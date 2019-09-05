Mitsui Matsushima : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (Japanese GAAP)

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending

March 31, 2020 (Japanese GAAP)

August 9, 2019 Company: Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd. Listed on the TSE 1/FSE Stock code: 1518 URL http://www.mitsui-matsushima.co.jp/ Representative Tsuneo Amano, Representative Director and President Contact Yoshitaka Wada, Executive Officer, in Charge of the Accounting TEL: +81-92-771-2172 Department

Filing date of quarterly report: August 9, 2019 Expected date of dividend payment: -- Supplementary materials for the Yes (Presentation of Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2019) quarterly results: Quarterly Financial Results None Explanation Meeting: (Note: Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the first three months of the fiscal year ending March 2020 (April 1, 2019 through June 30, 2019)

(1) Consolidated results of operations (%: Changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year)

Quarterly net profit Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit attributable to owners of parent Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % 1Q FY2019 16,722 (9.5) 1,009 3.5 1,075 (10.0) 697 (18.1) 1Q FY2018 18,478 16.8 975 120.4 1,194 177.3 851 219.4

(Note) Comprehensive income 1Q FY2019 1Q FY2018 640 million yen (－%) (498 million yen) (－%) Quarterly net profit Quarterly diluted net per share profit per share yen yen 1Q FY2019 53.65 － 1Q FY2018 65.21 － (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Shareholders' equity ratio Million yen Million yen % 1Q FY2019 65,399 32,935 50.4 FY2018 57,464 32,961 57.4 (Reference) Shareholders' 1Q FY2019 FY2018 equity 32,935 million yen 32,961 million yen 2. Dividends Annual dividend per share End of 1Q End of 2Q End of 3Q End of year Total yen yen yen yen yen FY2018 － － － 50.00 50.00 FY2019 － FY2019 (forecast) － － 50.00 50.00

(Note) Revisions to dividend forecast for the current quarter: None

