Mitsui Matsushima : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019 (Japanese GAAP)

1. Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 2019 (April 1, 2018 through March 31, 2019)

(Note: Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)

Expected date of dividend payment: May 31, 2019

Yoshitaka Wada, Executive Officer and in charge of

Listed on the TSE 1 / FSE

Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2019

Updated at 11:17:56 on May 15, 2019

2. Dividends

Annual dividend per share Total Dividend Ratio of dividends payout dividend to End of 1Q End of 2Q End of 3Q Year-end Total ratio net assets (Annual) (Consolidated) (Consolidated) Yen, Sen Yen, Sen Yen, Sen Yen, Sen Yen, Sen Million yen % % FY2017 - - - 40.00 40.00 522 34.4 1.6 FY2018 - - - 50.00 50.00 653 29.1 2.0 FY2019 (forecast) - - - 50.00 50.00 32.5

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 2020 (April 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020)

(%: Change from the previous fiscal year) Net profit Net profit per Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit attributable to share owners of parent Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen, Sen Full Year 75,000 (0.9) 3,000 (42.3) 3,500 (40.8) 2,000 (10.7) 153.79 *Notes (1) Material changes in subsidiaries during the period (changes in the number of specified subsidiaries accompanying a change in the scope of consolidation): : None Newly included subsidiaries: - ; Excluded: (2) Changes in accounting principles, changes in accounting estimates and restatements 1) Changes in accounting principles due to revision of accounting standards : None 2) Changes in accounting principles due to reasons other than 1) : None 3) Changes in accounting estimates : None 4) Restatements : None (3) Shares outstanding (common stocks) 1) Number of shares outstanding at end of FY2018 13,064,400 FY2017 13,064,400 period (treasury stocks included) shares shares 2) Number of treasury stocks at end of period FY2018 59,485 shares FY2017 49 shares 3) Average number of shares during period FY2018 13,027,739 FY2017 13,064,389 (cumulative total) shares shares

(Note)The number of treasury stocks at the end of FY2018 and the number of treasury stocks to be deducted for calculating the average number of shares during the period include the Company's stocks held by the Board Benefit Trust (BBT) (59,200 treasury stocks at the end of FY2018; average number of shares during the period: 36,431).

(Reference) Summary of non-consolidated financial results

1. Non-consolidated financial results for the year ended March 2019 (April 1, 2018 through March 31, 2019)

(1) Non-consolidated results of operations

(%: Change from the previous fiscal year)

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Net profit Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % FY2018 27,568 (36.1) 51 - 759 18.0 721 (21.2) FY2017 43,133 36.1 (582) - 644 34.8 915 (23.8) Net profit per share Diluted net profit per share Yen, Sen Yen, Sen FY2018 55.37 - FY2017 70.04 -

(2) Non-consolidated financial position

