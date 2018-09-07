Mitsui Matsushima : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019 (Japanese GAAP)

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending

(Note: Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2019 (April 1, 2018 through

June 30, 2018)

(1) Consolidated results of operations (%: Changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year)

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Quarterly net profit attributable to owners of parent Three months ended June 30, 2018 Three months ended June 30, 2017 Million yen 18,478 15,826 % 16.8 38.4 Million yen 975 442 % 120.4 - Million yen 1,194 430 % 177.3 - Million yen 851 266 % 219.4 - (Note)

Comprehensive Income Three months ended June 30, 2018

(498 million yen) (-%)

Three months ended June 30, 2017 725 million yen (-%)

Quarterly net profit per share Quarterly diluted net profit per share Three months ended June 30, 2018 Three months ended June 30, 2017 yen 65.21 20.41 yen - -

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets: Net assets Shareholders' equity ratio Three months ended June 30, 2018 Year ending March 2018 Million yen 54,491 58,282 Million yen 32,553 33,574 % 59.7 57.6

(Reference)

Shareholders' equityThree months ended June 30, 2018 32,553 million yen

Year ending March 2018 33,574 million yen

2. Dividends

Annual dividend per share End of 1Q End of 2Q End of 3Q Year-end Total Year ended March 2018 Year ending March 2019 yen - - yen - yen - yen 40.00 yen 40.00 Year ending March 2019 (forecast) - - 40.00 40.00

(Note) Revisions to dividend forecast for the current quarter: None

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 2019 (April 1, 2018 through March 31, 2019)

(%: Changes from the previous fiscal year)

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Quarterly net profit attributable to owners of parent Net profit per share Year ending March 2018 Million yen 73,000 % 10.1 Million yen 2,500 % 63.3 Million yen 2,900 % 38.1 Million yen 1,700 % 11.8 yen 130.13 (Note) Revisions to financial forecast for the current quarter: None

*Notes

(1) Material changes in subsidiaries during the period (changes in the number of specified subsidiaries accompanying a change in the scope of consolidation) Newly included subsidiaries: - ; Excluded: - :None

(2) Application of specific accounting procedures for preparation of the quarterly consolidated financial statements

(3) Changes in accounting principles, changes in accounting estimates and restatements 1) Changes in accounting principles due to revision of accounting standards 2) Changes in accounting principles due to reasons other than 1) 3) Changes in accounting estimates 4) Restatements : : : : : None None None None None

(4) Shares outstanding (common stocks)

1) Number of shares outstanding at end of period (treasury stocks included)

2) Number of treasury stocks at end of period

3) Average number of shares during period

(cumulative total)

Three months ended June 30, 2018 13,064,400s hares Year ended March 2018 13,064,400 shares Three months ended June 30, 2018 132 shares Year ended March 2018 49 shares Three months ended June 30, 2018 13,064,289 shares Three months ended June 30, 2017 13,064,417 shares

* Quarterly summary reports are exempt from the quarterly review by certified public accountants or audit firms.

* Explanation regarding appropriate use of financial forecasts and other important matters

The forward-looking statements concerning the future performance included in this report are based on the information available at the time of this report and certain assumptions we deemed reasonable. Therefore, actual results may differ significantly from these forward-looking statements due to various factors. For notes regarding the conditions that serve as assumptions for the earnings forecast and the use of the earnings forecast, please refer to "(3) Explanation Regarding the Consolidated Earnings Forecast and Other Information on Future Projections" on page 3 of the appended material.