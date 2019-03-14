Mitsui Matsushima : Presentation of Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2018 February 2019

Presentation of Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2018

February 2019

 3Q FY2018 Financial Results

 FY2018 Consolidated Earnings Forecast (No Change) and

Revision to the Dividend Forecast

3Q FY2018 Financial Results

Consolidated Income Statement

A rise in coal prices in the Energy Business (Coal Sales Business)A rise in coal prices in the Energy Business (Coal Production Business)

Foreign exchange gain: 215 million yen

(Foreign exchange loss of 21 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year)

* "Operating profit before amortization of goodwill" is operating profit excluding the amortization of goodwill that arises from business acquisitions.

Consolidated Segment Information

 The Energy Business Division comprises the Coal Sales Business, the Coal Production Business, and the Renewable Energy Business.  The Consumer Goods and Services Business Division comprises the Electronic Parts Business, the Beverage & Food Packages Business, the Fashion Business, the Contract Service Business, and the Nursing Care Business.

[Sales]

[Segment profit]

Business

FY2017

(Million yen)

3Q

Energy

[Before goodwill amortization]

556 [609]

Consumer Goods and Services [Before goodwill amortization]

971 [1,317]

Others

113

Adjustments

(830)

Total [Before goodwill amortization] 811 [1,210] 3,602 [4,001] 2,791 [2,790]

Yr/Yr Change

2,999 [2,998]

56 [56]

(50)

(214)