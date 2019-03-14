Mitsui Matsushima : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019 (Japanese GAAP)

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending

March 31, 2019 (Japanese GAAP)

February 8, 2019

Company: Stock code:Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd.

Listed on the

TSE 1/FSE

1518

URL:http://www.mitsui-matsushima.co.jp/Representative: Tsuneo Amano, Representative Director and President

Contact: Yoshitaka Wada, Executive Officer, in Charge of the Accounting Department TEL: +81-92-771-2171

Filing date of quarterly report: February 8, 2019 Expected date of dividend payment: Supplementary materials for the Yes (Presentation of Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, quarterly results: 2018) Quarterly Financial Results None Explanation Meeting:

(Note: Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the first nine months of the fiscal year ending March 2019 (April 1, 2018 through December 31, 2018)

(1) Consolidated results of operations (%: Changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year)

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Quarterly net profit attributable to owners of parent Nine months ended December 31, 2018 Nine months ended December 31, 2017 Million yen 56,577 49,037 % 15.4 28.5 Million yen 3,602 811 % 344.1 - Million yen 4,215 1,066 % 295.4 - Million yen 2,806 735 % 281.5 - attributable to owners

(Note)

Comprehensive income Nine months ended December 31, 2018 1,429 million yen (-26.1%)

Nine months ended December 31, 2017 1,933 million yen (- %)

Quarterly net profit per share Quarterly diluted net profit per share Nine months ended December 31, 2018 Nine months ended December 31, 2017 yen 215.35 56.32 yen - - (2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets Net assets Shareholders' equity ratio Nine months ended December 31, 2018 Year ended March 2018 Million yen 57,924 58,282 Million yen 34,370 33,574 % 59.3 57.6 (Reference)

Shareholders' equityNine months ended December 31, 2018 Year ended March 2018

34,370 million yen

33,574 million yen

2. Dividends

Annual dividend per share End of 1Q End of 2Q End of 3Q End of year Total Year ended March 2018 Year ending March 2019 yen - - yen - - yen - yen 40.00 yen 40.00 Year ending March 2019 (forecast) - 50.00 40.00

(Note) Revisions to dividend forecast for the current quarter: Yes

For the revision to the dividend forecast, please refer to the "Notice of Revision to the Dividend Forecast (Dividend

Increase) for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2019" announced today (February 8, 2019).

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 2019 (April 1, 2018 through March 31, 2019)

(%: Changes from the previous fiscal year)

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Net profit attributable to owners of parent Net profit per share Full Year Million yen 76,000 % 14.6 Million yen 4,800 % 213.4 Million yen 5,400 % 157.1 Million yen 1,700 % 11.8 Yen 130.30

(Note) Revisions to financial forecast for the current quarter: None

*Notes

(1) Material changes in subsidiaries during the period (changes in the number of specified subsidiaries accompanying a change in the scope of consolidation)

: None

Newly included subsidiaries: - ; Excluded: -

(2) Application of specific accounting procedures for preparation of the quarterly consolidated financial statements : None

(3) Changes in accounting principles, changes in accounting estimates and restatements 1) Changes in accounting principles due to revision of accounting standards 2) Changes in accounting principles due to reasons other than 1) 3) Changes in accounting estimates 4) Restatements : : : :None None None None

(4) Shares outstanding (common stocks)

1) Number of shares outstanding at end of period

(treasury stocks included)

2) Number of treasury stocks at end of period

3) Average number of shares during period

(cumulative total)

Nine months ended December 31, 2018 13,064,400 shares Year ended March 2018 13,064,400 shares Nine months ended December 31, 2018 59,485 shares Year ended March 2018 49 shares Nine months ended December 31, 2018 13,034,586 shares Nine months ended December 31, 2017 13,064,398 shares

(Note) The number of treasury stocks at the end of the nine months ended December 31, 2018 and the number of treasury stocks to be deducted for calculating the average number of shares during the period include 59,200 shares of the Company's stocks held by the Board Benefit Trust (BBT).

* Quarterly summary reports are exempt from the quarterly review by certified public accountants or audit firms.

* Explanation regarding the appropriate use of financial forecasts and other important matters

The forward-looking statements concerning the future performance included in this report are based on the information available at the time of this report and certain assumptions we deemed reasonable. Therefore, actual results may differ significantly from these forward-looking statements due to various factors. For notes regarding the conditions that serve as assumptions for the earnings forecast and the use of the earnings forecast, please refer to "(3) Explanation Regarding the Consolidated Earnings Forecast and Other Information on Future Projections" on page 3 of the appended material.