Mitutoyo America Corporation : Announces Release of Gold Care PLUS for CMM & Vision Machines

Mitutoyo America Corporation is pleased to announce the release of Gold Care PLUS, which is included with CRYSTA-Apex V Series CMMs and Quick Vision Apex Measuring Systems.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200831005006/en/

Gold Care PLUS is the next generation of Gold Care, Mitutoyo’s comprehensive productivity and services aftercare program, providing customers long-term value that includes productivity enhancements, extended support and calibrations, and extended warranty.

CRYSTA-Apex V Series CMM with Gold Care PLUS

CRYSTA-Apex V models 500/700/900/1200 will come with Gold Care PLUS. There are 32 different CMM configurations with selectable probe options available with the Gold Care PLUS package, and features include:

2 Year extended warranty

Standard calibration

Eco-Fix “S” or “L” (dependent upon CMM model)

M2 or M3 Stylus Kit (dependent upon probe system)

MeasurLink® Pro V9 software

Air Dryer & Power Conditioner

Status monitor (supported with MTConnect standard)

Quick Launcher (EZ Operator Inspection interface)

Fixture Builder (stand-alone version)

Quick Vision Apex Measuring System with Gold Care PLUS

Nine QV Apex models, including the 302/404/600 sizes, will come with Gold Care PLUS. Features include:

2 Year extended warranty and standard calibration

5 Year free phone support

Opti-Fix Starter Kit with magnet holders (dependent upon machine)

M2 Stylus Kit

MeasurLink® Pro V9 software

Status monitor with integrated MT Connect

CAD I/F – CAD import/export package

Second monitor and power conditioner

Mitutoyo Corporation is the world's largest global provider of measurement and inspection solutions offering the most complete selection of machines, sensors, systems and services with a line encompassing CMM (coordinate measuring machines), vision, form and finish measuring machines, as well as precision tools and instruments, and metrology data management software. Mitutoyo's nationwide network of Metrology Centers and support operations provides application, calibration, service, repair, and educational programs to ensure that our 8,500+ metrology products will deliver measurement solutions for our global customers throughout their lifetime.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200831005006/en/