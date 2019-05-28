Mitsui Sugar : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results For the Year Ended March 31, 2019

1. Operating Results and Other

Analysis of operating results 1) Overview of fiscal 2018

In fiscal 2018, despite some impact from natural disasters such as earthquakes and heavy rain, the Japanese economy recovered at a moderate pace, supported by an improvement in the employment and income environment. However, the outlook remained uncertain due to lingering concerns about US-China trade tensions and the unstable international situation.

Against that backdrop, the overseas food market, particularly in Asia, gained momentum on the back of rapid diversification in consumer tastes, such as growing interest in healthy eating and authentic food.

The Mitsui Sugar Group worked to strengthen the earnings capabilities of existing businesses while also actively reallocating management resources to growth fields to address those changes in the market and build a new business base. During the fiscal year under review, we took a number of long-term strategic steps to tap into the growing Asian market, including making new investments in Singapore, China and Thailand.

(Sugar Business)

In the overseas crude sugar market, which affects raw material prices in the Sugar Business, the sugar price started the fiscal year at the mid-12 cents per pound level, before falling to around 10 cents at one point amid growing expectations that supply- demand conditions would ease worldwide. The sugar price subsequently recovered to the high-12 cents level, but then fluctuated sharply through August and eventually dropped back to the 9-cents level in late September - the lowest level for around 10 years

amid strong production and an increase in the inventory ratio in Brazil, the world's largest sugar producer. Buoyed by speculative funds flowing into commodities markets, the crude sugar price rose sharply to the 14 cents level at one point, but after a short period, the downward trend intensified, and the sugar price traded closely around the 12-cents mark, ending the fiscal year at the mid-12 cents level. In Japan, retail prices for refined white sugar started the fiscal year at around 189-190 yen per kg, but shipment prices were reduced in July to reflect the decline in overseas crude sugar prices and the retail sugar price ended the fiscal year at around 187-188 yen per kg.

In sales activities, sales volume declined slightly year on year, reflecting weak shipments due to the impact of heavy rain in Western Japan and Typhoon Jebi and a drop in year-end demand for home-use sugar sachets. In production activities, fixed manufacturing costs rose due to higher fuel prices and an increase in depreciation costs related to investment in new equipment and facilities to ensure stable operations. In addition, amid weak overseas crude sugar prices, the cost of raw material inventories carried over from the previous fiscal year was high compared with product sales prices, pushing down profits.

Overseas, the Group significantly expanded its operations. In Thailand, the Group upgraded and expanded facilities at a sugar processing plant operated by Kaset Phol Sugar Ltd. to meet growing demand for sugar from both a volume and quality perspective. The Group also acquired SIS' 88 Pte Ltd, which owns the dominant sugar brand in Singapore. The acquisition gives the Group a base to expand its business in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. In addition, the Group invested in COFCO Sugar Liaoning Co., Ltd., an affiliate of COFCO, a major state-run corporate group in China.

In domestic consolidated subsidiaries, Hokkaido Sugar Co., Ltd. faced lower sales prices and higher distribution costs due to rising fuel prices. The company was also affected by the Hokkaido Eastern Iburi earthquake. Profits declined at Showa Sugar Co., Ltd. due to low sucrose content in raw sugar cane amid unfavorable weather.

As a result, net sales of the Sugar Business amounted to 84,117 million yen and operating income was 2,350 million yen.

Sugar market status during period

Domestic market price (listed in Nippon Keizai Shimbun, per kilogram of a large bag of superfine sugar, Tokyo) Opening price: 189-190 yen, highest price: 189-190 yen, lowest price: 187-188 yen, closing price: 187-188 yen

Overseas crude sugar price (NY sugar current delivery, per pound)

Opening price: 12.33 cents, highest price: 14.24 cents, lowest price: 9.83 cents, closing price: 12.53 cents

(Food Science Business)

In the Food Science Business, sales volume increased year on year, supported by a successful campaign promoting the ability of palatinose to improve stamina during exercise, which led to a major beverage maker adopting the ingredient for new products. The business also registered strong sales of palachinit to major users, helping to lift sales and profits year on year.

However, in consolidated subsidiaries, sales and profits declined year on year at Nutri Co., Ltd, reflecting weaker sales and higher personnel and distribution expenses to strengthen the sales structure. TAISHO TECHNOS CO., LTD. reported higher sales, but profits declined due to one-time costs related to the construction of a new factory and R&D center.

As a result, net sales in the Food Science Business amounted to 19,200 million yen, while operating income was 471 million yen.

(Real Estate Business)

The Real Estate Business reported sales of 1,956 million yen and operating income of 921 million yen, both higher year on