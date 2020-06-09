MityLite Expands Popular FlexOne Folding Chair Line

Orem, Utah, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MityLite, a manufacturer of award-winning commercial furniture, announced the launch of two new products in the FlexOne Series Folding Chair line. The FlexOne CS is the standard option, FlexOne FX comes with an upholstered seat and FlexOne LX has an upholstered seat and back.

“FlexOne is continuously included in market reports listing the top commercial folding chairs on the market,” said Aaron Barker, product manager for research and development at MityLite. “FlexOne chairs have always been popular with our public assembly and education customers, and I’m sure those businesses will appreciate having these new models available to them.”

Wirecutter has consistently named the FlexOne as their favorite folding chair since 2017. In addition, AllTopRatings lists the FlexOne as one of the “Top 10 Best Folding Chairs in 2020 Reviews.”

FlexOne chairs feature the patented flex seat and back for premium comfort. They are lightweight, 9–11 pounds, with a durable, powder-coated steel frame that can hold up to 1,000 pounds. The FlexOne CS can be customized with a variety of paint colors for the frame, seat, and back. The FlexOne FX and FlexOne LX come with closed-cell (methylene diphenyl diisocyanate or MDI)) polyurethane foam and a selection of premium upholstery options.

“As an added customer benefit, we are able to leverage our streamlined manufacturing and pricing to achieve a lower cost, quick delivery and high-quality for these folding chairs,” said Barker.

Learn more about MityLite at mitylite.com.

###

About MityLite

Based in Orem, Utah, MityLite is part of the MITY Incorporated family of product brands serving the B2B marketplace in hospitality, public assembly, higher education, government, restaurant, and healthcare. MityLite manufactures award-winning and professionally designed furniture including banquet chairs, folding tables, portable staging and dance floors, folding and stacking chairs, and carts. The other MITY brands include Holsag®, Bertolini®, XpressPort® and BRODA®.

Attachments

Amanda Caraway MityLite 619-850-3955 amanda.caraway@mityinc.com