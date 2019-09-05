Log in
Mitsui Matsushima : Presentation of Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 August 2019

09/05/2019 | 12:17am EDT

Presentation of Financial Results for the

First Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

August 2019

Contents

1Q FY2019 Financial Results

Page 2

Reference material

Page 8

1

1Q FY2019 Financial Results

2

Consolidated Income Statement

(Million yen)

FY2018 1Q

FY2019 1Q

Yr/Yr

Main factor behind changes

Change

Net sales

18,478

16,722

(1,755)

A decline in sales volume in the

Energy Business (Coal Sales

Business)

Operating profit

975

1,009

34

A rise in coal prices in the Energy

[Operating profit before

[1,108]

[1,171]

[63]

Business (Coal Production Business)

amortization of goodwill]*

Foreign exchange loss: 5 million yen

Ordinary profit

1,194

1,075

(119)

(Foreign exchange gain of 127 million

yen in the same period of the previous

fiscal year)

Quarterly net profit

attributable to owners of

851

697

(154)

parent

  • "Operating profit before amortization of goodwill" is operating profit excluding the amortization of goodwill that arises from business acquisitions.

3

Consolidated Segment Information

  • Energy Business Division comprises the Coal Sales Business, the Coal Production Business and the Renewable Energy Business
  • Consumer Goods and Services Business Division comprises

the Office Equipment Business, the Electronic Parts Business, the Beverage & Food Packages Business, the Fashion Business, the Contract Service Business, and the Nursing Care Business.

  • Sales increased as the Company acquired Meiko Shokai (office equipment business) as a subsidiary in 1Q FY2019. Profit declined due to a decrease in orders received in the Fashion Business and other factors.

[Sales]

[Segment profit]

Business

FY2018

FY2019

Yr/Yr

Business

FY2018

FY2019

Yr/Yr

(Million yen)

1Q

1Q

Change

(Million yen)

1Q

1Q

Change

Energy

13,646

10,857

(2,788)

Consumer Goods

4,524

5,555

1,031

and Services

Others

289

294

5

Energy

861

1,120

258

[Before goodwill

[878]

[1,120]

[241]

amortization]

Consumer Goods

and Services

422

248

(173)

[Before goodwill

[537]

[410]

[(127)]

amortization]

Others

22

17

(5)

Adjustments

18

14

(4)

Adjustments

(331)

(376)

(45)

Total

975

1,009

Total

18,478

16,722

(1,755)

[Before goodwill

[1,108]

[1,171]

amortization]

  • Segment profit for the Energy Business includes equity-method investment returns (1Q/FY2018: 28 million yen, 1Q/FY2019: 60 million yen).
  • "Others" represents business segments not included in reporting segments, and includes the Real Estate Business, the Stevedore and Warehouse Business, etc.
  • Regarding adjustments, sales include rental income for corporate assets, and segment profits include the above-mentionedequity-method investment returns, and corporate revenues/corporate expenses not allocated in each reporting segment.

34

[63]

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mitsui Matsushima Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 04:16:01 UTC
