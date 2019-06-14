Mitsui Matsushima : Notice Concerning Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation

May 15, 2019

Dear Sirs:

Company name: Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd.

Representative: Tsuneo Amano, Representative Director and President

(Stock Code 1518, 1st Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Fukuoka Stock Exchange)

Contact: Koujirou Inoue, Managing Executive Officer (TEL. +81-92-771-2171)

Notice Concerning Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation

This is to notify you that Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd. ("the Company") has decided at its Board of Directors meeting on May 15, 2019, to submit a proposal on "Partial Amendment to the Company's Articles of Incorporation" at the 163rd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for June 21, 2019, as follows.

1. Reasons for amendment

As the Company turned Meikoshokai Co., Ltd. into its subsidiary, Meikoshokai's business purpose has been included in its business purposes.

2. Details of the amendment

Details of the amendment are as follows: