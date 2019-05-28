Log in
Mitsui Sugar : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results For the Year Ended March 31, 2019

05/28/2019 | 10:09pm EDT

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

For the Year Ended March 31, 2019 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

May 14, 2019

Company name:

Mitsui Sugar Co., Ltd.

Stock exchange listings:

Tokyo

Stock code:

2109

https://www.mitsui-sugar.co.jp/

Company representative:

Daisuke Saiga

President and Chief Executive Officer

Contact person in charge:

Kouji Suzuki

General Manager, Corporate Planning Division

TEL. 81-3-3663-3111

Planned date for ordinary general meeting of shareholders:

June 25, 2019

Planned date to start dividend payment:

June 26, 2019

Planned date for submission of annual securities report:

June 25, 2019

Preparation of supplementary material for financial statements:

Yes

Briefing session for financial statements:

Yes

(For institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest one million yen.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2019 (from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019)

(1) Consolidated Results of Operations

(Percentages are year-over-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Year ended March 31, 2019

105,274

(0.0)

3,742

(41.1)

10,314

(24.2)

6,862

(17.5)

Year ended March 31, 2018

105,291

2.0

6,354

21.8

13,609

8.9

8,313

11.1

(Note) Comprehensive income

Year ended March 31, 2019: 6,902 million yen (-25.9%)

Year ended March 31, 2018: 9,310 million yen (11.3%)

Earnings per

Diluted earnings

Return on equity

Return on assets

Operating margin

share

per share

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

Year ended March 31, 2019

257.00

8.2

7.6

3.6

Year ended March 31, 2018

311.33

10.5

10.7

6.0

(Reference) Equity in earnings

(losses) of affiliates

Year ended March 31, 2019: (574 million yen)

Year ended March 31, 2018: (701 million yen)

  • Effective from the start of the fiscal year under review, the Company has applied "Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting" (ASBJ Statement No. 28, February 16, 2018). Figures for the previous fiscal year have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the new accounting standard.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Capital adequacy ratio

Net assets per share

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

As of March 31, 2019

139,867

95,063

61.1

3,201.11

As of March 31, 2018

131,852

89,871

62.4

3,083.61

(Reference) Equity capital

As of March 31, 2019:

85,475 million yen

As of March 31, 2018: 82,340 million yen

  • Effective from the start of the fiscal year under review, the Company has applied "Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting" (ASBJ Statement No. 28, February 16, 2018). Figures for the previous fiscal year have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the new accounting standard.
    1. Consolidated Cash Flow

Net cash provided by

Net cash provided by

Net cash provided by

Cash and cash

(used in) operating

(used in) investing

(used in) financing

equivalents

activities

activities

activities

at period end

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Year ended March 31, 2019

12,081

(20,652)

(1,050)

14,825

Year ended March 31, 2018

15,652

(5,062)

(4,693)

24,462

2. Cash Dividends

Annual dividend

Total

Dividend

Dividend on

End of 1Q

End of 2Q

End of 3Q

Year end

Total

dividends

payout ratio

equity

(Total)

(Consolidated)

(Consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Million yen

%

%

Year ended March 31, 2018

-

50.00

-

60.00

110.00

2,937

35.3

3.7

Year ended March 31, 2019

-

55.00

-

55.00

110.00

2,937

42.8

3.5

Year ending March 31, 2020 (forecast)

-

25.00

-

25.00

50.00

51.3

3. Consolidated Business Forecasts for the Year Ending March 31, 2020 (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

(Percentages are year-over-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating

Ordinary

Profit attributable to

Earnings per

income

income

owners of parent

share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

113,000

7.3

5,100

36.3

5,100

(50.6)

2,600

(62.1)

97.37

*Notes

  1. Significant changes in subsidiaries during period
    (Changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes of scope of consolidation): None
  2. Changes in accounting policy and accounting estimates and restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policy due to any revision of accounting standards: None

(ii)

Changes in accounting policy other than i) above:

None

(iii)

Changes in accounting estimates:

None

(iv)

Restatement:

None

(3) Number of outstanding shares (common shares)

(i) Number of outstanding shares at period

As of

28,333,480

As of

28,333,480

end (including treasury shares)

March 31, 2019

shares

March 31, 2018

shares

(ii) Number of treasury shares at period end

As of

1,631,540

As of

1,630,807

March 31, 2019

Shares

March 31, 2018

shares

(iii) Average number of shares during period

Year ended

26,702,257

Year ended

26,702,922

March 31, 2019

shares

March 31, 2018

shares

(Reference) Overview of Financial Results on a Non-consolidated Basis

1. Financial Results on a Non-consolidated Basis for the Year Ended March 31, 2019 (from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019)

