Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mitsui Matsushima : Presentation of Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2018 February 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 12:14am EDT

Presentation of Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2018

February 2019

Contents

3Q FY2018 Financial Results

FY2018 Consolidated Earnings Forecast (No Change) and

Revision to the Dividend Forecast

P. 2

P. 8

3Q FY2018 Financial Results

Consolidated Income Statement

A rise in coal prices in the Energy Business (Coal Sales Business)A rise in coal prices in the Energy Business (Coal Production Business)

Foreign exchange gain: 215 million yen

(Foreign exchange loss of 21 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year)

* "Operating profit before amortization of goodwill" is operating profit excluding the amortization of goodwill that arises from business acquisitions.

Consolidated Segment Information

The Energy Business Division comprises the Coal Sales Business, the Coal Production Business, and the Renewable Energy Business.

The Consumer Goods and Services Business Division comprises the Electronic Parts Business, the Beverage & Food Packages

Business, the Fashion Business, the Contract Service Business, and the Nursing Care Business.

[Sales]

[Segment profit]

Business

FY2017

(Million yen)

3Q

Energy

[Before goodwill amortization]

556 [609]

Consumer Goods and Services [Before goodwill amortization]

971 [1,317]

Others

113

Adjustments

(830)

Total

[Before goodwill amortization]

811 [1,210]

3,602 [4,001]

2,791 [2,790]

Yr/Yr Change

2,999 [2,998]

56 [56]

(50)

(214)

  • * "Sales" represent sales before the elimination of inter-segment transactions.

  • * "Other" represents business segments not included in reporting segments, and includes the Real Estate Business, the Stevedore and Warehouse Business, etc.

  • * Segment profit for the Energy Business includes equity method investment returns (3Q/FY2017: -13 million yen, 3Q/FY2018: 150 million yen).

  • * Adjustments to sales include income from rental of Company-wide assets. Adjustments of segment profit include equity method investment returns/losses and Company-wide profits/expenses that are not allocated to reporting segments.

Disclaimer

Mitsui Matsushima Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 04:13:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:01aBrainStorm Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Progressive MS
GL
12:59aDOMTAR USA : Employee Engagement Makes Domtar a Great Place to Work
PU
12:54aGOLDCORP : Announces Change to Board of Directors Following the Arrangement
AQ
12:54aSWIRE PACIFIC : Announces 2018 Annual Results
PU
12:49aWOLLONGONG COAL : ASIC Determination s713(6)
PU
12:47aHYUNDAI MOTOR : South Korea's pension fund backs Hyundai in blow to Elliott
RE
12:46aGODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA : Philip Morris says Indian partner charges machinery costs; calls it 'business expense'
RE
12:44aMEGHNA PETROLEUM : Procurement of office stationery (printing) items for store house at mi, ctg.
PU
12:44aNEW ZEALAND REFINING : Notice of Meeting 2019
PU
12:44aXINHUA NEWS MEDIA : Announcements and Notices - Clarification Announcement
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Hammond offers more spending, lower taxes if a Brexit deal is done
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Boeing Tries to Limit the Fallout
3FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Fiat Chrysler recalling 965,000 U.S., Canadian vehicles over excess emissions
4POLLARD BANKNOTE LTD : POLLARD BANKNOTE : Reports 4th Quarter and Annual Financial Results and Announces Divid..
5Trump says he is in no rush to complete China trade deal
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.