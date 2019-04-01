Log in
Mitsui Matsushima : Notice of Stock Acquisition (Subsidiary Acquisition) of Meiko Shokai Co., Ltd.

04/01/2019 | 09:02pm EDT

March 18, 2019

Dear Sirs:

Company Name: Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd.

Representative: Tsuneo Amano, Representative

Director and President

(Stock Code 1518, First Section of the Tokyo Stock

Exchange and Fukuoka Stock Exchange)

Contact: Taishi Yoshioka, Managing Executive Officer,

General Manager of Business Planning Dept.

(TEL: +81 (0)92-771-2468)

Notice of Stock Acquisition (Subsidiary Acquisition) of Meiko Shokai Co., Ltd.

On March 18, 2019, the board of directors of Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd. (the Company) passed a

resolution to execute the acquisition of 99.79% of shares (excluding treasury stock) of Meiko Shokai Co., Ltd.

(Meiko Shokai) to make the company a wholly-owned subsidiary. The details are as follows.

1. Reason for Stock Acquisition

Over time, the Mitsui Matsushima Group (the Group) has been operating its energy business centered on the coal production and sales business (mainly outside of Japan, namely the coal production business in Australia), and revenue has been largely volatile, depending on coal demand, coal prices, and exchange rate fluctuations. To overcome this characteristic, the Group has prioritized entering business areas that are inelastic to coal prices and exchange rate fluctuations and has invested in new M&As of four companies since 2012.

In a bid to accelerate this task, and in order to be prepared for the coming decarbonized society, the Group developed and disclosed in November 2018 its five-yearmedium-term business plan. The plan comprises a roadmap and concrete measures for a further reshuffling of its business portfolio and solidified the revenue foundation.

Meiko Shokai, joining the Group as the first project of this medium-term business plan, is a leading company boasting an overwhelming market share as one of the largest shredder companies in Japan. The company has established an unchallenged status as a pioneer in the industry, leveraging its three competitive advantages: (1) strong customer foundation, (2) a direct sales system and maintenance networks covering all of Japan, and (3) superior product development capability. The positive cycle being generated by its branding, sales, and technological skills enables stable business performance, and the demand for shredders highly capable of disposing confidential documents is expected to remain strong, supported by an increasing awareness of personal information protection and information security.

The businesses of Meiko Shokai satisfy the Company's investment criteria for M&As: niche, stable, and easy to understand. The Company believes that it will make a significant contribution to the improvement of the Group's corporate value as one of the important pillar companies of the Group's business portfolio.

After signing the share transfer agreement, Meiko Shokai will implement a 2,000 to 1 reverse split of stock,

and, at the time of share transfer, assignment and acceptance of the consolidated stock (percentage of voting rights: 100%) will take place.

2. Outline of New Subsidiary

(1)

Name

Meiko Shokai Co., Ltd.

(2)

Location

4-6-1 Hatchobori, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan

(3)

Representative name and

Seita Aoki, Chief Executive Officer

title

(4)

Business Operations

Manufacturing, sales, and maintenance of office equipment centered on

shredders

(5)

Capital

100 million yen

(6)

Date of establishment

September 7, 2004

(7)

Major shareholders and

99.79% by Japan Industrial Solutions Fund I (excluding treasury stock)

stock ownership ratio

(8)

Relationship between

Capital relationships

No capital relationships requiring reporting exist

listed company and new

between the listed company and the new

subsidiary

subsidiary.

Personal relationships

No personal relationships requiring reporting exist

between the listed company and the new

subsidiary.

Transactional

No transactional relationships requiring reporting

relationships

exist between the listed company and the new

subsidiary.

(9)Operating performance and financial status of the new subsidiary for the past three years

Financial accounting period

Year ended May 2016

Year ended May 2017

Year ended April 2018

Net assets

1,588 million yen

2,611 million yen

3,132 million yen

Total assets

8,412 million yen

8,467 million yen

7,110 million yen

Net assets per share

1,359.43 yen

2,234.54 yen

2,680.63 yen

Net sales

9,402 million yen

9,133 million yen

8,318 million yen

Operating profit

551 million yen

982 million yen

636 million yen

Ordinary profit

417 million yen

887 million yen

677 million yen

Net profit

409 million yen

1,159 million yen

521 million yen

Net profit per share

350.14 yen

992.26 yen

446.05 yen

Dividend per share

-

-

-

3. Outline of Seller

(1)

Name

Japan Industrial Solutions Fund I

(2)

Location

2-2-2 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan

(3)

Reason for formation

Investment limited partnership

incorporated under

the Limited Partnership

Act for Investment.

(4)

Purpose of formation

Acquisition of securities

(5)

Partnership formation

November 2010

date

(6)

Total Fund Amount

100 billion yen

Investors, investment

We will

refrain from disclosing this information in light of confidentiality

(7)

ratios, and

obligations.

outline of investors

Name

Japan Industrial Solutions Co., Ltd.

Location

2-2-2 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Outline of General

Representative

Shinichi Saito, Chairman & Representative Director

(8)

name and title

Yuichi Hiromoto, President & CEO

Partner

Business

Investment

Operations

Capital

100 million yen

Relationship between

Relationship

Capital

Not applicable

between

listed

relationships

(9)

listed company and the

company

and

Personal

fund

Not applicable

the fund

relationships

6. Acquisition funds

Transactional

Not applicable

relationships

Capital

Not applicable

Relationship

relationships

between

listed

Personal

Not applicable

company

and

relationships

General Partner

Transactional

Not applicable

relationships

4. Number of acquired shares and status of retained stock before and after acquisition

(1) Retained shares prior to

0 shares

acquisition

(No. of voting rights: 0)

(Percentage of voting rights: 0%)

(2)

Number of acquired

Before share consolidation: 1,166,000 shares; after share consolidation: 583

shares

shares (tentative)

(No. of voting rights before share consolidation: 1,166; after share

consolidation: 583 (tentative))

(3)

Acquisition price

Common stock of Meiko Shokai Co., Ltd. 6,486 million yen

Due diligence cost (estimate) 21 million yen

Total (estimate) 6,507 million yen

(4)

Retained shares after

Before share consolidation: 1,166,000 shares; after share consolidation: 583

acquisition

shares (tentative)

(No. of voting rights before share consolidation: 1,166; after share

consolidation: 583 (tentative))

(Percentage of voting rights before share consolidation: 99.91%; after share

consolidation: 100% (tentative))

5. Schedule

(1)

Resolution of board of

March 18, 2019

directors

(2)

Contract date

March 18, 2019

(3)

Planned stock transfer

April 26, 2019

date

The Company will raise the total amount through borrowing from a bank(s).

7. Future projections

The share transfer will not change the consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 2019. The consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2020 will be released in the summary of consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 2019 (to be released on May 15, 2019).

Disclaimer

Mitsui Matsushima Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 01:01:10 UTC
