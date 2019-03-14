Log in
Mitsui Matsushima : Notice of Revision to the Dividend Forecast (Dividend Increase) for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019

03/14/2019

February 8, 2019

Dear Sirs:

Company Name: Representative:Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd. Tsuneo Amano, Representative Director and President

(Stock Code 1518, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Fukuoka Stock Exchange)

Contact: Taishi Yoshioka, Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of Business Planning Dept.

(TEL: +81-92-771-2468)

Notice of Revision to the Dividend Forecast (Dividend Increase) for the Fiscal

Year Ending March 31, 2019

This is to notify you that Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd. (the Company) resolved at the meeting of its Board of Directors on February 8, 2019 to revise the forecast of dividend per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 as follows.

  • 1. Reason for the revision to the dividend forecast

    Mitsui Matsushima Co., Ltd. positions the return of profits to shareholders as one of its priority management policies. In principle, the Company strives to return profits to shareholders in line with its financial results on an ongoing basis, while securing the internal reserve necessary to ensure stable future growth and to respond to changes in the business environment.

    In accordance with this policy and based on a comprehensive consideration of the earnings forecast, the dividend payout ratio and other factors for the fiscal year ending March 2019, the Company has decided to revise the annual dividend forecast to 50.00 yen per share, an increase of 10.00 yen per share, for the given fiscal year.

  • 2. Contents of the revision

Annual dividend per share

End of 2Q

End of the year

Total

Previous forecast

yen

yen 40.00

yen 40.00

Adjusted forecast

50.00

50.00

Actual results for FY2018

Actual results for FY2017 (Year ended March 2018)

40.00

40.00

(Note) The forecast above is based on information available as of the date of this publication. Actual dividends may vary due to various future factors.

Disclaimer

Mitsui Matsushima Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 04:13:07 UTC
