Mitsui Matsushima : Notice Concerning Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation

May 15, 2019
Dear Sirs:
Company name: Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd.
Representative: Tsuneo Amano, Representative Director and President
(Stock Code 1518, 1st Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Fukuoka Stock Exchange)
Contact: Koujirou Inoue, Managing Executive Officer (TEL. +81-92-771-2171)
Notice Concerning Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation
This is to notify you that Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd. ("the Company") has decided at its Board of Directors meeting on May 15, 2019, to submit a proposal on "Partial Amendment to the Company's Articles of Incorporation" at the 163rd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for June 21, 2019, as follows.
1. Reasons for amendment
As the Company turned Meikoshokai Co., Ltd. into its subsidiary, Meikoshokai's business purpose has been included in its business purposes.
2. Details of the amendment
Details of the amendment are as follows:
|
|
|
|
(Underlined parts have been amended.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Articles of Incorporation
|
|
Proposed amendment
|
|
(Purposes)
|
(Purposes)
|
|
|
Article 2 The Company shall engage in the
|
Article 2
|
(Not amended)
|
|
control and management of business
|
|
|
|
|
activities performed by companies
|
|
|
|
|
(including foreign companies),
|
|
|
|
|
associations (including counterparts in
|
|
|
|
|
foreign countries), and other entities
|
|
|
|
|
engaged in the following businesses by
|
|
|
|
|
holding their shares or equities, and
|
|
|
|
|
itself also engage in the following
|
|
|
|
|
businesses.
|
|
|
|
1.
|
|
1.
|
|
|
―
|
(Provisions omitted)
|
―
|
(Not amended)
|
23.
|
|
23.
|
|
|
|
(Newly established)
|
24.
|
Manufacturing, sales, repair and
|
|
|
|
maintenance, collection, and recycling
|
|
|
|
of office equipment and accessories,
|
|
|
|
including shredders, pouches, and
|
|
|
|
voice call machinery
|
|
(Newly established)
|
25.
|
Planning, proposal, and distribution of
|
|
|
|
solution services
|
24.
|
(Provisions omitted)
|
26.
|
(Not amended)
|
25.
|
(Provisions omitted)
|
27.
|
(Not amended)
|
3. Schedule
Holding of General Meeting of Shareholders for amendment to the Articles of Incorporation: Friday, June 21, 2019
Effective date of the amendment to the Articles of Incorporation: Friday, June 21, 2019
Disclaimer
Mitsui Matsushima Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 04:33:07 UTC