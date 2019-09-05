Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mitsui Matsushima : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (Japanese GAAP)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 12:17am EDT

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending

March 31, 2020 (Japanese GAAP)

August 9, 2019

Company:

Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd.

Listed on the

TSE 1/FSE

Stock code:

1518

URL

http://www.mitsui-matsushima.co.jp/

Representative

Tsuneo Amano, Representative Director and President

Contact

Yoshitaka Wada, Executive Officer, in Charge of the Accounting

TEL: +81-92-771-2172

Department

Filing date of quarterly report:

August 9, 2019 Expected date of dividend payment: --

Supplementary materials for the

Yes (Presentation of Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2019)

quarterly results:

Quarterly Financial Results

None

Explanation Meeting:

(Note: Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the first three months of the fiscal year ending March 2020 (April 1, 2019 through June 30, 2019)

(1) Consolidated results of operations (%: Changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year)

Quarterly net profit

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

attributable to owners of

parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

1Q FY2019

16,722

(9.5)

1,009

3.5

1,075

(10.0)

697

(18.1)

1Q FY2018

18,478

16.8

975

120.4

1,194

177.3

851

219.4

(Note)

Comprehensive income 1Q FY2019

1Q FY2018

640 million yen (%)

(498 million yen) (%)

Quarterly net profit

Quarterly diluted net

per share

profit per share

yen

yen

1Q FY2019

53.65

1Q FY2018

65.21

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

1Q FY2019

65,399

32,935

50.4

FY2018

57,464

32,961

57.4

(Reference)

Shareholders'

1Q FY2019

FY2018

equity

32,935 million yen

32,961 million yen

2. Dividends

Annual dividend per share

End of 1Q

End of 2Q

End of 3Q

End of year

Total

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

FY2018

50.00

50.00

FY2019

FY2019 (forecast)

50.00

50.00

(Note) Revisions to dividend forecast for the current quarter: None

-1-

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 2020 (April 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020)

(%: Changes from the previous fiscal year)

Net profit

Net profit per

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

attributable to

share

owners of parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

yen

Full Year

75,000

(0.9)

3,000

(42.3)

3,500

(40.8)

2,000

(10.7)

153.79

(Note) Revisions to financial forecast for the current quarter: None

*Notes

  1. Material changes in subsidiaries during the period
    (changes in the number of specified subsidiaries accompanying a change in the scope of consolidation)
    • Yes

Newly included subsidiaries: Meiko Shokai Co., Ltd.; Excluded: -

(2) Application of specific accounting procedures for preparation of the quarterly consolidated financial

statements: None

(3) Changes in accounting principles, changes in accounting estimates and restatements

1)

Changes in accounting principles due to revision of accounting standards

:

None

2)

Changes in accounting principles due to reasons other than 1)

:

None

3)

Changes in accounting estimates

:

None

4)

Restatements

:

None

(4) Shares outstanding (common stocks)

  1. Number of shares outstanding at end of period (treasury stocks included)
  2. Number of treasury stocks at end of period
  3. Average number of shares during period (cumulative total)

1Q FY2019

13,064,400

FY2018

13,064,400

shares

shares

1Q FY2019

59,485

FY2018

59,485

shares

shares

1Q FY2019

13,004,915

1Q FY2018

13,064,289

shares

shares

(Note) The number of treasury stocks to be deducted for calculating the number of treasury stocks at the end of the period includes the Company's stocks held by the Board Benefit Trust (BBT) (1Q FY2019: 59,200 shares; FY2018: 59,200 shares).

The number of treasury stocks to be deducted for calculating the average number of shares for 1Q FY2019 includes 59,200 shares of the Company's stocks held by the BBT.

  • Quarterly summary reports are exempt from the quarterly review by certified public accountants or audit firms.
  • Explanation regarding the appropriate use of earnings forecasts and other important matters
    The forward-looking statements concerning future performance included in this report are based on the information available at the time of this report and certain assumptions we deemed reasonable. Therefore, actual results may differ significantly from these forward-looking statements due to various factors. For notes regarding the conditions that serve as assumptions for the earnings forecast and the use of the earnings forecast, please refer to "(3) Explanation Regarding the Consolidated Earnings Forecast and Other Information on Future Projections" on page 3 of the appended material.

-2-

Disclaimer

Mitsui Matsushima Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 04:16:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:25aKIBARAN RESOURCES LIMITED : EcoGraf development attracts WA Premier's support
EQ
01:23aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : to launch foldable smartphone on Friday
AQ
01:22aMETRO BANK : Woodford, Metro Bank, Intu and Ted Baker kicked off FTSE 250 roster
AQ
01:22aPRESS RELEASE BIOCARTIS NV : Biocartis announces H1 2019 results
AQ
01:22aFOLLI FOLLIE CMRCL MFG AND TECHCL : Restructuring fund Hilco circles troubled chain Links of London
AQ
01:22aOUTSIDE VOICE : Kerry Cesareo on Responsible Forest Management
PU
01:22aCANACCORD GENUITY : Best of the brokers
AQ
01:22aRecession looms
AQ
01:21aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Tech giants are ahead in the battle for top talent
AQ
01:21aMEDIASET : Merger win for Mediaset after Vivendi dispute
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1T-Mobile US workers worry Sprint deal will mean job losses
2WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES CO LTD : WISON ENGINEERING SERVICES : U.S. imposes duties on structural steel from ..
3NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Japanese shares jump to one-month high on Hong Kong, Brexit, U.S.-China trade news
4LYNAS CORPORATION LTD : LYNAS : Malaysia defends move to extend licence for rare earth firm Lynas
5BHP GROUP PLC : Glencore's risk appetite dwindles, fuelling focus on safer regions

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group