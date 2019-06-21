Mitsui Matsushima : Notice of Resolutions at the 163rd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

June 21, 2019

Tsuneo Amano, Representative Director and President

Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd.

1-1-12 Otemon, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka City

Notice of Resolutions at the 163rd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Dear Shareholders:

We hereby notify you that the following reports and resolutions were made today at the 163rd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Mitsui Matsushima Co., Ltd. (the "Company").

Matters reported:

The business report, consolidated financial statements for the 163rd fiscal year (April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019) and results of the audit of the consolidated financial statements by the accounting auditors and the Audit and Supervisory Committee. The non-consolidated financial statements for the 163rd fiscal year (April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019)

The particulars of the above were reported.

Matters resolved:

First Proposal: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

The proposal was approved and adopted as proposed.

Second Proposal: Election of four (4) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

The proposal was approved and adopted as proposed. Messrs. Shinichiro Kushima, Tsuneo Amano, Shinji Koyanagi, and Toshihiro Nomoto were elected as Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) and each of them assumed office.