Mitsui Matsushima : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019 (Japanese GAAP)

09/07/2018 | 10:02am CEST

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending

March 31, 2019 (Japanese GAAP)

Company

Stock Code

Representative

Tsuneo Amano, Representative Director and President

Contact

Yoshitaka Wada, Executive Officer, in Charge of the

Accounting Department

Mitsui Matsushima Co., Ltd.

1518 URL

August 10, 2018

Listed on the TSE 1 / FSEhttp://www.mitsui-matsushima.co.jp/

TEL: +81-92-771-2171

Filing date of quarterly report:

August 10, 2018 Expected date of dividend payment

Supplementary materials for the

Yes

quarterly results:

(Presentation of Financial Results for the First Quarter ended June 30,

2018)

Quarterly Financial Results

None

Explanation Meeting

(Note: Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2019 (April 1, 2018 through

June 30, 2018)

(1) Consolidated results of operations (%: Changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Quarterly net profit attributable to owners of parent

Three months ended June 30, 2018 Three months ended June 30, 2017

Million yen

18,478 15,826

%

16.8

38.4

Million yen

975 442

%

120.4

-

Million yen

1,194

430

%

177.3

-

Million yen

851 266

%

219.4

-

(Note)

Comprehensive Income Three months ended June 30, 2018

(498 million yen) (-%)

Three months ended June 30, 2017 725 million yen (-%)

Quarterly net profit per share

Quarterly diluted net profit per share

Three months ended June 30, 2018 Three months ended June 30, 2017

yen

65.21 20.41

yen

- -

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets:

Net assets

Shareholders' equity ratio

Three months ended June 30, 2018

Year ending March 2018

Million yen

54,491 58,282

Million yen

32,553 33,574

%

59.7 57.6

(Reference)

Shareholders' equityThree months ended June 30, 2018 32,553 million yen

Year ending March 2018 33,574 million yen

2. Dividends

Annual dividend per share

End of 1Q

End of 2Q

End of 3Q

Year-end

Total

Year ended March 2018

Year ending March 2019

yen

- -

yen

-

yen

-

yen

40.00

yen

40.00

Year ending March 2019 (forecast)

-

-

40.00

40.00

(Note) Revisions to dividend forecast for the current quarter: None

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 2019 (April 1, 2018 through March 31, 2019)

(%: Changes from the previous fiscal year)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Quarterly net profit attributable to owners of parent

Net profit per share

Year ending March 2018

Million yen

73,000

%

10.1

Million yen

2,500

%

63.3

Million yen

2,900

%

38.1

Million yen

1,700

%

11.8

yen

130.13

(Note) Revisions to financial forecast for the current quarter: None

*Notes

  • (1) Material changes in subsidiaries during the period (changes in the number of specified subsidiaries accompanying a change in the scope of consolidation) Newly included subsidiaries: - ; Excluded: -

    :None

  • (2) Application of specific accounting procedures for preparation of the quarterly consolidated financial statements

  • (3) Changes in accounting principles, changes in accounting estimates and restatements

    • 1) Changes in accounting principles due to revision of accounting standards

    • 2) Changes in accounting principles due to reasons other than 1)

    • 3) Changes in accounting estimates

    • 4) Restatements

    : : : : :

    None

    None None None None

  • (4) Shares outstanding (common stocks)

1) Number of shares outstanding at end of period (treasury stocks included)

  • 2) Number of treasury stocks at end of period

3) Average number of shares during period

(cumulative total)

Three months ended June 30, 2018

13,064,400s hares

Year ended March 2018

13,064,400 shares

Three months ended June 30, 2018

132 shares

Year ended March 2018

49 shares

Three months ended June 30, 2018

13,064,289 shares

Three months ended June 30, 2017

13,064,417 shares

* Quarterly summary reports are exempt from the quarterly review by certified public accountants or audit firms.

* Explanation regarding appropriate use of financial forecasts and other important matters

The forward-looking statements concerning the future performance included in this report are based on the information available at the time of this report and certain assumptions we deemed reasonable. Therefore, actual results may differ significantly from these forward-looking statements due to various factors. For notes regarding the conditions that serve as assumptions for the earnings forecast and the use of the earnings forecast, please refer to "(3) Explanation Regarding the Consolidated Earnings Forecast and Other Information on Future Projections" on page 3 of the appended material.

Disclaimer

Mitsui Matsushima Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 08:01:12 UTC
