Mitutoyo America Corporation : Announces Grand Opening of Mason, OH, M3 Solution Center

Mitutoyo
America Corporation announces the grand opening of the newest M3 Solution
Center on October 25, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in
Mason, OH. The 13,500-square-foot facility is conveniently located for
customers to schedule appointments for product demonstrations,
assistance with application challenges and metrology solutions, as well
as product and educational training seminars. The M3 Solution
Center is located at 6220 Hi Tek Court, Mason, OH.
The Mason M3 Solution Center showcases Mitutoyo America’s
dedication to their customers’ needs by offering complete solution
services on all of the latest metrology technological advances. The
showroom will feature the Mach Ko-Ga-Me system, as well as other
equipment on display at IMTS 2018 including a Mach 3A CMM, QV Active,
Crysta-Apex EX 5-axis CNC CMM with PH20, Optical Comparator with M2-2D
interface, the new U-Wave Fit, and the new HR-530 hardness tester.
During the celebration, attendees will have an opportunity to tour the
facility and take part in several product demonstrations. Scheduled
highlights include
-
Interactive Tool Table: The innovative tool display will be
available all day and provide a look at tool specifications and show
unique features of select individual specialty tools and allow
attendees to try the individual products and interact with them.
-
8:30 a.m. Automated Metrology Solutions: Mitutoyo’s team of
engineers will be available to show shop floor integration solutions,
automated measurement cell technology and custom measurement solutions.
-
10:00 a.m. Vision Systems for High Accuracy Measurement: A
demonstration on NEW QV Active release, PFF, QV Stream System
Technology and Touch Probe, Optional Software releases, Micro
Technology and White Light Interferometry.
-
1:00 p.m. Introduction to Electronic Data Collection and Real-Time
SPC: Experience the full capabilities of MeasurLink SPC data
collection software and various ways of getting the data from gages to
the SPC software. Demonstrations will include data collection using
USB direct cables, wireless transmitters, and new USB Multiplexers.
-
2:30 p.m. Fundamentals of Surface Roughness: With more than 100
ways to measure a surface and analyze results, it's no wonder there is
confusion when it comes to surface analysis. During this
demonstration, learn what surface analysis is and necessary
calibration steps; and the importance of tip wear and checks.
“At Mitutoyo, custom solutions is an integral part of who we are. Our
goal is to always provide timely, quality metrology solutions to our
customers that are convenient and practical for their businesses,” says
Terry Davis, regional sales manager. “At an M3 Solution
Center everything is provided under one roof so the customer can have
easy access to all of the latest technology available in one place and
interact with the tools to ensure we are providing them with solutions
that address their core concerns and aren’t just talking about product
functionality.”
Mitutoyo has a total of nine M3 Solution Centers throughout
the U.S.
For more information about the Mitutoyo Open House in Mason, OH on
October 25, 2018 or to RSVP to attend, please email Chase Heikkila at chase.heikkila@mitutoyo.com
by October 12, 2018.
For media only: To
commemorate the event, please join us for a Grand Opening VIP Event and
ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 24, 2018 starting at 10:45 a.m. The
celebration will include live demonstrations, facility tours and
refreshments. If interested in attending the event, RSVP to karen.sumner@mitutoyo.com
by October, 12, 2018.
Mitutoyo
Corporation is the world's largest provider of measurement
and inspection solutions offering the most complete selection of
machines, sensors, systems and services with a line encompassing CMM
(coordinate measuring machines), vision, form and finish measuring
machines, as well as precision tools and instruments, and metrology data
management software. Mitutoyo's nationwide network of Metrology Centers
and support operations provides application, calibration, service,
repair and educational programs to ensure that our 8,500+ metrology
products will deliver measurement solutions for our customers throughout
their lifetime.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180927005116/en/