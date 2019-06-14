|
Mitsui Matsushima : Presentation of Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2019
Presentation of Financial Results for the
Fiscal Year Ended March 2019
May 2019
• FY2018 Financial Results
Page 3
• FY2019 Consolidated Earnings Forecast
Page 10
• Businesses of the Mitsui Matsushima Group
Page 17
Energy Business Division
Page 18
Consumer Goods and Services Business Division
Page 26
• Reference Materials
Page 41
Consolidated Income Statement
(Million yen)
FY2017
FY2018
Yr/Yr
Main factor behind changes
Change
Net sales
|
66,322
75,702
9,379
A rise in coal prices in the Energy
Business (Coal Sales Business)
Operating profit
1,531
5,201
3,669
A rise in coal prices in the Energy
(2,064)
(5,733)
(3,668)
amortization of goodwill]*
Business)
185 million yen of equity in net
Ordinary profit
2,100
5,910
3,809
income of affiliates
(28 million yen of investment
Net profit belonging to
1,520
2,240
720
1,692 million yen of impairment
shareholders of the parent
loss for GDM's goodwill and
company
*"Operating profit before amortization of goodwill" is operating profit excluding the amortization of goodwill that arises from business acquisitions.
Consolidated Segment Information
-
Energy Business Division
The Energy Business segment comprises the Coal Sales Business, the Coal Production Business, and the Renewable Energy Business.
-
Consumer Goods and Services Business Division
The Consumer Goods and Services Business segment comprises the Electronic Parts Business, the Beverage & Food Packages Business, the Fashion Business, the Contract Service Business, and the Nursing Care Business.
[Net sales]
Business
FY2017
FY2018
Yr/Yr
(Million yen)
Change
Energy
46,249
56,722
10,473
Consumer Goods
18,256
17,603
(652)
and Services
[Segment profit]
Business
FY2017
FY2018
Yr/Yr
(Million yen)
Change
Energy
1,439
5,387
3,947
[Before goodwill
(1,510)
(5,457)
(3,946)
amortization]
Consumer Goods
1,113
1,159
45
and Services
[Before goodwill
(1,575)
(1,621)
(45)
amortization]
Others
1,729
1,312
(416) Others
146
74
(71)
Adjustments
88
64
(24)
Total
66,322
75,702
9,379
Adjustments
(1,167)
(1,420)
(252)
Total
1,531
5,201
3,669
[Before goodwill
(2,064)
(5,733)
(3,668)
amortization]
* Segment profit for the Energy Business includes equity in net income of affiliates (GDM, etc.); FY2017: 28 million yen, FY2018: 185 million yen.
* "Others" represent business segments not included in reporting segments, and include the Real Estate Business, the Stevedore and Warehouse Business, etc.
* Net sales in "Adjustments" include rent income of all-company assets; segment profit includes deduction of the aforesaid equity in net income of affiliates (GDM, etc.), all-company profit & expenses not allocated to each reporting segment, etc.
