Mitsui Sugar : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results For the Year Ended March 31, 2019
05/28/2019 | 10:09pm EDT
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
For the Year Ended March 31, 2019 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
May 14, 2019
Company name:
Mitsui Sugar Co., Ltd.
Stock exchange listings:
Tokyo
Stock code:
2109
Company representative:
Daisuke Saiga
President and Chief Executive Officer
Contact person in charge:
Kouji Suzuki
General Manager, Corporate Planning Division
|
|
|
June 25, 2019
|
Planned date to start dividend payment:
June 26, 2019
|
Preparation of supplementary material for financial statements:
Yes
Briefing session for financial statements:
(For institutional investors and analysts)
(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest one million yen.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2019 (from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019)
(1) Consolidated Results of Operations
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Year ended March 31, 2019
105,274
(0.0)
3,742
(41.1)
10,314
(24.2)
6,862
(17.5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note) Comprehensive income
Year ended March 31, 2019: 6,902 million yen (-25.9%)
Year ended March 31, 2018: 9,310 million yen (11.3%)
Earnings per
Diluted earnings
Return on equity
|
share
per share
Yen
|
%
%
Year ended March 31, 2019
257.00
－
8.2
7.6
3.6
311.33
－
10.5
10.7
(Reference) Equity in earnings
Year ended March 31, 2019: (574 million yen)
|
|
-
Effective from the start of the fiscal year under review, the Company has applied "Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting" (ASBJ Statement No. 28, February 16, 2018). Figures for the previous fiscal year have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the new accounting standard.
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Capital adequacy ratio
Net assets per share
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
|
|
|
|
As of March 31, 2018
131,852
89,871
62.4
3,083.61
As of March 31, 2019:
85,475 million yen
As of March 31, 2018: 82,340 million yen
-
Effective from the start of the fiscal year under review, the Company has applied "Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting" (ASBJ Statement No. 28, February 16, 2018). Figures for the previous fiscal year have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the new accounting standard.
Consolidated Cash Flow
Net cash provided by
Net cash provided by
Net cash provided by
Cash and cash
(used in) operating
(used in) investing
(used in) financing
equivalents
activities
activities
activities
at period end
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
|
|
|
|
Year ended March 31, 2018
15,652
(5,062)
(4,693)
24,462
2. Cash Dividends
Annual dividend
Total
Dividend
Dividend on
End of 1Q
End of 2Q
End of 3Q
Year end
Total
dividends
payout ratio
equity
(Total)
(Consolidated)
(Consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Million yen
%
%
-
50.00
-
60.00
110.00
2,937
35.3
3.7
-
55.00
-
55.00
110.00
2,937
42.8
3.5
-
25.00
-
25.00
50.00
51.3
3. Consolidated Business Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2020 (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
(Percentages are year-over-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating
Ordinary
Profit attributable to
Earnings per
income
income
owners of parent
share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
113,000
7.3
5,100
36.3
5,100
(50.6)
2,600
(62.1)
97.37
*Notes
Significant changes in subsidiaries during period
(Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes of scope of consolidation): None
Changes in accounting policy and accounting estimates and restatement
Changes in accounting policy due to any revision of accounting standards: None
(ii)
Changes in accounting policy other than i) above:
None
(iii)
Changes in accounting estimates:
|
(iv)
Restatement:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3) Number of outstanding shares (common shares)
(i) Number of outstanding shares at period
As of
As of
|
(ii) Number of treasury shares at period end
As of
As of
|
(iii) Average number of shares during period
Year ended
Year ended
26,702,922
(Reference) Overview of Financial Results on a Non-consolidated Basis
1. Financial Results on a Non-consolidated Basis for the Year Ended March 31, 2019 (from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019)
|
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
|
|
|
|
|
|
Million yen
%
Year ended March 31, 2019
61,168
(3.6)
2,837
(36.9)
10,127
(20.0)
7,326
(14.7)
Year ended March 31, 2018
63,445
(3.1)
4,493
36.9
12,652
16.7
8,589
13.5
Net income per share
Diluted net income
|
Yen
|
Year ended March 31, 2019
274.40
|
Year ended March 31, 2018
321.68
|
(2) Financial Position on a Non-consolidated Basis
Total assets
Net assets
Capital adequacy ratio
Net assets per share
As of March 31, 2019
|
|
%
|
|
|
76.6
|
|
|
|
73.5
|
As of March 31, 2019:
73,167 million yen
-
Effective from the start of the fiscal year under review, the Company has applied "Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting" (ASBJ Statement No. 28, February 16, 2018). Figures for the previous fiscal year have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the new accounting standard.
2. Business Forecasts on a Non-consolidated Basis for the Year Ending March 31, 2020 (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) (Percentages are year-over-year changes.)
Net sales
Ordinary income
Net income
Net income
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
60,300
(1.4)
4,100
(59.5)
2,700
(63.1)
101.12
The kessan tanshin document is outside the scope of audit procedures conducted by certified public accountants and the independent auditor.
Explanation on appropriate use of business forecasts, and other special notes
Business forecasts and other forward-looking statements contained in this report and supplementary materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed as rational, and are not intended to guarantee the achievements by the Company. Actual results may greatly differ due to various factors. For preconditions for business forecasts and notes in using such forecasts, please see "(1) Analysis of operating results, 2) Future outlook" in "1. Operating Results and Other" on page 3 of the appendix.
1. Operating Results and Other.............................................................................................................................................................
2
|
|
(2)
Analysis of financial position ......................................................................................................................................................
4
|
|
(4)
Business risk................................................................................................................................................................................
5
|
3. Basic Stance on Selection of Accounting Standards............................................................................................................................
6
|
(1)
Consolidated balance sheets ........................................................................................................................................................
