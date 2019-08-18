Mitsui Sugar : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results For the Three Months of the Year Ending March 31, 2020

Mitsui Sugar Co., Ltd. (2109)

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

1. Qualitative Information Regarding the Results for the First Three Months of the Year Ending March 31, 2020

(1) Description of consolidated operating results

In the first three months of fiscal 2019 (April - June 2019), the Japanese economy continued to recover at a moderate pace, supported by an ongoing improvement in employment and income conditions. However, there were some signs of weakness, including slower growth in consumer spending and declines in capital investment and exports. Conditions were also increasingly difficult in the food sector due to factors such as higher raw material costs and rising logistics costs caused by a shortage of labor.

Against that backdrop, the Mitsui Sugar Group worked to strengthen the earnings capabilities of existing businesses and actively implemented a range of initiatives, aiming to build a solid business base by reallocating management resources to growth fields.

(Sugar Business)

In the overseas crude sugar market, the sugar price started the first quarter at the mid-12 cents per pound level before rising to the high-12 cent level amid broader strength in international commodities prices. From the end of April through May, the market softened notably amid high inventories in the Northern hemisphere after the milling season, with the price dropping to the low- 11 cent level. Moving into June, Brazil's export capacity declined due to the strong Brazilian real and speculative funds flowed into commodities markets, helping to lift the sugar price back to the mid-12 cents per pound level. The price fluctuated slightly thereafter, ending the first quarter in the low-12 cent range.

In sales activities, demand rose strongly for a time, supported by the 10-day Golden Week holiday and a celebratory mood among consumers related to the start of Japan's new era, leading to strong shipments of sugar to manufacturers of confectionary and baked goods. However, sales volume declined year on year amid weak shipments to beverage makers, reflecting a pullback in demand from mid-May and a cold rainy season. Against that backdrop, the Group focused on ensuring its products were sold in appropriate price brackets. On the cost front, the Group faced rising logistics and fuel costs, as well an increase in depreciation costs related to investment in new equipment and facilities to ensure stable operations. However, efforts to procure crude sugar at appropriate prices led to an improvement in raw material costs.

In consolidated subsidiaries, yields declined at Showa Sugar Co., Ltd. amid poor weather, and sales volume fell at Hokkaido Sugar Co., Ltd. However, sales and profits from consolidated subsidiaries increased year on year after the consolidation of SIS' 88 Pte Ltd as a Group subsidiary at the end of the third quarter in the previous fiscal year.

As a result of the above, the Sugar Business reported overall net sales of 23,168 million yen and operating income of 992 million yen.

Sugar market status during period

Domestic market price (listed in Nippon Keizai Shimbun, per kilogram of a large bag of superfine sugar, Tokyo) Three months ended June 30, 2019: 187-188 yen

Overseas raw sugar price (NY sugar current delivery, per pound)

Opening price: 12.53 cents, highest price: 12.84 cents, lowest price: 11.36 cents, closing price: 12.32 cents

(Food Science Business)

In the Food Science Business, demand for palachinit was strong from candy manufacturers and other makers of confectionary, but sales volume for palatinose declined. However, an improvement in margins led to an increase in operating income compared with the same period a year earlier.

In consolidated subsidiaries, profits declined year on year at TAISHO TECHNOS CO., LTD., mainly due to startup costs for a new plant. Nutri Co., Ltd. reported higher sales after the acquisition of a liquid food business at the start of the first quarter, but higher operating costs led to weaker profits year on year.

As a result, net sales in the Food Science Business totaled 5,132 million yen and operating income was 165 million yen.

(Real Estate Business)

The Real Estate Business reported net sales of 494 million yen and operating income of 240 million yen, both higher year on year, mainly reflecting the start of leasing activities for a new logistics center in Okayama City from November 2018.

As a result, in the first three months of the fiscal year, net sales increased 7.9% year on year to 28,795 million yen and operating income rose 23.3% to 1,398 million yen.

In non-operating income and expenses, the Group has received royalty income based on a patent and development and marketing rights agreement for fingolimod (FTY720) between Novartis Pharma AG and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, which is the joint holder of the fingolimod patent with the Company. However, Novartis Pharma has initiated an arbitration process challenging the enforceability of certain provisions under the agreement. In light of progress with that process, the Group