Mitsui Sugar : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results For the Three Months of the Year Ending March 31, 2020
08/18/2019
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
For the Three Months of the Year Ending March 31, 2020 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
July 31,
2019
Company name:
Mitsui Sugar Co., Ltd.
Stock exchange listings: Tokyo
Stock code: 2109
2109
https://www.mitsui-sugar.co.jp/
Company representative:
Daisuke Saiga, President and Chief Executive Officer
Contact person in charge:
Kouji Suzuki, General Manager, Corporate Planning Division
TEL. 81-3-3663-3111
Planned date for submission of quarterly report: August 6, 2019
August 6, 2019
Planned date to start dividend payment: －
－
Preparation of supplementary material for quarterly financial statements: None
None
Briefing session for quarterly financial statements: None
None
(Amounts
are rounded down to the nearest 1 million
yen.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months of the Year Ending March 31, 2020 (from April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019)
(1) Consolidated Results of Operations
(Percentages are year-over-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
First three months of FY2019
28,795
7.9
1,398
23.3
1,945
(35.4)
1,276
(33.8)
First three months of FY2018
26,693
(0.1)
1,134
(46.3)
3,012
(32.3)
1,929
(33.9)
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Three months ended June 30, 2019:
1,504 million yen
(-25.6%)
Three months ended June 30, 2018:
2,022 million yen
(-38.0%)
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
First three months of FY2019 48.10 －
48.10
－
First three months of FY2018 72.26 －
72.26
－
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Capital adequacy ratio
Net assets per share
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
As of June 30, 2019
139,413
92,836
59.9
3,184.78
As of March 31, 2019
139,867
95,063
61.1
3,201.11
(Reference) Equity capital:
As of June 30, 2019:
83,562 million yen
As of March 31, 2019:
85,475 million yen
2. Cash Dividends
|
Annual dividend
End of 1Q
|
|
End of 3Q
Year end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2019
-
55.00
-
55.00
|
Year ending March 31, 2020 -
-
|
Year ending March 31, 2020
|
25.00
-
25.00
50.00
(Note) Revision of the dividend forecast
announced most recently: None
3. Consolidated Business Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2020 (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
(Percentages are year-over-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating
Ordinary income
Profit attributable
Earnings per
to owners of
income
share
parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full year
113,000
7.3
5,100
36.3
5,100
(50.6)
2,600
(62.1)
97.98
(Note) Revision of the business forecasts
announced
most
recently:
None
-
Notes
-
-
Significant changes in subsidiaries during the period
(Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes of scope of consolidation): None
New:
－ companies (company name):
－
Excluded: － companies (company name): －
－
-
Application of accounting method unique to preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
-
Changes in accounting policy and accounting estimates and restatement
(i)
Changes in accounting policy due to any revision of accounting standards:
None
(ii)
Changes in accounting policy other than i) above:
None
(iii)
Changes in accounting estimates:
None
(iv)
Restatement:
None
(4) Number of outstanding shares (common shares)
-
Number of outstanding shares at period end (including treasury shares)
-
Number of treasury shares at period end
-
Average number of shares during period (from the beginning of fiscal year to period end)
As of June 30, 2019
28,333,480 shares
As of March 31,
28,333,480 shares
As of June 30, 2019
2,095,270 shares
As of March 31,
1,631,540 shares
2019
Three months ended
26,536,870 shares
Three months ended
26,702,584 shares
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2018
-
The quarterly kessan tanshin document is outside the scope of audit procedures conducted by certified public accountants and the independent auditor.
-
Explanation on appropriate use of business forecasts, and other special notes
Business forecasts and other forward-looking statements contained in this report and supplementary materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed as rational. They do not constitute a guarantee that the Company will achieve its forecasts or other forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ significantly from forecasts due to various factors. For assumptions and other criteria used to formulate business forecasts, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information Regarding the Results for the First Three Months of the Year Ending March 31, 2020, (3) Description of consolidated business forecasts and other information about future forecasts" on page 3 of the Appendix.
Mitsui Sugar Co., Ltd. (2109)
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
1.
1. Qualitative Information Regarding the Results for the First Three Months of the Year Ending March 31, 2020
2
(1)
Description of consolidated operating results ..............................................................................................................................
2
(2)
Description of consolidated financial position.............................................................................................................................
3
(3)
Description of consolidated business forecasts and other information about future forecasts .....................................................
3
2.
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Important Notes ............................................................................................
4
(1)
Quarterly consolidated balance sheets .........................................................................................................................................
4
(2)
Quarterly consolidated statements of income and quarterly consolidated statements of comprehensive income........................
6
(Quarterly consolidated statements of income) ...........................................................................................................................
6
(Quarterly consolidated statements of comprehensive income)...................................................................................................
7
(3)
Notes on quarterly consolidated financial statements ..................................................................................................................
8
(Note on assumptions of a going concern) ..................................................................................................................................
8
(Notes when the amount of the shareholders' equity significantly fluctuates).............................................................................
8
(Segment information, etc.).........................................................................................................................................................
8
Mitsui Sugar Co., Ltd. (2109)
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
1. Qualitative Information Regarding the Results for the First Three Months of the Year Ending March 31, 2020
(1) Description of consolidated operating results
In the first three months of fiscal 2019 (April - June 2019), the Japanese economy continued to recover at a moderate pace, supported by an ongoing improvement in employment and income conditions. However, there were some signs of weakness, including slower growth in consumer spending and declines in capital investment and exports. Conditions were also increasingly difficult in the food sector due to factors such as higher raw material costs and rising logistics costs caused by a shortage of labor.
