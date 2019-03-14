Mitsui Matsushima : Notice of Revision to the Dividend Forecast (Dividend Increase) for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019

1. Reason for the revision to the dividend forecast

Mitsui Matsushima Co., Ltd. positions the return of profits to shareholders as one of its priority management policies. In principle, the Company strives to return profits to shareholders in line with its financial results on an ongoing basis, while securing the internal reserve necessary to ensure stable future growth and to respond to changes in the business environment.

In accordance with this policy and based on a comprehensive consideration of the earnings forecast, the dividend payout ratio and other factors for the fiscal year ending March 2019, the Company has decided to revise the annual dividend forecast to 50.00 yen per share, an increase of 10.00 yen per share, for the given fiscal year.