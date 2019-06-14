Log in
Mitsui Matsushima : Notice Concerning Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation

06/14/2019 | 12:34am EDT

May 15, 2019

Dear Sirs:

Company name: Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd.

Representative: Tsuneo Amano, Representative Director and President

(Stock Code 1518, 1st Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Fukuoka Stock Exchange)

Contact: Koujirou Inoue, Managing Executive Officer (TEL. +81-92-771-2171)

Notice Concerning Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation

This is to notify you that Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd. ("the Company") has decided at its Board of Directors meeting on May 15, 2019, to submit a proposal on "Partial Amendment to the Company's Articles of Incorporation" at the 163rd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for June 21, 2019, as follows.

1. Reasons for amendment

As the Company turned Meikoshokai Co., Ltd. into its subsidiary, Meikoshokai's business purpose has been included in its business purposes.

2. Details of the amendment

Details of the amendment are as follows:

(Underlined parts have been amended.)

Current Articles of Incorporation

Proposed amendment

(Purposes)

(Purposes)

Article 2 The Company shall engage in the

Article 2

(Not amended)

control and management of business

activities performed by companies

(including foreign companies),

associations (including counterparts in

foreign countries), and other entities

engaged in the following businesses by

holding their shares or equities, and

itself also engage in the following

businesses.

1.

1.

(Provisions omitted)

(Not amended)

23.

23.

(Newly established)

24.

Manufacturing, sales, repair and

maintenance, collection, and recycling

of office equipment and accessories,

including shredders, pouches, and

voice call machinery

(Newly established)

25.

Planning, proposal, and distribution of

solution services

24.

(Provisions omitted)

26.

(Not amended)

25.

(Provisions omitted)

27.

(Not amended)

3. Schedule

Holding of General Meeting of Shareholders for amendment to the Articles of Incorporation: Friday, June 21, 2019

Effective date of the amendment to the Articles of Incorporation: Friday, June 21, 2019

Disclaimer

Mitsui Matsushima Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 04:33:07 UTC
