Mitsui Matsushima : Presentation of Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2019

06/14/2019 | 12:34am EDT

Presentation of Financial Results for the

Fiscal Year Ended March 2019

May 2019

Contents

• FY2018 Financial Results

Page 3

• FY2019 Consolidated Earnings Forecast

Page 10

• Businesses of the Mitsui Matsushima Group

Page 17

Energy Business Division

Page 18

Consumer Goods and Services Business Division

Page 26

• Reference Materials

Page 41

FY2018 Financial Results

Consolidated Income Statement

(Million yen)

FY2017

FY2018

Yr/Yr

Main factor behind changes

Change

Net sales

66,322

75,702

9,379

A rise in coal prices in the Energy

Business (Coal Sales Business)

Operating profit

1,531

5,201

3,669

A rise in coal prices in the Energy

[Operating profit before

Business (Coal Production

(2,064)

(5,733)

(3,668)

amortization of goodwill]*

Business)

185 million yen of equity in net

Ordinary profit

2,100

5,910

3,809

income of affiliates

(28 million yen of investment

income, year on year)

Net profit belonging to

1,520

2,240

720

1,692 million yen of impairment

shareholders of the parent

loss for GDM's goodwill and

company

investment securities

*"Operating profit before amortization of goodwill" is operating profit excluding the amortization of goodwill that arises from business acquisitions.

Consolidated Segment Information

  • Energy Business Division
    The Energy Business segment comprises the Coal Sales Business, the Coal Production Business, and the Renewable Energy Business.
  • Consumer Goods and Services Business Division
    The Consumer Goods and Services Business segment comprises the Electronic Parts Business, the Beverage & Food Packages Business, the Fashion Business, the Contract Service Business, and the Nursing Care Business.

[Net sales]

Business

FY2017

FY2018

Yr/Yr

(Million yen)

Change

Energy

46,249

56,722

10,473

Consumer Goods

18,256

17,603

(652)

and Services

[Segment profit]

Business

FY2017

FY2018

Yr/Yr

(Million yen)

Change

Energy

1,439

5,387

3,947

[Before goodwill

(1,510)

(5,457)

(3,946)

amortization]

Consumer Goods

1,113

1,159

45

and Services

[Before goodwill

(1,575)

(1,621)

(45)

amortization]

Others

1,729

1,312

(416) Others

146

74

(71)

Adjustments

88

64

(24)

Total

66,322

75,702

9,379

Adjustments

(1,167)

(1,420)

(252)

Total

1,531

5,201

3,669

[Before goodwill

(2,064)

(5,733)

(3,668)

amortization]

* Segment profit for the Energy Business includes equity in net income of affiliates (GDM, etc.); FY2017: 28 million yen, FY2018: 185 million yen.

* "Others" represent business segments not included in reporting segments, and include the Real Estate Business, the Stevedore and Warehouse Business, etc.

* Net sales in "Adjustments" include rent income of all-company assets; segment profit includes deduction of the aforesaid equity in net income of affiliates (GDM, etc.), all-company profit & expenses not allocated to each reporting segment, etc.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mitsui Matsushima Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 04:33:08 UTC
