Mixed Farming Offer: Countryside Stewardship

09/01/2018 | 01:42am CEST

The Mixed Farming Offer closed for applications on 31 August 2018.

Use the 'what you need to know' guide to understand:

  • the benefits to wildlife
  • the options
  • the payments you could receive
  • how to meet the requirements

Use the 'option and supplement descriptions and prescriptions guidance' or Countryside Stewardship grant finder to understand the rules for each option and how to carry them out successfully.

Use the manual to understand the requirements, rules and conditions that apply to an agreement. Annex 8 includes the 4 Wildlife Offers.

For guidance on the other Offers, see:

Disclaimer

RPA - Rural Payments Agency published this content on 01 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 23:41:09 UTC
