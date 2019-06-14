|
Mitsui Matsushima : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 (Japanese GAAP)
06/14/2019 | 12:34am EDT
|
File name:FB1906005 E_4_edited
|
Updated at 11:17:56 on May 15, 2019
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019
(Japanese GAAP)
|
|
|
|
|
May 15, 2019
|
Company
|
Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd.
|
|
Listed on the TSE 1 / FSE
|
Stock Code
|
1518
|
URL
|
http://www.mitsui-matsushima.co.jp/
|
Representative
|
Tsuneo Amano, Representative Director and President
|
|
Contact
|
Yoshitaka Wada, Executive Officer and in charge of
|
(TEL. +81-92-771-2171)
|
|
Accounting Department
|
|
|
|
Expected date of annual general
|
June 21, 2019
|
Expected date of dividend payment: May 31, 2019
|
meeting of shareholders:
|
|
|
Expected date of filing of annual
|
June 21, 2019
|
|
securities report:
|
|
|
Supplementary materials for the
|
Yes
|
|
financial results:
|
(Presentation of Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 2019)
|
Financial results explanation
|
Yes
|
|
meeting:
|
(For securities analysts and institutional investors)
(Note: Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 2019 (April 1, 2018 through March 31, 2019)
|
(1) Consolidated results of operations
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%: Change from the previous fiscal year)
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
Ordinary profit
|
|
Net profit attributable
|
|
|
|
|
|
to owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Million yen
|
|
%
|
Million yen
|
|
%
|
Million yen
|
%
|
|
Million yen
|
%
|
|
FY2018
|
75,702
|
|
14.1
|
5,201
|
|
239.6
|
5,910
|
181.4
|
|
|
2,240
|
47.4
|
|
FY2017
|
66,322
|
|
24.9
|
1,531
|
|
49.0
|
2,100
|
119.0
|
|
|
1,520
|
14.8
|
|
(Note)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income FY2018
|
|
|
|
|
FY2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20 million yen [(99.1%)]
|
2,379 million yen [468.8%]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net profit per
|
|
Diluted net profit
|
|
|
Ratio of ordinary
|
Ratio of operating
|
|
|
|
Return on equity
|
|
profit to total
|
|
|
|
share
|
|
|
per share
|
|
|
profit to net sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yen, Sen
|
|
|
Yen, Sen
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
%
|
|
%
|
|
FY2018
|
171.98
|
|
|
-
|
|
6.7
|
|
10.2
|
|
6.9
|
|
FY2017
|
116.36
|
|
|
-
|
|
4.7
|
|
3.6
|
|
2.3
|
|
(Reference)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity in net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
income of
|
FY2018
|
|
|
|
|
FY2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
affiliates
|
185 million yen
|
|
|
|
|
28 million yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Consolidated financial position
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
Net assets
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
Net assets per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Million yen
|
|
|
Million yen
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
Yen, Sen
|
|
FY2018
|
57,464
|
|
|
32,961
|
|
|
57.4
|
|
|
|
2,534.58
|
|
FY2017
|
58,282
|
|
|
33,574
|
|
|
57.6
|
|
|
|
2,569.94
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Reference)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders'
|
FY2018
|
|
|
|
|
FY2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
equity
|
32,961 million yen
|
|
|
|
|
33,574 million yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3) Consolidated cash flows
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from
|
Cash flows from
|
Cash flows from
|
|
|
Cash and cash
|
|
|
|
equivalents at end of
|
|
|
operating activities
|
investing activities
|
financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Million yen
|
|
|
Million yen
|
|
|
Million yen
|
|
|
|
Million yen
|
FY2018
|
7,399
|
|
|
(4,217)
|
|
|
(3,969)
|
|
|
|
11,809
|
FY2017
|
2,997
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
(2,314)
|
|
|
|
13,411
2. Dividends
|
|
|
Annual dividend per share
|
|
Total
|
Dividend
|
Ratio of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
dividends
|
payout
|
dividend to
|
|
End of 1Q
|
End of 2Q
|
End of 3Q
|
Year-end
|
Total
|
ratio
|
net assets
|
|
(Annual)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Consolidated)
|
(Consolidated)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yen, Sen
|
Yen, Sen
|
Yen, Sen
|
Yen, Sen
|
Yen, Sen
|
Million yen
|
%
|
%
|
FY2017
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
40.00
|
40.00
|
522
|
34.4
|
1.6
|
FY2018
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
50.00
|
50.00
|
653
|
29.1
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2019 (forecast)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