Against that backdrop, the Mitsui Sugar Group worked to strengthen the earnings capabilities of existing businesses and actively implemented a range of initiatives, aiming to build a solid business base by reallocating management resources to growth fields.
(Sugar Business)
In the overseas crude sugar market, the sugar price started the first quarter at the mid-12 cents per pound level before rising to the high-12 cent level amid broader strength in international commodities prices. From the end of April through May, the market softened notably amid high inventories in the Northern hemisphere after the milling season, with the price dropping to the low- 11 cent level. Moving into June, Brazil's export capacity declined due to the strong Brazilian real and speculative funds flowed into commodities markets, helping to lift the sugar price back to the mid-12 cents per pound level. The price fluctuated slightly thereafter, ending the first quarter in the low-12 cent range.
In sales activities, demand rose strongly for a time, supported by the 10-day Golden Week holiday and a celebratory mood among consumers related to the start of Japan's new era, leading to strong shipments of sugar to manufacturers of confectionary and baked goods. However, sales volume declined year on year amid weak shipments to beverage makers, reflecting a pullback in demand from mid-May and a cold rainy season. Against that backdrop, the Group focused on ensuring its products were sold in appropriate price brackets. On the cost front, the Group faced rising logistics and fuel costs, as well an increase in depreciation costs related to investment in new equipment and facilities to ensure stable operations. However, efforts to procure crude sugar at appropriate prices led to an improvement in raw material costs.
In consolidated subsidiaries, yields declined at Showa Sugar Co., Ltd. amid poor weather, and sales volume fell at Hokkaido Sugar Co., Ltd. However, sales and profits from consolidated subsidiaries increased year on year after the consolidation of SIS' 88 Pte Ltd as a Group subsidiary at the end of the third quarter in the previous fiscal year.
As a result of the above, the Sugar Business reported overall net sales of 23,168 million yen and operating income of 992 million yen.
Sugar market status during period
Domestic market price (listed in Nippon Keizai Shimbun, per kilogram of a large bag of superfine sugar, Tokyo) Three months ended June 30, 2019: 187-188 yen
Overseas raw sugar price (NY sugar current delivery, per pound)
Opening price: 12.53 cents, highest price: 12.84 cents, lowest price: 11.36 cents, closing price: 12.32 cents
(Food Science Business)
In the Food Science Business, demand for palachinit was strong from candy manufacturers and other makers of confectionary, but sales volume for palatinose declined. However, an improvement in margins led to an increase in operating income compared with the same period a year earlier.
In consolidated subsidiaries, profits declined year on year at TAISHO TECHNOS CO., LTD., mainly due to startup costs for a new plant. Nutri Co., Ltd. reported higher sales after the acquisition of a liquid food business at the start of the first quarter, but higher operating costs led to weaker profits year on year.
As a result, net sales in the Food Science Business totaled 5,132 million yen and operating income was 165 million yen.
(Real Estate Business)
The Real Estate Business reported net sales of 494 million yen and operating income of 240 million yen, both higher year on year, mainly reflecting the start of leasing activities for a new logistics center in Okayama City from November 2018.
As a result, in the first three months of the fiscal year, net sales increased 7.9% year on year to 28,795 million yen and operating income rose 23.3% to 1,398 million yen.
In non-operating income and expenses, the Group has received royalty income based on a patent and development and marketing rights agreement for fingolimod (FTY720) between Novartis Pharma AG and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, which is the joint holder of the fingolimod patent with the Company. However, Novartis Pharma has initiated an arbitration process challenging the enforceability of certain provisions under the agreement. In light of progress with that process, the Group
Mitsui Sugar Co., Ltd. (2109) Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
has decided not to recognize profits related to the portion of royalty income subject to the arbitration. As a result, royalty income declined 63.0% year on year.
The Group recorded 87 million yen for share of losses of entities accounted for using equity method, reflecting a decline in sales prices at affiliates in Thailand due to a drop in the overseas crude sugar price, and a decline in yields at sugar cane affiliates in Okinawa and Kagoshima amid poor weather. As a result, ordinary income declined 35.4% year on year to 1,945 million yen and profit attributable to owners of parent fell 33.8% to 1,276 million yen.
-
Description of consolidated financial position Changes in consolidated financial position
As of June 30, 2019, total assets stood at 139,413 million yen, down 453 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. Significant changes in the main items on the consolidated balance sheet were as follows:
-
Current assets
Current assets totaled 53,960 million yen, up 100 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This mainly reflected an increase of 3,658 million yen for cash and deposits and an increase of 397 million yen for notes and accounts receivable - trade, versus a decrease of 4,046 million yen for merchandise and finished goods.
-
Non-currentassets
Non-current assets totaled 85,453 million yen, down 554 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This primarily reflected a decrease of 200 million yen for buildings and structures, net.
-
Liabilities
Liabilities totaled 46,577 million yen, up 1,772 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This mainly reflected an increase of 2,300 million yen for loans payable, versus a decrease of 1,112 million yen for notes and accounts payable - trade.
(iv) Net assets
Net assets totaled 92,836 million yen, down 2,226 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly due to profit attributable to owners of parent of 1,276 million yen, dividends of surplus of 1,468 million yen and purchase of treasury shares of 1,122 million yen.
-
Description of consolidated business forecasts and other information about future forecasts Consolidated business forecasts for fiscal 2019, announced on May 14, 2019, are unchanged.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Mitsui Sugar Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 01:36:10 UTC
