Mitsui Matsushima : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 (Japanese GAAP)

06/14/2019 | 12:34am EDT

File name:FB1906005 E_4_edited

Updated at 11:17:56 on May 15, 2019

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019

(Japanese GAAP)

May 15, 2019

Company

Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd.

Listed on the TSE 1 / FSE

Stock Code

1518

URL

http://www.mitsui-matsushima.co.jp/

Representative

Tsuneo Amano, Representative Director and President

Contact

Yoshitaka Wada, Executive Officer and in charge of

(TEL. +81-92-771-2171)

Accounting Department

Expected date of annual general

June 21, 2019

Expected date of dividend payment: May 31, 2019

meeting of shareholders:

Expected date of filing of annual

June 21, 2019

securities report:

Supplementary materials for the

Yes

financial results:

(Presentation of Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2019)

Financial results explanation

Yes

meeting:

(For securities analysts and institutional investors)

(Note: Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 2019 (April 1, 2018 through March 31, 2019)

(1) Consolidated results of operations

(%: Change from the previous fiscal year)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Net profit attributable

to owners of parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

FY2018

75,702

14.1

5,201

239.6

5,910

181.4

2,240

47.4

FY2017

66,322

24.9

1,531

49.0

2,100

119.0

1,520

14.8

(Note)

Comprehensive income FY2018

FY2017

20 million yen [(99.1%)]

2,379 million yen [468.8%]

Net profit per

Diluted net profit

Ratio of ordinary

Ratio of operating

Return on equity

profit to total

share

per share

profit to net sales

assets

Yen, Sen

Yen, Sen

%

%

%

FY2018

171.98

-

6.7

10.2

6.9

FY2017

116.36

-

4.7

3.6

2.3

(Reference)

Equity in net

income of

FY2018

FY2017

affiliates

185 million yen

28 million yen

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Net assets per share

ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen, Sen

FY2018

57,464

32,961

57.4

2,534.58

FY2017

58,282

33,574

57.6

2,569.94

(Reference)

Shareholders'

FY2018

FY2017

equity

32,961 million yen

33,574 million yen

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash

equivalents at end of

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

period

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

FY2018

7,399

(4,217)

(3,969)

11,809

FY2017

2,997

50

(2,314)

13,411

2. Dividends

Annual dividend per share

Total

Dividend

Ratio of

dividends

payout

dividend to

End of 1Q

End of 2Q

End of 3Q

Year-end

Total

ratio

net assets

(Annual)

(Consolidated)

(Consolidated)

Yen, Sen

Yen, Sen

Yen, Sen

Yen, Sen

Yen, Sen

Million yen

%

%

FY2017

-

-

-

40.00

40.00

522

34.4

1.6

FY2018

-

-

-

50.00

50.00

653

29.1

2.0

FY2019 (forecast)

-

-

-

50.00

50.00

32.5

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 2020 (April 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020)

(%: Change from the previous fiscal year)

Net profit

Net profit per

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

attributable to

share

owners of parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen, Sen

Full Year

75,000

(0.9)

3,000

(42.3)

3,500

(40.8)

2,000

(10.7)

153.79

*Notes

(1) Material changes in subsidiaries during the period (changes in the number of

specified subsidiaries accompanying a change in the scope of consolidation):

:

None

Newly included subsidiaries: - ; Excluded:

(2) Changes in accounting principles, changes in accounting estimates and restatements

1)

Changes in accounting principles due to revision of accounting standards

:

None

2)

Changes in accounting principles due to reasons other than 1)

:

None

3)

Changes in accounting estimates

:

None

4)

Restatements

:

None

(3) Shares outstanding (common stocks)

1)

Number of shares outstanding at end of

FY2018

13,064,400

FY2017

13,064,400

period (treasury stocks included)

shares

shares

2)

Number of treasury stocks at end of period

FY2018

59,485 shares

FY2017

49 shares

3)

Average number of shares during period

FY2018

13,027,739

FY2017

13,064,389

(cumulative total)

shares

shares

(Note)The number of treasury stocks at the end of FY2018 and the number of treasury stocks to be deducted for calculating the average number of shares during the period include the Company's stocks held by the Board Benefit Trust (BBT) (59,200 treasury stocks at the end of FY2018; average number of shares during the period: 36,431).

(Reference) Summary of non-consolidated financial results

1. Non-consolidated financial results for the year ended March 2019 (April 1, 2018 through March 31, 2019)

(1) Non-consolidated results of operations

(%: Change from the previous fiscal year)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Net profit

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

FY2018

27,568

(36.1)

51

-

759

18.0

721

(21.2)

FY2017

43,133

36.1

(582)

-

644

34.8

915

(23.8)

Net profit per share

Diluted net profit per

share

Yen, Sen

Yen, Sen

FY2018

55.37

-

FY2017

70.04

-

(2) Non-consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Net assets per share

ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen, Sen

FY2018

31,861

22,415

70.4

1,723.63

FY2017

34,546

22,360

64.7

1,711.55

(Reference)

FY2018

FY2017

Shareholders'

22,415 million yen

22,360 million yen

equity

(Note)The Company shifted to a holding company structure as of October 1, 2018. Consequently, revenues (operating revenues) generated from businesses since the date of shifting to such structure are included in net sales.

  • This report is exempt from audit procedures by certified public accountants or an accounting corporation.
  • Explanation regarding appropriate use of financial forecasts and other important matters
    The forward-looking statements concerning the future performance included in this report are based on the information available at the time of this report and certain assumptions we deemed reasonable. Therefore, actual results may vary due to various factors. For notes regarding the conditions that serve as assumptions for the earnings forecast and the use of the earnings forecast, please refer to "1. Outline of Operating Results (4) Future Prospects" on page 5 of the appended material.

Disclaimer

Mitsui Matsushima Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 04:33:08 UTC
