Mitsui Matsushima : Notice of Revision to the Dividend Forecast (Dividend Increase) for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019

February 8, 2019
Dear Sirs:
Company Name: Representative:Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd. Tsuneo Amano, Representative Director and President
(Stock Code 1518, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and Fukuoka Stock Exchange)
Contact: Taishi Yoshioka, Managing Executive Officer, General Manager of Business Planning Dept.
(TEL: +81-92-771-2468)
Notice of Revision to the Dividend Forecast (Dividend Increase) for the Fiscal
Year Ending March 31, 2019
This is to notify you that Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd. (the Company) resolved at the meeting of its Board of Directors on February 8, 2019 to revise the forecast of dividend per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019 as follows.
-
1. Reason for the revision to the dividend forecast
Mitsui Matsushima Co., Ltd. positions the return of profits to shareholders as one of its priority management policies. In principle, the Company strives to return profits to shareholders in line with its financial results on an ongoing basis, while securing the internal reserve necessary to ensure stable future growth and to respond to changes in the business environment.
In accordance with this policy and based on a comprehensive consideration of the earnings forecast, the dividend payout ratio and other factors for the fiscal year ending March 2019, the Company has decided to revise the annual dividend forecast to 50.00 yen per share, an increase of 10.00 yen per share, for the given fiscal year.
-
2. Contents of the revision
|
Annual dividend per share
|
End of 2Q
|
End of the year
|
Total
|
Previous forecast
|
yen
|
yen 40.00
|
yen 40.00
|
|
Adjusted forecast
|
50.00
|
50.00
|
Actual results for FY2018
|
Actual results for FY2017 (Year ended March 2018)
|
40.00
|
40.00
(Note) The forecast above is based on information available as of the date of this publication. Actual dividends may vary due to various future factors.