(1) Non-consolidated Results for Operations

(Percentages are year-over-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Year ended March 31, 2019

61,168

(3.6)

2,837

(36.9)

10,127

(20.0)

7,326

(14.7)

Year ended March 31, 2018

63,445

(3.1)

4,493

36.9

12,652

16.7

8,589

13.5

Net income per share

Diluted net income

per share

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2019

274.40

-

Year ended March 31, 2018

321.68

-

(2) Financial Position on a Non-consolidated Basis

Total assets

Net assets

Capital adequacy ratio

Net assets per share

As of March 31, 2019

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

95,561

73,167

76.6

2,740.17

As of March 31, 2018

93,987

69,043

73.5

2,585.63

(Reference) Equity capital

As of March 31, 2019:

73,167 million yen

As of March 31, 2018: 69,043 million yen

  • Effective from the start of the fiscal year under review, the Company has applied "Partial Amendments to Accounting Standard for Tax Effect Accounting" (ASBJ Statement No. 28, February 16, 2018). Figures for the previous fiscal year have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the new accounting standard.

2. Business Forecasts on a Non-consolidated Basis for the Year Ending March 31, 2020 (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) (Percentages are year-over-year changes.)

Net sales

Ordinary income

Net income

Net income

per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

60,300

(1.4)

4,100

(59.5)

2,700

(63.1)

101.12

  • The kessan tanshin document is outside the scope of audit procedures conducted by certified public accountants and the independent auditor.
  • Explanation on appropriate use of business forecasts, and other special notes
    Business forecasts and other forward-looking statements contained in this report and supplementary materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed as rational, and are not intended to guarantee the achievements by the Company. Actual results may greatly differ due to various factors. For preconditions for business forecasts and notes in using such forecasts, please see "(1) Analysis of operating results, 2) Future outlook" in "1. Operating Results and Other" on page 3 of the appendix.
  • Appendix

1. Operating Results and Other.............................................................................................................................................................

2

(1)

Analysis of operating results .......................................................................................................................................................

2

(2)

Analysis of financial position ......................................................................................................................................................

4

(3)

Fundamental policy for profit allocation and dividends for fiscal 2018 and 2019.......................................................................

4

(4)

Business risk................................................................................................................................................................................

5

2. Corporate Group..................................................................................................................................................................................

6

3. Basic Stance on Selection of Accounting Standards............................................................................................................................

6

4. Consolidated Financial Statements and Important Notes ..................................................................................................................

7

(1)

Consolidated balance sheets ........................................................................................................................................................

7

(2)

Consolidated statements of income and consolidated statements of comprehensive income ......................................................

9

(Consolidated statements of income)...........................................................................................................................................

9

(Consolidated statements of comprehensive income)................................................................................................................

10

(3)

Consolidated statements of changes in net assets ......................................................................................................................

11

(4)

Consolidated statements of cash flows ......................................................................................................................................

13

(5)

Notes on consolidated financial statements ...............................................................................................................................

15

(Notes on assumptions of a going concern)...............................................................................................................................

15

(Consolidated balance sheets) ...................................................................................................................................................

17

(Consolidated statements of income).........................................................................................................................................

18

(Consolidated statements of cash flows) ...................................................................................................................................

20

(Matters related to business combinations) ...............................................................................................................................

21

(Segment information, etc.).......................................................................................................................................................

23

(Per-share information) .............................................................................................................................................................

27

(Important subsequent events)...................................................................................................................................................

27

5. Non-consolidated Financial Statements and Important Notes .........................................................................................................

28

(1)

Balance sheets ...........................................................................................................................................................................

28

(2)

Statements of income ................................................................................................................................................................

30

(3)

Statements of changes in net assets ...........................................................................................................................................

31

(4)

Notes on non-consolidated financial statements........................................................................................................................

33

(Notes on assumptions of a going concern)...............................................................................................................................

33

(Matters related to business combinations) ...............................................................................................................................

33

(Important subsequent events)...................................................................................................................................................

33

6. Other................................................................................................................................................................................................

33

(1)

Transfer of officers ....................................................................................................................................................................

33

(2)

Other..........................................................................................................................................................................................

