Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mitsui Matsushima : Notice of Resolutions at the 163rd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/21/2019 | 02:25am EDT

June 21, 2019

Tsuneo Amano, Representative Director and President

Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd.

1-1-12 Otemon, Chuo-ku, Fukuoka City

Notice of Resolutions at the 163rd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Dear Shareholders:

We hereby notify you that the following reports and resolutions were made today at the 163rd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Mitsui Matsushima Co., Ltd. (the "Company").

Matters reported:

  1. The business report, consolidated financial statements for the 163rd fiscal year (April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019) and results of the audit of the consolidated financial statements by the accounting auditors and the Audit and Supervisory Committee.
  2. The non-consolidated financial statements for the 163rd fiscal year (April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019)

The particulars of the above were reported.

Matters resolved:

First Proposal: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

The proposal was approved and adopted as proposed.

Second Proposal: Election of four (4) Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

The proposal was approved and adopted as proposed. Messrs. Shinichiro Kushima, Tsuneo Amano, Shinji Koyanagi, and Toshihiro Nomoto were elected as Directors (excluding Directors who are Audit and Supervisory Committee Members) and each of them assumed office.

Disclaimer

Mitsui Matsushima Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 06:24:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:20aJAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Changes in Organization at the Asset Management Company
PU
03:20aJAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Resignation of Directors at the Asset Management Company
PU
03:20aFOXCONN TECHNOLOGY : chooses new chairman ahead of election
AQ
03:20aAMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
03:20aAMUNDI ETF NASDAQ-100 - A : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
03:20aAMUNDI ETF DAX UCITS ETF DR : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
03:20aAMUNDI ETF MSCI PACIFIC EX JAPAN - A : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
03:20aAMUNDI ETF MSCI PACIFIC EX JAPAN - B : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
03:20aAMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
03:20aAMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBAL UCITS ETF DR : Net Asset Value(s)
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA : Slack stock surges at debut, values company at more than $23 billion
2DOMINO'S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LTD. : UK'S DOMINO'S EYES EUROPE CHIEF OF AUSSIE DOMINO'S AS NEXT CEO: Sky News
3Oil slips, but still propelled to gain for week as MidEast tensions grow
4PETROCHINA COMPANY : EXCLUSIVE: Exxon's $53 billion Iraq deal hit by contract snags, Iran tensions - sources
5RYANAIR HOLDINGS : RYANAIR : Transaction in Own Shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About