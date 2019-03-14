Mitsui Matsushima : Presentation of Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2018 February 2019

Presentation of Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2018
February 2019
Consolidated Income Statement
A rise in coal prices in the Energy Business (Coal Sales Business)A rise in coal prices in the Energy Business (Coal Production Business)
Foreign exchange gain: 215 million yen
(Foreign exchange loss of 21 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year)
* "Operating profit before amortization of goodwill" is operating profit excluding the amortization of goodwill that arises from business acquisitions.
Consolidated Segment Information
The Energy Business Division comprises the Coal Sales Business, the Coal Production Business, and the Renewable Energy Business.
The Consumer Goods and Services Business Division comprises the Electronic Parts Business, the Beverage & Food Packages
Business, the Fashion Business, the Contract Service Business, and the Nursing Care Business.
[Sales]
[Segment profit]
Business
FY2017
(Million yen)
3Q
Energy
[Before goodwill amortization]
556 [609]
Consumer Goods and Services [Before goodwill amortization]
971 [1,317]
Others
113
Adjustments
(830)
Total
[Before goodwill amortization]
811 [1,210]
3,602 [4,001]
2,791 [2,790]
Yr/Yr Change
2,999 [2,998]
56 [56]
(50)
(214)
-
* "Sales" represent sales before the elimination of inter-segment transactions.
-
* "Other" represents business segments not included in reporting segments, and includes the Real Estate Business, the Stevedore and Warehouse Business, etc.
-
* Segment profit for the Energy Business includes equity method investment returns (3Q/FY2017: -13 million yen, 3Q/FY2018: 150 million yen).
-
* Adjustments to sales include income from rental of Company-wide assets. Adjustments of segment profit include equity method investment returns/losses and Company-wide profits/expenses that are not allocated to reporting segments.