33

1

1. Operating Results and Other

  1. Analysis of operating results 1) Overview of fiscal 2018

In fiscal 2018, despite some impact from natural disasters such as earthquakes and heavy rain, the Japanese economy recovered at a moderate pace, supported by an improvement in the employment and income environment. However, the outlook remained uncertain due to lingering concerns about US-China trade tensions and the unstable international situation.

Against that backdrop, the overseas food market, particularly in Asia, gained momentum on the back of rapid diversification in consumer tastes, such as growing interest in healthy eating and authentic food.

The Mitsui Sugar Group worked to strengthen the earnings capabilities of existing businesses while also actively reallocating management resources to growth fields to address those changes in the market and build a new business base. During the fiscal year under review, we took a number of long-term strategic steps to tap into the growing Asian market, including making new investments in Singapore, China and Thailand.

(Sugar Business)

In the overseas crude sugar market, which affects raw material prices in the Sugar Business, the sugar price started the fiscal year at the mid-12 cents per pound level, before falling to around 10 cents at one point amid growing expectations that supply- demand conditions would ease worldwide. The sugar price subsequently recovered to the high-12 cents level, but then fluctuated sharply through August and eventually dropped back to the 9-cents level in late September - the lowest level for around 10 years

  • amid strong production and an increase in the inventory ratio in Brazil, the world's largest sugar producer. Buoyed by speculative funds flowing into commodities markets, the crude sugar price rose sharply to the 14 cents level at one point, but after a short period, the downward trend intensified, and the sugar price traded closely around the 12-cents mark, ending the fiscal year at the mid-12 cents level. In Japan, retail prices for refined white sugar started the fiscal year at around 189-190 yen per kg, but shipment prices were reduced in July to reflect the decline in overseas crude sugar prices and the retail sugar price ended the fiscal year at around 187-188 yen per kg.

In sales activities, sales volume declined slightly year on year, reflecting weak shipments due to the impact of heavy rain in Western Japan and Typhoon Jebi and a drop in year-end demand for home-use sugar sachets. In production activities, fixed manufacturing costs rose due to higher fuel prices and an increase in depreciation costs related to investment in new equipment and facilities to ensure stable operations. In addition, amid weak overseas crude sugar prices, the cost of raw material inventories carried over from the previous fiscal year was high compared with product sales prices, pushing down profits.

Overseas, the Group significantly expanded its operations. In Thailand, the Group upgraded and expanded facilities at a sugar processing plant operated by Kaset Phol Sugar Ltd. to meet growing demand for sugar from both a volume and quality perspective. The Group also acquired SIS' 88 Pte Ltd, which owns the dominant sugar brand in Singapore. The acquisition gives the Group a base to expand its business in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. In addition, the Group invested in COFCO Sugar Liaoning Co., Ltd., an affiliate of COFCO, a major state-run corporate group in China.

In domestic consolidated subsidiaries, Hokkaido Sugar Co., Ltd. faced lower sales prices and higher distribution costs due to rising fuel prices. The company was also affected by the Hokkaido Eastern Iburi earthquake. Profits declined at Showa Sugar Co., Ltd. due to low sucrose content in raw sugar cane amid unfavorable weather.

As a result, net sales of the Sugar Business amounted to 84,117 million yen and operating income was 2,350 million yen.

Sugar market status during period

Domestic market price (listed in Nippon Keizai Shimbun, per kilogram of a large bag of superfine sugar, Tokyo) Opening price: 189-190 yen, highest price: 189-190 yen, lowest price: 187-188 yen, closing price: 187-188 yen

Overseas crude sugar price (NY sugar current delivery, per pound)

Opening price: 12.33 cents, highest price: 14.24 cents, lowest price: 9.83 cents, closing price: 12.53 cents

(Food Science Business)

In the Food Science Business, sales volume increased year on year, supported by a successful campaign promoting the ability of palatinose to improve stamina during exercise, which led to a major beverage maker adopting the ingredient for new products. The business also registered strong sales of palachinit to major users, helping to lift sales and profits year on year.

However, in consolidated subsidiaries, sales and profits declined year on year at Nutri Co., Ltd, reflecting weaker sales and higher personnel and distribution expenses to strengthen the sales structure. TAISHO TECHNOS CO., LTD. reported higher sales, but profits declined due to one-time costs related to the construction of a new factory and R&D center.

As a result, net sales in the Food Science Business amounted to 19,200 million yen, while operating income was 471 million yen.

(Real Estate Business)

The Real Estate Business reported sales of 1,956 million yen and operating income of 921 million yen, both higher year on

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mitsui Sugar Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 02:08:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
