDM Coal Mine") in Indonesia, and carefully investigated the recoverable value. As a result, the Company posted an impairment loss of 1,692 million yen regarding goodwill and investment securities.

Nevertheless, it will continue to develop GDM Coal Mine in a bid to satisfy stable, near-term demand for coal. With respect to the development of GDM Coal Mine for the future, please refer to the "Notice Concerning Development of GDM Coal Mine in Indonesia" published today.

2. Differences between our forecast of FY2018 full-year consolidated earnings and actual results (April 1, 2018 through March 31, 2019)

Net sales Operating Ordinary Net profit attributable Net profit profit profit to owners of parent per share Previously announced Million yen Million yen Million yen Million yen Yen, Sen forecast (A) 76,000 4,800 5,400 1,700 130.30 Actual results (B) 75,702 5,201 5,910 2,240 171.98 Change (B−A) (297) 401 510 540 Change (%) (0.4) 8.4 9.4 31.8 (Reference) Results of the previous fiscal year 66,322 1,531 2,100 1,520 116.36 (FY2017)