50.00
|
50.00
|
|
32.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 2020 (April 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%: Change from the previous fiscal year)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net profit
|
|
Net profit per
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
Operating profit
|
Ordinary profit
|
attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Million yen
|
%
|
Million yen
|
|
%
|
Million yen
|
%
|
Million yen
|
|
%
|
|
Yen, Sen
|
|
Full Year
|
|
75,000
|
(0.9)
|
3,000
|
(42.3)
|
3,500
|
(40.8)
|
2,000
|
(10.7)
|
153.79
|
*Notes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Material changes in subsidiaries during the period (changes in the number of
|
|
|
|
|
|
specified subsidiaries accompanying a change in the scope of consolidation):
|
|
:
|
None
|
|
Newly included subsidiaries: - ; Excluded:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Changes in accounting principles, changes in accounting estimates and restatements
|
|
|
|
1)
|
Changes in accounting principles due to revision of accounting standards
|
:
|
None
|
2)
|
Changes in accounting principles due to reasons other than 1)
|
|
|
:
|
None
|
3)
|
Changes in accounting estimates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
:
|
None
|
4)
|
Restatements
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
:
|
None
|
(3) Shares outstanding (common stocks)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1)
|
Number of shares outstanding at end of
|
|
FY2018
|
|
13,064,400
|
FY2017
|
|
|
13,064,400
|
|
|
period (treasury stocks included)
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
|
shares
|
2)
|
Number of treasury stocks at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2018
|
|
59,485 shares
|
FY2017
|
|
|
49 shares
|
3)
|
Average number of shares during period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2018
|
|
13,027,739
|
FY2017
|
|
|
13,064,389
|
|
|
(cumulative total)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
|
shares
(Note)The number of treasury stocks at the end of FY2018 and the number of treasury stocks to be deducted for calculating the average number of shares during the period include the Company's stocks held by the Board Benefit Trust (BBT) (59,200 treasury stocks at the end of FY2018; average number of shares during the period: 36,431).
(Reference) Summary of non-consolidated financial results
1. Non-consolidated financial results for the year ended March 2019 (April 1, 2018 through March 31, 2019)
(1) Non-consolidated results of operations
(%: Change from the previous fiscal year)
|
|
Net sales
|
|
Operating profit
|
|
Ordinary profit
|
|
Net profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Million yen
|
|
%
|
Million yen
|
|
%
|
Million yen
|
|
%
|
Million yen
|
|
%
|
FY2018
|
27,568
|
|
(36.1)
|
51
|
|
-
|
759
|
|
18.0
|
721
|
|
(21.2)
|
FY2017
|
43,133
|
|
36.1
|
(582)
|
|
-
|
644
|
|
34.8
|
915
|
|
(23.8)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net profit per share
|
Diluted net profit per
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yen, Sen
|
|
Yen, Sen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2018
|
|
|
55.37
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2017
|
|
|
70.04
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Non-consolidated financial position
-2-
|
|
Total assets
|
Net assets
|
Shareholders' equity
|
Net assets per share
|
|
ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
Million yen
|
Million yen
|
%
|
Yen, Sen
|
FY2018
|
31,861
|
22,415
|
70.4
|
1,723.63
|
FY2017
|
34,546
|
22,360
|
64.7
|
1,711.55
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Reference)
|
FY2018
|
FY2017
|
Shareholders'
|
22,415 million yen
|
22,360 million yen
|
equity
|
|
(Note)The Company shifted to a holding company structure as of October 1, 2018. Consequently, revenues (operating revenues) generated from businesses since the date of shifting to such structure are included in net sales.
-
This report is exempt from audit procedures by certified public accountants or an accounting corporation.
-
Explanation regarding appropriate use of financial forecasts and other important matters
The forward-looking statements concerning the future performance included in this report are based on the information available at the time of this report and certain assumptions we deemed reasonable. Therefore, actual results may vary due to various factors. For notes regarding the conditions that serve as assumptions for the earnings forecast and the use of the earnings forecast, please refer to "1. Outline of Operating Results (4) Future Prospects" on page 5 of the appended material.
Disclaimer
Mitsui Matsushima Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 04:33:08 UTC
|
|