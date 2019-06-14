Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mitsui Matsushima : Notice Concerning Development of GDM Coal Mine in Indonesia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 12:34am EDT

May 15, 2019

Dear Sirs:

Company name: Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd.

Representative: Tsuneo Amano, Representative Director and President

(Stock Code 1518, 1st Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Fukuoka Stock Exchange)

Contact: Shinji Koyanagi, Director/Senior Managing Executive Officer and General Manager of Energy Business Division

(TEL. +81-92-771-2171)

Notice Concerning Development of GDM Coal Mine in Indonesia

We are pleased to inform you that Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd. ("the Company") has been developing underground coal mines of PT Gerbang Daya Mandiri ("GDM Coal Mine") in Indonesia, and has decided to conduct trial mining through a long-wall automation mining system. The details of this are as follows:

1. Circumstances and future developments

The Company acquired 30% of the shares of GDM, a coal production and sales company in Indonesia, through the Company's consolidated subsidiary MMI Indonesia Investments Pty Ltd. ("MMIII") in 2012, and since then has developed GDM Coal Mine.

The development of GDM Coal Mine had substantially lagged behind schedule due to the soft ground in Indonesia. However, as the expected coal bed has been carbonized successfully, it has been confirmed that the future profitability of the business can be secured and that mining will be possible from a technical point of view. Accordingly, the Company plans to implement trial mining through a long-wall automation mining system in order to make a final decision on whether or not to embark on commercial production.

With respect to its future plan, after the implementation of trial mining through the long-wall automation mining system for underground mining, the Company intends to start commercial production in 2021 and establish an underground mining production system to produce 1 million tons of coal annually in 2023. For the implementation of trial mining through the long-wall automation mining system, MMIII plans to provide a loan amounting to approximately 6 million US dollars, an amount corresponding to its interests, to GDM.

The Mitsui Matsushima Group has the exclusive right to sell low-ash-content thermal coal produced by GDM in Japan, and believes this will secure a reliable source for providing excellent thermal coal to users in Japan. Approximately 0.5 billion tons of coal are produced annually in Indonesia, and a large portion of mining is based on open-pit techniques. However, in light of the environmental problems resulting from deforestation and a possible decline in reserves for excellent open-pit mines, automated underground mining has been attracting a great deal of attention.

GDM plans to issue new shares, and in this case, MMIII's investment ratio will be 20.1%.

2. Overview of GDM Coal Mine

(1)

Name of coal mine

Gerbang Daya Mandiri

(2)

Location

Kalimantan Timur, Indonesia

(3)

Company that owns the mine

PT Gerbang Daya Mandiri

(4)

Mining method

Open-pit and underground mining

(5) Annual production volume

Open-pit mining: approximately 400,000 tons; underground mining:

approximately 1 million tons (planned)

(6)

Recoverable reserves for

Approximately 14 million tons

underground mining

3. Future prospects

Considering that this business is at the development stage at the present time, we believe it will have only a

small impact on FY2019 earnings but will contribute to an improvement in earnings from a medium- and long-

term viewpoint. If there is any matter that should be disclosed in the future, we will immediately inform you

of it.

Disclaimer

Mitsui Matsushima Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 04:33:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:49aSPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY : Swedish R&B Star Cherrie Releases New Spotify Singles with Fans as Backup
PU
12:44aTOSHIBA : IGBT/IEGT Compact Modeling Realizes Highly Accurate Prediction of Power Efficiency and EMI Noise (Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation)
PU
12:41aKOHAT CEMENTXDXB : Transaction of 87,000 shares of Kohat Cement Company Limited
AQ
12:40aJOHNSON & PHILIPS : Board Meeting other than Financial Result of Johnson and Phillips (Pakistan) Limited
AQ
12:40aTransaction of 26,500 shares of Interloop Limited
AQ
12:39aREVERSE : 14-06-19 - Results of EGM
PU
12:34aDOWA : Changes Ownership Interest in Los Gatos Project
PU
12:34aMITSUI MATSUSHIMA : Presentation of Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2019
PU
12:34aMITSUI MATSUSHIMA : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 (Japanese GAAP)
PU
12:34aMITSUI MATSUSHIMA : Notice Concerning Booking of Extraordinary Loss and Differences Between Forecast of FY2018 Full-Year Consolidated Earnings and Actual Results
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BROADCOM INC : BROADCOM : sees chip demand slowing down, shares fall 8%
2Asia stocks subdued ahead of China data, Gulf attacks support oil
3GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : U.S. denies Tesla, GM, Uber 25% Chinese tariff relief
4Trump talks trade with Apple CEO Cook as China dispute looms
5NIKKEI : OPEC, Russia nearing accord on long term oil supply coordination - Nikkei
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About