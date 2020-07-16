Log in
Mixed Martial Arts Equipment Market 2020-2024 | Advent of Tracking Technology to Boost Growth | Technavio

07/16/2020 | 03:16pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the mixed martial arts equipment market and it is poised to grow by USD 348.4 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200716005603/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mixed Martial Arts Equipment Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mixed Martial Arts Equipment Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is moderately fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. adidas AG, Century LLC, Combat Brands LLC, Fairtex, Hayabusa Fightwear Inc., KWON Inc., Revgear Europe, Sports Direct International Plc, TS GEAR, and Venum. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The advent of tracking technology has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Mixed Martial Arts Equipment Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Mixed Martial Arts Equipment Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • MMA Gloves
    • Protective Gear
    • Training Equipment
  • Distribution Channel
    • Offline
    • Online
  • End-user
    • Individual
    • Organization
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40755

Mixed Martial Arts Equipment Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our mixed martial arts equipment market report covers the following areas:

  • Mixed Martial Arts Equipment Market size
  • Mixed Martial Arts Equipment Market trends
  • Mixed Martial Arts Equipment Market industry analysis

This study identifies the rising awareness about the importance of healthy lifestyles as one of the prime reasons driving the mixed martial arts equipment market growth during the next few years.

Mixed Martial Arts Equipment Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the mixed martial arts equipment market, including some of the vendors such as adidas AG, Century LLC, Combat Brands LLC, Fairtex, Hayabusa Fightwear Inc., KWON Inc., Revgear Europe, Sports Direct International Plc, TS GEAR, and Venum. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the mixed martial arts equipment market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Mixed Martial Arts Equipment Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist mixed martial arts equipment market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the mixed martial arts equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the mixed martial arts equipment market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mixed martial arts equipment market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis
  • Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • MMA gloves - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Protective gear - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Training equipment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

  • Market segmentation by distribution channel
  • Comparison by distribution channel
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Market segmentation by end-user
  • Comparison by end-user
  • Individual - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Organization - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

  • Rising number of fitness centers and health clubs
  • Improved marketing strategies by vendors
  • Advent of tracking technology

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • adidas AG
  • Century LLC
  • Combat Brands LLC
  • Fairtex
  • Hayabusa Fightwear, Inc.
  • KWON Inc.
  • Revgear Europe
  • Sports Direct International Plc
  • TS GEAR
  • Venum

PART 16: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 17: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
