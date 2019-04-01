Mitsui Matsushima : Notice of Stock Acquisition (Subsidiary Acquisition) of Meiko Shokai Co., Ltd.

March 18, 2019

Dear Sirs:

Company Name: Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd.

Representative: Tsuneo Amano, Representative

Director and President

(Stock Code 1518, First Section of the Tokyo Stock

Exchange and Fukuoka Stock Exchange)

Contact: Taishi Yoshioka, Managing Executive Officer,

General Manager of Business Planning Dept.

(TEL: +81 (0)92-771-2468)

Notice of Stock Acquisition (Subsidiary Acquisition) of Meiko Shokai Co., Ltd.

On March 18, 2019, the board of directors of Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd. (the Company) passed a

resolution to execute the acquisition of 99.79% of shares (excluding treasury stock) of Meiko Shokai Co., Ltd.

(Meiko Shokai) to make the company a wholly-owned subsidiary. The details are as follows.

1. Reason for Stock Acquisition

Over time, the Mitsui Matsushima Group (the Group) has been operating its energy business centered on the coal production and sales business (mainly outside of Japan, namely the coal production business in Australia), and revenue has been largely volatile, depending on coal demand, coal prices, and exchange rate fluctuations. To overcome this characteristic, the Group has prioritized entering business areas that are inelastic to coal prices and exchange rate fluctuations and has invested in new M&As of four companies since 2012.

In a bid to accelerate this task, and in order to be prepared for the coming decarbonized society, the Group developed and disclosed in November 2018 its five-yearmedium-term business plan. The plan comprises a roadmap and concrete measures for a further reshuffling of its business portfolio and solidified the revenue foundation.

Meiko Shokai, joining the Group as the first project of this medium-term business plan, is a leading company boasting an overwhelming market share as one of the largest shredder companies in Japan. The company has established an unchallenged status as a pioneer in the industry, leveraging its three competitive advantages: (1) strong customer foundation, (2) a direct sales system and maintenance networks covering all of Japan, and (3) superior product development capability. The positive cycle being generated by its branding, sales, and technological skills enables stable business performance, and the demand for shredders highly capable of disposing confidential documents is expected to remain strong, supported by an increasing awareness of personal information protection and information security.

The businesses of Meiko Shokai satisfy the Company's investment criteria for M&As: niche, stable, and easy to understand. The Company believes that it will make a significant contribution to the improvement of the Group's corporate value as one of the important pillar companies of the Group's business portfolio.

After signing the share transfer agreement, Meiko Shokai will implement a 2,000 to 1 reverse split of stock,