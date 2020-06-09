Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MityLite Expands Popular FlexOne Folding Chair Line

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 10:01am EDT

Orem, Utah, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MityLite, a manufacturer of award-winning commercial furniture, announced the launch of two new products in the FlexOne Series Folding Chair line. The FlexOne CS is the standard option, FlexOne FX comes with an upholstered seat and FlexOne LX has an upholstered seat and back.

“FlexOne is continuously included in market reports listing the top commercial folding chairs on the market,” said Aaron Barker, product manager for research and development at MityLite. “FlexOne chairs have always been popular with our public assembly and education customers, and I’m sure those businesses will appreciate having these new models available to them.”

Wirecutter has consistently named the FlexOne as their favorite folding chair since 2017. In addition, AllTopRatings lists the FlexOne as one of the “Top 10 Best Folding Chairs in 2020 Reviews.”

FlexOne chairs feature the patented flex seat and back for premium comfort. They are lightweight, 9–11 pounds, with a durable, powder-coated steel frame that can hold up to 1,000 pounds. The FlexOne CS can be customized with a variety of paint colors for the frame, seat, and back. The FlexOne FX and FlexOne LX come with closed-cell (methylene diphenyl diisocyanate or MDI)) polyurethane foam and a selection of premium upholstery options.

“As an added customer benefit, we are able to leverage our streamlined manufacturing and pricing to achieve a lower cost, quick delivery and high-quality for these folding chairs,” said Barker. 

Learn more about MityLite at mitylite.com.

###

About MityLite

Based in Orem, Utah, MityLite is part of the MITY Incorporated family of product brands serving the B2B marketplace in hospitality, public assembly, higher education, government, restaurant, and healthcare. MityLite manufactures award-winning and professionally designed furniture including banquet chairs, folding tables, portable staging and dance floors, folding and stacking chairs, and carts. The other MITY brands include Holsag®, Bertolini®, XpressPort® and BRODA®.

Attachments 

Amanda Caraway
MityLite
619-850-3955
amanda.caraway@mityinc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:16aSCANDIUM INTERNATIONAL MINING CORP. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
10:16aAUTOLIV : Promotes Kevin Fox to Lead its Americas Division
AQ
10:16aAON : Form 8.3 -
AQ
10:16aAVIATION WEEK NETWORK LAUNCHES AEROSPACE & DEFENSE WEEK 2020 : Aviation Reset – The Flight Paths Forward
GL
10:16aICMA-RC Advocates for Federal Aid in the Fight Against COVID-19
GL
10:16aSaturday Launches First-of-its-kind, Online Long-Term Care Insurance Assessment Tool
BU
10:16aHigh Times to Add Two NorCal Dispensaries to Growing Retail Presence
GL
10:15aLITGRID : Regarding Conclusion of the Transaction with the Related Party
AQ
10:15aConsumer Price Index Seen Unchanged in May -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
10:14aHONDA MOTOR : Japanese carmaker Honda hit by cyber attack
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1France bets on green plane in package to 'save' aerospace sector
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Downgrades Full-Year Revenue Growth
3NATIXIS : NATIXIS : appoints new investment banking heads for UK, Middle East
4GOLD : Prepping portfolios for next market storm? Not just gold and govvies
5DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST AG : Deutsche Bank keeps its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group