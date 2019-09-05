|
Mitsui Matsushima : Presentation of Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 August 2019
Presentation of Financial Results for the
First Quarter Ended June 30, 2019
August 2019
1Q FY2019 Financial Results
Reference material
1Q FY2019 Financial Results
Consolidated Income Statement
(Million yen)
FY2018 1Q
FY2019 1Q
Yr/Yr
Main factor behind changes
Change
Net sales
18,478
16,722
(1,755)
A decline in sales volume in the
Energy Business (Coal Sales
|
Business)
Operating profit
975
1,009
34
A rise in coal prices in the Energy
[Operating profit before
[1,108]
[1,171]
[63]
Business (Coal Production Business)
amortization of goodwill]*
Foreign exchange loss: 5 million yen
Ordinary profit
1,194
1,075
(119)
(Foreign exchange gain of 127 million
yen in the same period of the previous
|
Quarterly net profit
attributable to owners of
851
697
(154)
|
parent
|
-
"Operating profit before amortization of goodwill" is operating profit excluding the amortization of goodwill that arises from business acquisitions.
Consolidated Segment Information
-
Energy Business Division comprises the Coal Sales Business, the Coal Production Business and the Renewable Energy Business
-
Consumer Goods and Services Business Division comprises
the Office Equipment Business, the Electronic Parts Business, the Beverage & Food Packages Business, the Fashion Business, the Contract Service Business, and the Nursing Care Business.
-
Sales increased as the Company acquired Meiko Shokai (office equipment business) as a subsidiary in 1Q FY2019. Profit declined due to a decrease in orders received in the Fashion Business and other factors.
[Sales]
Business
FY2018
FY2019
Yr/Yr
Business
(Million yen)
Energy
13,646
10,857
(2,788)
Consumer Goods
4,524
5,555
1,031
and Services
Energy
861
1,120
258
[Before goodwill
[878]
[1,120]
[241]
amortization]
Consumer Goods
422
248
(173)
[Before goodwill
[537]
[410]
[(127)]
amortization]
Others
22
17
(5)
Adjustments
18
14
(4)
Adjustments
(331)
(376)
(45)
18,478
16,722
(1,755)
[Before goodwill
[1,108]
[1,171]
|
-
Segment profit for the Energy Business includes equity-method investment returns (1Q/FY2018: 28 million yen, 1Q/FY2019: 60 million yen).
-
"Others" represents business segments not included in reporting segments, and includes the Real Estate Business, the Stevedore and Warehouse Business, etc.
-
Regarding adjustments, sales include rental income for corporate assets, and segment profits include the above-mentionedequity-method investment returns, and corporate revenues/corporate expenses not allocated in each reporting segment.
