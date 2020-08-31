Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mitutoyo America Corporation : Announces Release of Gold Care PLUS for CMM & Vision Machines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/31/2020 | 08:19am EDT

Mitutoyo America Corporation is pleased to announce the release of Gold Care PLUS, which is included with CRYSTA-Apex V Series CMMs and Quick Vision Apex Measuring Systems.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200831005006/en/

Gold Care PLUS is the next generation of Gold Care, Mitutoyo’s comprehensive productivity and services aftercare program, providing customers long-term value that includes productivity enhancements, extended support and calibrations, and extended warranty.

CRYSTA-Apex V Series CMM with Gold Care PLUS

CRYSTA-Apex V models 500/700/900/1200 will come with Gold Care PLUS. There are 32 different CMM configurations with selectable probe options available with the Gold Care PLUS package, and features include:

  • 2 Year extended warranty
  • Standard calibration
  • Eco-Fix “S” or “L” (dependent upon CMM model)
  • M2 or M3 Stylus Kit (dependent upon probe system)
  • MeasurLink® Pro V9 software
  • Air Dryer & Power Conditioner
  • Status monitor (supported with MTConnect standard)
  • Quick Launcher (EZ Operator Inspection interface)
  • Fixture Builder (stand-alone version)

Quick Vision Apex Measuring System with Gold Care PLUS

Nine QV Apex models, including the 302/404/600 sizes, will come with Gold Care PLUS. Features include:

  • 2 Year extended warranty and standard calibration
  • 5 Year free phone support
  • Opti-Fix Starter Kit with magnet holders (dependent upon machine)
  • M2 Stylus Kit
  • MeasurLink® Pro V9 software
  • Status monitor with integrated MT Connect
  • CAD I/F – CAD import/export package
  • Second monitor and power conditioner

Mitutoyo Corporation is the world's largest global provider of measurement and inspection solutions offering the most complete selection of machines, sensors, systems and services with a line encompassing CMM (coordinate measuring machines), vision, form and finish measuring machines, as well as precision tools and instruments, and metrology data management software. Mitutoyo's nationwide network of Metrology Centers and support operations provides application, calibration, service, repair, and educational programs to ensure that our 8,500+ metrology products will deliver measurement solutions for our global customers throughout their lifetime.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:31aAXOLOT : Commercial update
AQ
08:31aTERAGO : Signs on as Connected2Fiber's First Canadian Provider of Networking Solutions
AQ
08:31aUPCO INTERNATIONAL : Delays Filing of Interims Financial Statements
AQ
08:31aINPIXON : and FSI Team for Facility Management Solutions Incorporating Intelligent Maps to Combat COVID-19
PR
08:31aCASTLIGHT HEALTH : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
08:31aNORFOLK SOUTHERN : living shoreline initiative is good for the environment, the community, and business
PR
08:31aMARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. : to Delist from NYSE Chicago Stock Exchange
PR
08:31aREGENERX BIOPHARMACEUTICALS : Joint Venture Expects to Complete Phase 3 Dry Eye Trial in November 2020
PR
08:31aTHERMOGENESIS : to Participate in Investor Conferences in September
PR
08:31aDavid Canter of Fidelity and Eric Clarke of Orion to Run in 2020 Virtual Boston Marathon for Invest in Others Charitable Foundation This September
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SANOFI : Sanofi more confident about its coronavirus vaccines
2BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD. : CHINA'S IRON ORE IMPORTS SET FOR STRONG AUGUST, BUT WHERE IS ALL THE STEEL GO..
3VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Veolia Offers to Acquire Suez Stake, Eyes Takeover
4BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. : Berkshire Buys Up Stakes in 5 Storied Japanese Companies -- WSJ
5KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. : KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N : U.S. scraps Philips ventilator order in 2020 earnings blow

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group