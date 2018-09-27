Mitutoyo America Corporation : Announces Grand Opening of Mason, OH, M3 Solution Center

Mitutoyo America Corporation announces the grand opening of the newest M3 Solution Center on October 25, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mason, OH. The 13,500-square-foot facility is conveniently located for customers to schedule appointments for product demonstrations, assistance with application challenges and metrology solutions, as well as product and educational training seminars. The M3 Solution Center is located at 6220 Hi Tek Court, Mason, OH.

The Mason M3 Solution Center showcases Mitutoyo America’s dedication to their customers’ needs by offering complete solution services on all of the latest metrology technological advances. The showroom will feature the Mach Ko-Ga-Me system, as well as other equipment on display at IMTS 2018 including a Mach 3A CMM, QV Active, Crysta-Apex EX 5-axis CNC CMM with PH20, Optical Comparator with M2-2D interface, the new U-Wave Fit, and the new HR-530 hardness tester.

During the celebration, attendees will have an opportunity to tour the facility and take part in several product demonstrations. Scheduled highlights include

Interactive Tool Table: The innovative tool display will be available all day and provide a look at tool specifications and show unique features of select individual specialty tools and allow attendees to try the individual products and interact with them.

8:30 a.m. Automated Metrology Solutions: Mitutoyo's team of engineers will be available to show shop floor integration solutions, automated measurement cell technology and custom measurement solutions.

10:00 a.m. Vision Systems for High Accuracy Measurement: A demonstration on NEW QV Active release, PFF, QV Stream System Technology and Touch Probe, Optional Software releases, Micro Technology and White Light Interferometry.

1:00 p.m. Introduction to Electronic Data Collection and Real-Time SPC: Experience the full capabilities of MeasurLink SPC data collection software and various ways of getting the data from gages to the SPC software. Demonstrations will include data collection using USB direct cables, wireless transmitters, and new USB Multiplexers.

2:30 p.m. Fundamentals of Surface Roughness: With more than 100 ways to measure a surface and analyze results, it's no wonder there is confusion when it comes to surface analysis. During this demonstration, learn what surface analysis is and necessary calibration steps; and the importance of tip wear and checks.

“At Mitutoyo, custom solutions is an integral part of who we are. Our goal is to always provide timely, quality metrology solutions to our customers that are convenient and practical for their businesses,” says Terry Davis, regional sales manager. “At an M3 Solution Center everything is provided under one roof so the customer can have easy access to all of the latest technology available in one place and interact with the tools to ensure we are providing them with solutions that address their core concerns and aren’t just talking about product functionality.”

Mitutoyo has a total of nine M3 Solution Centers throughout the U.S.

For more information about the Mitutoyo Open House in Mason, OH on October 25, 2018 or to RSVP to attend, please email Chase Heikkila at chase.heikkila@mitutoyo.com by October 12, 2018.

For media only: To commemorate the event, please join us for a Grand Opening VIP Event and ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 24, 2018 starting at 10:45 a.m. The celebration will include live demonstrations, facility tours and refreshments. If interested in attending the event, RSVP to karen.sumner@mitutoyo.com by October, 12, 2018.

Mitutoyo Corporation is the world's largest provider of measurement and inspection solutions offering the most complete selection of machines, sensors, systems and services with a line encompassing CMM (coordinate measuring machines), vision, form and finish measuring machines, as well as precision tools and instruments, and metrology data management software. Mitutoyo's nationwide network of Metrology Centers and support operations provides application, calibration, service, repair and educational programs to ensure that our 8,500+ metrology products will deliver measurement solutions for our customers throughout their lifetime.

