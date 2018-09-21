Mitsui Sugar : Acquisition of the Shares of SIS’88 Pte Ltd

PRESS RELEASE

September 21, 2018

Acquisition of the Shares of SIS'88 Pte LtdToday, Mitsui Sugar Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; President: Daisuke Saiga; hereafter "Mitsui

Sugar" or "we") and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President Tatsuo Yasunaga; hereafter "Mitsui") signed the Share Purchase Agreement (the "SPA") with ED&F Man Holdings Limited to acquire 100% shares of SIS'88 Pte Ltd ("SIS") , which sells refined sugar in Singapore and the Middle

East. Under the SPA, Mitsui Sugar and Mitsui will be acquiring 70.0% and 30.0% of SIS shares respectively, making SIS a consolidated subsidiary of Mitsui Sugar.

The sugar business in Japan is under an increasingly tough environment due to the nation's decreasing birth rate and aging society. As our new growth platform, Mitsui Sugar has been trying to expand Food

Science Business and seeking business opportunities in the fast growing oversea market, mainly Asian market.

SIS was established in 1967 as a state-owned company and the company currently imports high quality refined sugar and sells value-added sugar products to South East Asia and the Middle East(Sales amount 0.2mil ton). The name of SIS is well penetrated as a highly recognized brand particularly in Singapore and the UAE. Also SIS's group company is active in production and sales of powdered drinks for home and industrial use. In such areas of customer-oriented products, Mitsui Sugar will strengthen the existing business by fully using its technology and experience built up in Japan.

In the ASEAN and Middle East countries, the demand for sweeteners is growing and diversifying due to the improving household income and life styles. In our Food Science Business we are focusing on the

R&D and supplying new ingredients, including Slow Calorie Sugar*, that can contribute to the enhancement of nutrition and health, and plan to develop new products at SIS using Mitsui Sugar's knowledge.

As Mitsui Sugar positions SIS as a strategic base for Asia and the Middle East, Mitsui Sugar, together with

Mitsui, will carry out the above mentioned measures and enhance the corporate value of Mitsui Sugar

Group.

(* Slow Calorie Sugar is Mitsui Sugar's original product that prevents rapid increase in blood sugar and insulin levels which is made from sugar. )

Outline of SIS Address 34 Jurong Port Road, Singapore 619107 Production Approximately 200,000tons（'17） Sales amount Approximately 15 billion JPY（'17） Employees 166（'17）

Contacts: Koji Suzuki /Corporate Planning Division, Mitsui Sugar Co.,Ltd. E-mail address:Kouji.Suzuki@mitsui-sugar.co.jp

(1,000ton)

Growing demand of sugar in

88000

86000

84000

82000

2015

2016

2017

Data; Agriculture & Livestock Industries Corporation, Japan