7
|
|
(Consolidated statements of income)...........................................................................................................................................
9
(Consolidated statements of comprehensive income)................................................................................................................
10
|
|
(4)
Consolidated statements of cash flows ......................................................................................................................................
13
|
|
(Notes on assumptions of a going concern)...............................................................................................................................
15
(Consolidated balance sheets) ...................................................................................................................................................
17
(Consolidated statements of income).........................................................................................................................................
18
(Consolidated statements of cash flows) ...................................................................................................................................
20
(Matters related to business combinations) ...............................................................................................................................
21
(Segment information, etc.).......................................................................................................................................................
23
(Per-share information) .............................................................................................................................................................
27
(Important subsequent events)...................................................................................................................................................
27
|
(1)
Balance sheets ...........................................................................................................................................................................
28
|
|
(3)
Statements of changes in net assets ...........................................................................................................................................
31
|
|
(Notes on assumptions of a going concern)...............................................................................................................................
33
(Matters related to business combinations) ...............................................................................................................................
33
(Important subsequent events)...................................................................................................................................................
33
|
(1)
Transfer of officers ....................................................................................................................................................................
33
|
|
1. Operating Results and Other
Analysis of operating results 1) Overview of fiscal 2018
In fiscal 2018, despite some impact from natural disasters such as earthquakes and heavy rain, the Japanese economy recovered at a moderate pace, supported by an improvement in the employment and income environment. However, the outlook remained uncertain due to lingering concerns about US-China trade tensions and the unstable international situation.
Against that backdrop, the overseas food market, particularly in Asia, gained momentum on the back of rapid diversification in consumer tastes, such as growing interest in healthy eating and authentic food.
The Mitsui Sugar Group worked to strengthen the earnings capabilities of existing businesses while also actively reallocating management resources to growth fields to address those changes in the market and build a new business base. During the fiscal year under review, we took a number of long-term strategic steps to tap into the growing Asian market, including making new investments in Singapore, China and Thailand.
(Sugar Business)
In the overseas crude sugar market, which affects raw material prices in the Sugar Business, the sugar price started the fiscal year at the mid-12 cents per pound level, before falling to around 10 cents at one point amid growing expectations that supply- demand conditions would ease worldwide. The sugar price subsequently recovered to the high-12 cents level, but then fluctuated sharply through August and eventually dropped back to the 9-cents level in late September - the lowest level for around 10 years
amid strong production and an increase in the inventory ratio in Brazil, the world's largest sugar producer. Buoyed by speculative funds flowing into commodities markets, the crude sugar price rose sharply to the 14 cents level at one point, but after a short period, the downward trend intensified, and the sugar price traded closely around the 12-cents mark, ending the fiscal year at the mid-12 cents level. In Japan, retail prices for refined white sugar started the fiscal year at around 189-190 yen per kg, but shipment prices were reduced in July to reflect the decline in overseas crude sugar prices and the retail sugar price ended the fiscal year at around 187-188 yen per kg.
In sales activities, sales volume declined slightly year on year, reflecting weak shipments due to the impact of heavy rain in Western Japan and Typhoon Jebi and a drop in year-end demand for home-use sugar sachets. In production activities, fixed manufacturing costs rose due to higher fuel prices and an increase in depreciation costs related to investment in new equipment and facilities to ensure stable operations. In addition, amid weak overseas crude sugar prices, the cost of raw material inventories carried over from the previous fiscal year was high compared with product sales prices, pushing down profits.
Overseas, the Group significantly expanded its operations. In Thailand, the Group upgraded and expanded facilities at a sugar processing plant operated by Kaset Phol Sugar Ltd. to meet growing demand for sugar from both a volume and quality perspective. The Group also acquired SIS' 88 Pte Ltd, which owns the dominant sugar brand in Singapore. The acquisition gives the Group a base to expand its business in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. In addition, the Group invested in COFCO Sugar Liaoning Co., Ltd., an affiliate of COFCO, a major state-run corporate group in China.
In domestic consolidated subsidiaries, Hokkaido Sugar Co., Ltd. faced lower sales prices and higher distribution costs due to rising fuel prices. The company was also affected by the Hokkaido Eastern Iburi earthquake. Profits declined at Showa Sugar Co., Ltd. due to low sucrose content in raw sugar cane amid unfavorable weather.
As a result, net sales of the Sugar Business amounted to 84,117 million yen and operating income was 2,350 million yen.
Sugar market status during period
Domestic market price (listed in Nippon Keizai Shimbun, per kilogram of a large bag of superfine sugar, Tokyo) Opening price: 189-190 yen, highest price: 189-190 yen, lowest price: 187-188 yen, closing price: 187-188 yen
Overseas crude sugar price (NY sugar current delivery, per pound)
Opening price: 12.33 cents, highest price: 14.24 cents, lowest price: 9.83 cents, closing price: 12.53 cents
(Food Science Business)
In the Food Science Business, sales volume increased year on year, supported by a successful campaign promoting the ability of palatinose to improve stamina during exercise, which led to a major beverage maker adopting the ingredient for new products. The business also registered strong sales of palachinit to major users, helping to lift sales and profits year on year.
However, in consolidated subsidiaries, sales and profits declined year on year at Nutri Co., Ltd, reflecting weaker sales and higher personnel and distribution expenses to strengthen the sales structure. TAISHO TECHNOS CO., LTD. reported higher sales, but profits declined due to one-time costs related to the construction of a new factory and R&D center.
As a result, net sales in the Food Science Business amounted to 19,200 million yen, while operating income was 471 million yen.
(Real Estate Business)
The Real Estate Business reported sales of 1,956 million yen and operating income of 921 million yen, both higher year on
|