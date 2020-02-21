Log in
Mixed Signal SoC Market 2019-2023 | Short Product Replacement Cycles of Mobile Computing Devices to Boost Growth | Technavio

02/21/2020 | 10:01am EST

Technavio has been monitoring the mixed signal SoC market and it is poised to grow by USD 17.6 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200221005018/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mixed Signal SoC Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Short product replacement cycles of mobile computing devices have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. Request a free sample report

Mixed Signal SoC Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Mixed Signal SoC Market is segmented as below:

Application

  • Consumer Electronics
  • IT and Telecommunication
  • Automotive
  • Others

Geographic segmentation

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31099

Mixed Signal SoC Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our mixed signal SoC market report covers the following areas:

  • Mixed Signal SoC Market Size
  • Mixed Signal SoC Market Trends
  • Mixed Signal SoC Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies rising investment in smart cities as one of the prime reasons driving the mixed signal SoC market growth during the next few years.

Mixed Signal SoC Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the mixed signal SoC market, including some of the vendors such as Apple Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., MediaTek Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the mixed signal SoC market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Mixed Signal SoC Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist mixed signal SoC market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the mixed signal SoC market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the mixed signal SoC market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mixed signal SoC market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
