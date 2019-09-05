|
Mitsui Matsushima : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (Japanese GAAP)
09/05/2019 | 12:17am EDT
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending
March 31, 2020 (Japanese GAAP)
August 9, 2019
Company:
Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd.
Listed on the
TSE 1/FSE
Stock code:
1518
URL
http://www.mitsui-matsushima.co.jp/
Representative
Tsuneo Amano, Representative Director and President
Contact
Yoshitaka Wada, Executive Officer, in Charge of the Accounting
TEL: +81-92-771-2172
Filing date of quarterly report:
August 9, 2019 Expected date of dividend payment: --
Supplementary materials for the
Yes (Presentation of Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2019)
quarterly results:
Quarterly Financial Results
None
Explanation Meeting:
(Note: Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the first three months of the fiscal year ending March 2020 (April 1, 2019 through June 30, 2019)
(1) Consolidated results of operations (%: Changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year)
Quarterly net profit
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
attributable to owners of
1Q FY2019
16,722
(9.5)
1,009
1,075
(10.0)
697
(18.1)
18,478
16.8
975
1,194
177.3
851
(Note)
Comprehensive income 1Q FY2019
1Q FY2018
Quarterly net profit
yen
yen
1Q FY2019
53.65
－
1Q FY2018
65.21
－
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
|
1Q FY2019
65,399
32,935
50.4
FY2018
57,464
32,961
57.4
(Reference)
Shareholders'
1Q FY2019
FY2018
equity
32,935 million yen
32,961 million yen
2. Dividends
Annual dividend per share
End of 1Q
End of 2Q
End of 3Q
End of year
Total
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
FY2018
－
－
－
50.00
50.00
FY2019
－
|
FY2019 (forecast)
－
－
50.00
50.00
(Note) Revisions to dividend forecast for the current quarter: None
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 2020 (April 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020)
(%: Changes from the previous fiscal year)
Net sales
|
|
|
share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
yen
Full Year
75,000
(0.9)
3,000
(42.3)
3,500
(40.8)
2,000
(10.7)
153.79
(Note) Revisions to financial forecast for the current quarter: None
*Notes
Material changes in subsidiaries during the period
(changes in the number of specified subsidiaries accompanying a change in the scope of consolidation)
Newly included subsidiaries: Meiko Shokai Co., Ltd.; Excluded: -
(2) Application of specific accounting procedures for preparation of the quarterly consolidated financial
statements: None
(3) Changes in accounting principles, changes in accounting estimates and restatements
(4) Shares outstanding (common stocks)
Number of shares outstanding at end of period (treasury stocks included)
Number of treasury stocks at end of period
Average number of shares during period (cumulative total)
1Q FY2019
13,064,400
FY2018
13,064,400
1Q FY2019
59,485
FY2018
59,485
1Q FY2019
13,004,915
1Q FY2018
13,064,289
(Note) The number of treasury stocks to be deducted for calculating the number of treasury stocks at the end of the period includes the Company's stocks held by the Board Benefit Trust (BBT) (1Q FY2019: 59,200 shares; FY2018: 59,200 shares).
The number of treasury stocks to be deducted for calculating the average number of shares for 1Q FY2019 includes 59,200 shares of the Company's stocks held by the BBT.
Quarterly summary reports are exempt from the quarterly review by certified public accountants or audit firms.
Explanation regarding the appropriate use of earnings forecasts and other important matters
The forward-looking statements concerning future performance included in this report are based on the information available at the time of this report and certain assumptions we deemed reasonable. Therefore, actual results may differ significantly from these forward-looking statements due to various factors. For notes regarding the conditions that serve as assumptions for the earnings forecast and the use of the earnings forecast, please refer to "(3) Explanation Regarding the Consolidated Earnings Forecast and Other Information on Future Projections" on page 3 of the appended material.
