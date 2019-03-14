Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mitsui Matsushima : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019 (Japanese GAAP)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 12:14am EDT

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending

March 31, 2019 (Japanese GAAP)

February 8, 2019

Company: Stock code:Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd.

Listed on the

TSE 1/FSE

1518

URL:http://www.mitsui-matsushima.co.jp/Representative: Tsuneo Amano, Representative Director and President

Contact: Yoshitaka Wada, Executive Officer, in Charge of the Accounting Department TEL: +81-92-771-2171

Filing date of quarterly report:

February 8, 2019 Expected date of dividend payment:

Supplementary materials for the

Yes (Presentation of Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31,

quarterly results:

2018)

Quarterly Financial Results

None

Explanation Meeting:

(Note: Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the first nine months of the fiscal year ending March 2019 (April 1, 2018 through December 31, 2018)

(1) Consolidated results of operations (%: Changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Quarterly net profit attributable to owners of parent

Nine months ended December 31, 2018 Nine months ended December 31, 2017

Million yen 56,577 49,037

% 15.4

28.5

Million yen 3,602

811

% 344.1

-

Million yen 4,215 1,066

% 295.4

-

Million yen 2,806

735

% 281.5

-

attributable to owners

(Note)

Comprehensive income Nine months ended December 31, 2018 1,429 million yen (-26.1%)

Nine months ended December 31, 2017 1,933 million yen (- %)

Quarterly net profit per share

Quarterly diluted net profit per share

Nine months ended December 31, 2018 Nine months ended December 31, 2017

yen 215.35 56.32

yen - -

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity ratio

Nine months ended December 31, 2018 Year ended March 2018

Million yen 57,924 58,282

Million yen 34,370 33,574

% 59.3 57.6

(Reference)

Shareholders' equityNine months ended December 31, 2018 Year ended March 2018

34,370 million yen

33,574 million yen

2. Dividends

Annual dividend per share

End of 1Q

End of 2Q

End of 3Q

End of year

Total

Year ended March 2018

Year ending March 2019

yen - -

yen - -

yen -

yen 40.00

yen 40.00

Year ending March 2019

(forecast)

-

50.00

40.00

(Note) Revisions to dividend forecast for the current quarter: Yes

For the revision to the dividend forecast, please refer to the "Notice of Revision to the Dividend Forecast (Dividend

Increase) for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019" announced today (February 8, 2019).

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 2019 (April 1, 2018 through March 31, 2019)

(%: Changes from the previous fiscal year)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Net profit attributable to owners of parent

Net profit per share

Full Year

Million yen 76,000

% 14.6

Million yen 4,800

% 213.4

Million yen 5,400

% 157.1

Million yen 1,700

% 11.8

Yen 130.30

(Note) Revisions to financial forecast for the current quarter: None

*Notes

(1) Material changes in subsidiaries during the period (changes in the number of specified subsidiaries accompanying a change in the scope of consolidation)

: None

Newly included subsidiaries: - ; Excluded: -

  • (2) Application of specific accounting procedures for preparation of the quarterly consolidated financial statements : None

  • (3) Changes in accounting principles, changes in accounting estimates and restatements

    • 1) Changes in accounting principles due to revision of accounting standards

    • 2) Changes in accounting principles due to reasons other than 1)

    • 3) Changes in accounting estimates

    • 4) Restatements

    : : : :None None None None

  • (4) Shares outstanding (common stocks)

1) Number of shares outstanding at end of period

(treasury stocks included)

2) Number of treasury stocks at end of period

3) Average number of shares during period

(cumulative total)

Nine months ended December 31, 2018

13,064,400 shares

Year ended March 2018

13,064,400 shares

Nine months ended December 31, 2018

59,485 shares

Year ended March 2018

49 shares

Nine months ended December 31, 2018

13,034,586 shares

Nine months ended December 31, 2017

13,064,398 shares

(Note) The number of treasury stocks at the end of the nine months ended December 31, 2018 and the number of treasury stocks to be deducted for calculating the average number of shares during the period include 59,200 shares of the Company's stocks held by the Board Benefit Trust (BBT).

* Quarterly summary reports are exempt from the quarterly review by certified public accountants or audit firms.

* Explanation regarding the appropriate use of financial forecasts and other important matters

The forward-looking statements concerning the future performance included in this report are based on the information available at the time of this report and certain assumptions we deemed reasonable. Therefore, actual results may differ significantly from these forward-looking statements due to various factors. For notes regarding the conditions that serve as assumptions for the earnings forecast and the use of the earnings forecast, please refer to "(3) Explanation Regarding the Consolidated Earnings Forecast and Other Information on Future Projections" on page 3 of the appended material.

Disclaimer

Mitsui Matsushima Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 04:13:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:01aBrainStorm Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Progressive MS
GL
12:59aDOMTAR USA : Employee Engagement Makes Domtar a Great Place to Work
PU
12:54aGOLDCORP : Announces Change to Board of Directors Following the Arrangement
AQ
12:54aSWIRE PACIFIC : Announces 2018 Annual Results
PU
12:49aWOLLONGONG COAL : ASIC Determination s713(6)
PU
12:47aHYUNDAI MOTOR : South Korea's pension fund backs Hyundai in blow to Elliott
RE
12:46aGODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA : Philip Morris says Indian partner charges machinery costs; calls it 'business expense'
RE
12:44aMEGHNA PETROLEUM : Procurement of office stationery (printing) items for store house at mi, ctg.
PU
12:44aNEW ZEALAND REFINING : Notice of Meeting 2019
PU
12:44aXINHUA NEWS MEDIA : Announcements and Notices - Clarification Announcement
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Hammond offers more spending, lower taxes if a Brexit deal is done
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Boeing Tries to Limit the Fallout
3FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Fiat Chrysler recalling 965,000 U.S., Canadian vehicles over excess emissions
4POLLARD BANKNOTE LTD : POLLARD BANKNOTE : Reports 4th Quarter and Annual Financial Results and Announces Divid..
5Trump says he is in no rush to complete China trade deal
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.